2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025

Kia India has unveiled the all-new Kia Syros subcompact SUV in India. The Syros is Kia’s second subcompact SUV for the Indian market and will be positioned as a more premium alternative to the popular Sonet packing in more tech and creature comforts while sharing similar powertrains. The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O).

Kia Syros follows the brand's Opposites United design philosophy

In terms of looks, the Syros is a notable departure from the likes of the Sonet and Seltos. Kia’s latest subcompact SUV follows Kia’s latest design language used in global markets meaning that its design is influenced by models such as the Kia EV9, EV5 and EV3. The boxy and upright proportions are an element of Kia’s latest design language with the upright proportions expected to free-up additional space for occupants.

Squared-out and upright design is inspired by Kia's EV series.

Up front, the Syros features vertically stacked headlamps, sitting low on the front bumper and flanking a prominent central air vent. The SUV lacks a traditional grille at the base of the bonnet instead featuring a closed-off section while there is a notable skid plate element at the base of the bumper.





Boxy proportions, prominent fender flares and cladding make the Syros look more muscular.

Moving to the sides, the Syros’ boxy proportions become more noticeable with squared-out fender flares and an upright stance. Other notable design elements include 17-inch alloy wheels on top models, a thick B-pillar and flush sitting door handles. Round the back, the Syros gets a unique tail-lamp design with L-shaped units sitting along the edge of the windscreen and secondary lighting units lower on the bumper. The bumper also features a notable use of cladding and a faux skid plate element to give the SUV a more muscular look.

Split taillamp design comprises of L-shaped upper units framing the windshield and secondary unit low down on the bumper.

Inside, the cabin too looks to be inspired by Kia’s EV series cars. The design is quite minimalistic with the dashboard featuring a 30-inch panoramic display. This includes twin 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system as well as a small 5-inch display for the air-con controls. The centre console features minimal physical switchgear while the floor console houses the start-stop button, gear lever, wireless charging pad and cup holders.





Cabin design is quite minimalist with a panoramic 30-inch display housing the infotainment touchscreen, climate control touchscreen and instrument cluster.

The cabin also puts a lot of focus on comfort and technology. Top variants of the Syros pack in tech such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), rear seats that slide, recline and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging, drive and traction modes and an air purifier.

On the safety front, ADAS mentioned above aside, the Syros packs in passive features such as six airbags, ABS, traction control, stability control, a tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist and front and rear parking sensors as standard.



Rear seats slide and recline and get a ventilation function; Syros also gets air purifier and a panoramic sunroof.

Moving to the powertrains, the Syros will be offered with two engine options - the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel mills that are also offered in the Sonet. The turbo-petrol is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia says that deliveries for the new Syros will commence from February 2025.