Kia Syros EV Spied For The First Time

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch On August 24Kia Syros EV Spied For The First TimeKTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 LakhVinFast Minio Green 3-Door EV Design Registered In IndiaSecond-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On October 24
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
TRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEWTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEWSpecial Feature | Honda Elevate | Crafted for Comfort, Built to Conquer India’s Chaos
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05VinFast VF7Mercedes-AMG CLE 53Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Kia Syros EV Spied For The First Time

The Syros EV appears to be identical to its ICE counterpart.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia Syros EV spied at a charging station
  • Appears identical to the ICE version
  • Global debut likely to happen later this year

The Kia Syros EV has been spotted for the very first time, fully covered in camouflage, at a charging station. Earlier this year, in February, Kia launched the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Syros in the Indian market. Visually, the electric variant is expected to remain largely unchanged from its ICE counterpart, with the clearest difference being the addition of a charging port located on the front left fender. 

 

Also Read: Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report

 Kia Syros EV spied 2Just like the Carens Clavis ICE and EV, the Syros EV is expected to closely mirror the overall design of its ICE counterpart. It retains the same boxy silhouette and tallboy proportions, although we expect some EV-specific changes to its exterior styling. The test mule also appears to feature the same alloy wheel design as the ICE version. At the rear, the EV is likely to continue with the L-shaped taillights positioned along the edges of the rear windscreen, accompanied by secondary lighting elements integrated into the lower section of the bumper.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained 
 Kia Syros EV spied 3
The interior is also likely to remain the same as the ICE counterpart. That said, expect it to get the same set of features, including a 30-inch panoramic display. Also expect it to pack in tech such as Level 2 ADAS, rear seats that slide, recline, and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, and more.  

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
 Kia Syros EV spied 1
Moving to the powertrain, the Syros EV is expected to share its running gear with the Carens Clavis EV, which itself borrows from the Hyundai Creta Electric. If accurate, this setup includes a front-mounted electric motor paired with either a 42 kWh or a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack. Expect claimed range figures to be up to 490 km on a single charge.  
 
Once launched, the Syros EV will become Kia’s most affordable electric offering in the Indian market. It will compete with models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and other fighters in the segment. The Syros EV is expected to make its global debut later this year. 

 

Image source

# Kia Syros EV# Kia Syros EV Spied# Syros EV# Kia Syros# Kia Electric Vehicles# Kia Electric Car# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The EV2 will be Kia’s smaller electric offering, sitting right at the base of the brand’s global lineup.
    Kia EV2 Spied In Near-Production Form Ahead Of 2026 Debut
  • The electric derivative of Kia’s 7-seat MPV has been spotted on test multiple times ahead of its market launch.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Set To Debut In India In July
  • The newest kid on the block, the Kia Syros, has got many things right. So, does it make a default buy in the lucrative sub-4 metre segment? Or there’s more to it than meets the eye?
    Kia Syros Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The first made-in-India Kia to secure five stars in a New Car Safety Assessment Programme, however, trails the Skoda Kylaq on overall scores for adult and child occupant protection.
    Kia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XO
  • Revealed in December 2024, the Syros is positioned as a more premium offering to the Sonet, packing in more features than the latter
    Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh

Latest News

  • French carmaker Renault is all set to launch a major facelift of its subcompact SUV, the Kiger later this month
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch On August 24
  • The Syros EV appears to be identical to its ICE counterpart.
    Kia Syros EV Spied For The First Time
  • The KTM 160 Duke is now the entry-level model in the KTM Duke family and sits below the KTM 200 Duke.
    KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
  • Similar to the MG Comet in its approach, the Minio Green is the smallest and most affordable EV in VinFast’s global lineup, and is designed to provide affordable urban mobility.
    VinFast Minio Green 3-Door EV Design Registered In India
  • The launch of the all-new Venue comes over six years after the first generation was introduced in the Indian market
    Second-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On October 24
  • The second Tesla showroom in India is located at Worldmark in Aerocity.
    Tesla Opens Second India Showroom In Delhi
  • Commemorating two and a half decades in India, Skoda has introduced special editions for the three models with additional features.
    Skoda India Turns 25; Limited Edition Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia Introduced
  • The exterior of the updated model is expected to receive minor changes, while most of the attention is likely focused on the interior and added features.
    Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On Test
  • The Phantom Blaq Edition is essentially a special edition version of the Grand Vitara SUV, centred around an all-black theme
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled
  • The BE 6 is priced at NR 57 lakh (Rs 35.66 lakh), while the XEV 9e, can be had for about NR 69 lakh (Rs 41 lakh)
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal

Popular Kia Models