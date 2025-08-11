Kia Syros EV Spied For The First Time

The Kia Syros EV has been spotted for the very first time, fully covered in camouflage, at a charging station. Earlier this year, in February, Kia launched the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Syros in the Indian market. Visually, the electric variant is expected to remain largely unchanged from its ICE counterpart, with the clearest difference being the addition of a charging port located on the front left fender.

Just like the Carens Clavis ICE and EV, the Syros EV is expected to closely mirror the overall design of its ICE counterpart. It retains the same boxy silhouette and tallboy proportions, although we expect some EV-specific changes to its exterior styling. The test mule also appears to feature the same alloy wheel design as the ICE version. At the rear, the EV is likely to continue with the L-shaped taillights positioned along the edges of the rear windscreen, accompanied by secondary lighting elements integrated into the lower section of the bumper.

The interior is also likely to remain the same as the ICE counterpart. That said, expect it to get the same set of features, including a 30-inch panoramic display. Also expect it to pack in tech such as Level 2 ADAS, rear seats that slide, recline, and have a ventilation function (a first in the segment), a panoramic sunroof, and more.

Moving to the powertrain, the Syros EV is expected to share its running gear with the Carens Clavis EV, which itself borrows from the Hyundai Creta Electric. If accurate, this setup includes a front-mounted electric motor paired with either a 42 kWh or a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack. Expect claimed range figures to be up to 490 km on a single charge.



Once launched, the Syros EV will become Kia’s most affordable electric offering in the Indian market. It will compete with models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and other fighters in the segment. The Syros EV is expected to make its global debut later this year.

