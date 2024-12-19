Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained
By car&bike Team
4 mins read
Published on December 19, 2024
Highlights
- The Kia Syros can be had in six trim levels.
- Bookings for the car to begin on January 3.
- Can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrains.
Kia’s latest SUV for the Indian market is the Syros. Slotting in between the Sonet and the Seltos, the Syros is of similar dimensions as the Sonet, while being offered with a longer list of new features. The Syros also retains the same diesel and turbo petrol powertrain options offered in the Sonet. Kia has stated that it will open bookings for the Syros on January 3, with deliveries slated to commence in February 2025. The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O).
HTK
- Halogen Headlamps
- 15-inch steel wheels with full cover
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Black & Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Matte Orange Accents
- Semi leatherette seats
- Integrated Spoiler
- 4.2-inch color TFT MID
- 12.3-inch HD Touchscreen
- 4-Speakers
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Control
- Rear View Camera
- C-Type USB Charger (Front x2 and Rear x2)
- Front 12V Power Outlet
- Electric Power Steering
- Tilt-adjustable steering
- All Door Power Windows with Illumination
- Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holders
- Retractable Roof Assist Handle
- Room & Map Lamp (Bulb type)
- Second Row Bench Type Seat
- Front Passenger Adjustable Headrest
- Remote Key with Central Locking
- Day and Night Rear View Mirror
- Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror
- Manual Air Conditioner
- Rear AC Vents
- Auto Light Control
- Sunglass Holder
- Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
- Burglar Alarm
- Front Dual Airbags
- Front Seat Side Airbags
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Tyre Pressure Monitor
- ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
- BAS (Brakeforce Assist System)
- ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
- VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)
- HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)
- ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)
- Child Lock
- Front Parking Sensors x4
- Rear Parking Sensors x4
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Locks
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Front & Rear All Seat 3-Point Seat Belts with Reminder
- ISOFIX (Rear Anchors)
- Front Passenger Airbag On/ Off Switch
- Front Passenger Airbag On/ Off
- Rear Occupant Alert
HTK (O) (Features offered over the HTK)
- Electric Sunroof
- Room & Map Lamp (LED type)
- 16-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels (Diesel only)
- 15-inch Steel Wheels with Full Cover (Petrol only)
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat
- Electric ORVM with Autofold
- Roof Rails
- Passenger side vanity mirror
HTK+ (Features offered over the HTK(O))
- 16-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels
- Puddle Lamps
- Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
- Cloud Blue & Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Mint Green Accents
- Cloud Blue & Grey Semi Leatherette Seats
- Smart Key with Push Button Start (Petrol only)
- Driver Door Window Up/ Down through Smart Key (Petrol only)
- Paddle Shifters (Petrol only)
- LED Map & LED Personal Reading Lamps
- 60:40 Split Rear Seats with Slide & Recline Function
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Parcel Shelf
- Driver One Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety
- Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests
- Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holder (MT only)
- Rear Disc Brakes (Petrol only)
- Headlamp Escort (Petrol only)
- Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Petrol only)
- Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow] (Petrol only)
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Petrol only)
- Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder (Petrol only)
HTX (Features offered over the HTK+)
- LED Headlamps
- Starmap LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signal
- Starmap LED Tail Lamps
- Cloud Blue & Grey Leatherette Seats
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- All Doors Window Up/ Down through Smart Key
- Paddle Shifters (Petrol only)
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Headlamp Escort
- Luggage Lamps (Bulb type)
- Rear Wiper and Washer
- All Door Windows One Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety
- Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holder (MT only)
- Passenger Side Multi Seat Back Pockets
- Driver Side Seat Back Pocket
- Adjustable Rear Headrest
- Rear Disc Brakes (Petrol only)
- Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Petrol only)
- Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow] (Petrol only)
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Petrol only)
- Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder (Petrol only)
HTX+ (Features offered over the HTX)
- 17-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels
- Puddle Lamps with Kia Logo Projection
- All Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Matte Orange Accents
- Dual Tone Grey Leatherette Seats
- Sporty Alloy Pedals
- 64 Color Ambient Mood Lighting
- 12.3-inch HD Touchscreen
- Navigation Cockpit
- 12.3-inch HD Display Instrument Cluster
- 5-inch Touch Screen for Air Conditioner Control
- Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speakers Sound System
- Kia Connect 2.0
- OTA Software Updates with Kia Remote Diagnostics
- Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display
- Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (With Mobile App)* - (HTX+ Only)
- Paddle Shifters
- Rear Ventilated Seats (Seat Thigh only)
- Auto Anti-glare Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls
- Smartphone Wireless Charger
- 4-Way Power Driver Seat
- Rear Disc Brakes
- Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport]
- Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow]
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
- Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder
HTX + (O) (Features offered over the HTX+)
Side Parking Sensors x2 (Front & Rear)
Level 2 ADAS with 16 Autonomous Safety Features:
- Front Collision Warning (FCW)
- Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Car (FCA - Car)
- Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Pedestrian (FCA - Ped)
- Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Cycle (FCA - Cyc)
- Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Junction Turning (FCA - JT)
- Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Direct Oncoming (FCA - DO)
- Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go
- Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Parking Collision - Avoidance Assist - Reverse (PCA-R)
- 360 Degree Camera
- Blind View Monitor in Cluster