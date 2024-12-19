Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained

Kia’s latest SUV for the Indian market is the Syros. Slotting in between the Sonet and the Seltos, the Syros is of similar dimensions as the Sonet, while being offered with a longer list of new features. The Syros also retains the same diesel and turbo petrol powertrain options offered in the Sonet. Kia has stated that it will open bookings for the Syros on January 3, with deliveries slated to commence in February 2025. The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O).

HTK



Halogen Headlamps

15-inch steel wheels with full cover

Shark Fin Antenna

Black & Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Matte Orange Accents

Semi leatherette seats

Integrated Spoiler

4.2-inch color TFT MID

12.3-inch HD Touchscreen

4-Speakers

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth Connectivity

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Control

Rear View Camera

C-Type USB Charger (Front x2 and Rear x2)

Front 12V Power Outlet

Electric Power Steering

Tilt-adjustable steering

All Door Power Windows with Illumination

Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holders

Retractable Roof Assist Handle

Room & Map Lamp (Bulb type)

Second Row Bench Type Seat

Front Passenger Adjustable Headrest

Remote Key with Central Locking

Day and Night Rear View Mirror

Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror

Manual Air Conditioner

Rear AC Vents

Auto Light Control

Sunglass Holder

Rear Door Sunshade Curtains

Burglar Alarm

Front Dual Airbags

Front Seat Side Airbags

Side Curtain Airbags

Tyre Pressure Monitor

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)

BAS (Brakeforce Assist System)

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)

HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)

ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)

Child Lock

Front Parking Sensors x4

Rear Parking Sensors x4

Speed Sensing Auto Door Locks

Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

Front & Rear All Seat 3-Point Seat Belts with Reminder

ISOFIX (Rear Anchors)

Front Passenger Airbag On/ Off Switch

Front Passenger Airbag On/ Off

Rear Occupant Alert

HTK (O) (Features offered over the HTK)



Electric Sunroof

Room & Map Lamp (LED type)

16-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels (Diesel only)

15-inch Steel Wheels with Full Cover (Petrol only)

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Electric ORVM with Autofold

Roof Rails

Passenger side vanity mirror

HTK+ (Features offered over the HTK(O))



16-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels

Puddle Lamps

Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof

Cloud Blue & Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Mint Green Accents

Cloud Blue & Grey Semi Leatherette Seats

Smart Key with Push Button Start (Petrol only)

Driver Door Window Up/ Down through Smart Key (Petrol only)

Paddle Shifters (Petrol only)

LED Map & LED Personal Reading Lamps

60:40 Split Rear Seats with Slide & Recline Function

Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders

Rear Parcel Shelf

Driver One Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety

Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist

Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests

Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holder (MT only)

Rear Disc Brakes (Petrol only)

Headlamp Escort (Petrol only)

Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Petrol only)

Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow] (Petrol only)

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Petrol only)

Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder (Petrol only)

HTX (Features offered over the HTK+)



LED Headlamps

Starmap LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signal

Starmap LED Tail Lamps

Cloud Blue & Grey Leatherette Seats

Smart Key with Push Button Start

All Doors Window Up/ Down through Smart Key

Paddle Shifters (Petrol only)

Front Ventilated Seats

Headlamp Escort

Luggage Lamps (Bulb type)

Rear Wiper and Washer

All Door Windows One Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety

Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holder (MT only)

Passenger Side Multi Seat Back Pockets

Driver Side Seat Back Pocket

Adjustable Rear Headrest

Rear Disc Brakes (Petrol only)

Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Petrol only)

Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow] (Petrol only)

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Petrol only)

Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder (Petrol only)

HTX+ (Features offered over the HTX)



17-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels

Puddle Lamps with Kia Logo Projection

All Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Matte Orange Accents

Dual Tone Grey Leatherette Seats

Sporty Alloy Pedals

64 Color Ambient Mood Lighting

12.3-inch HD Touchscreen

Navigation Cockpit

12.3-inch HD Display Instrument Cluster

5-inch Touch Screen for Air Conditioner Control

Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speakers Sound System

Kia Connect 2.0

OTA Software Updates with Kia Remote Diagnostics

Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display

Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (With Mobile App)* - (HTX+ Only)

Paddle Shifters

Rear Ventilated Seats (Seat Thigh only)

Auto Anti-glare Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls

Smartphone Wireless Charger

4-Way Power Driver Seat

Rear Disc Brakes

Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport]

Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow]

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder

HTX + (O) (Features offered over the HTX+)



Side Parking Sensors x2 (Front & Rear)

Level 2 ADAS with 16 Autonomous Safety Features:

Front Collision Warning (FCW)

Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Car (FCA - Car)

Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Pedestrian (FCA - Ped)

Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Cycle (FCA - Cyc)

Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Junction Turning (FCA - JT)

Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Direct Oncoming (FCA - DO)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Parking Collision - Avoidance Assist - Reverse (PCA-R)

360 Degree Camera

Blind View Monitor in Cluster





