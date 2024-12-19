Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 SportKawasaki KLX 230
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained

The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O)
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Kia Syros can be had in six trim levels.
  • Bookings for the car to begin on January 3.
  • Can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Kia’s latest SUV for the Indian market is the Syros. Slotting in between the Sonet and the Seltos, the Syros is of similar dimensions as the Sonet, while being offered with a longer list of new features. The Syros also retains the same diesel and turbo petrol powertrain options offered in the Sonet. Kia has stated that it will open bookings for the Syros on January 3, with deliveries slated to commence in February 2025. The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O).

HTK
 

  • Halogen Headlamps 
  • 15-inch steel wheels with full cover
  • Shark Fin Antenna 
  • Black & Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Matte Orange Accents
  • Semi leatherette seats
  • Integrated Spoiler
  • 4.2-inch color TFT MID 
  • 12.3-inch HD Touchscreen 
  • 4-Speakers 
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 
  • Bluetooth Connectivity 
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Control 
  • Rear View Camera 
  • C-Type USB Charger (Front x2 and Rear x2) 
  • Front 12V Power Outlet
  • Electric Power Steering 
  • Tilt-adjustable steering 
  • All Door Power Windows with Illumination 
  • Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holders 
  • Retractable Roof Assist Handle 
  • Room & Map Lamp (Bulb type) 
  • Second Row Bench Type Seat
  • Front Passenger Adjustable Headrest 
  • Remote Key with Central Locking 
  • Day and Night Rear View Mirror 
  • Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror 
  • Manual Air Conditioner
  • Rear AC Vents 
  • Auto Light Control
  • Sunglass Holder 
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtains 
  • Burglar Alarm
  • Front Dual Airbags
  • Front Seat Side Airbags 
  • Side Curtain Airbags 
  • Tyre Pressure Monitor 
  • ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) 
  • BAS (Brakeforce Assist System) 
  • ESC (Electronic Stability Control) 
  • VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) 
  • HAC (Hill-start Assist Control) 
  • ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) 
  • Child Lock 
  • Front Parking Sensors x4 
  • Rear Parking Sensors x4 
  • Speed Sensing Auto Door Locks 
  • Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock 
  • Front & Rear All Seat 3-Point Seat Belts with Reminder
  • ISOFIX (Rear Anchors) 
  • Front Passenger Airbag On/ Off Switch 
  • Front Passenger Airbag On/ Off 
  • Rear Occupant Alert

 

HTK (O) (Features offered over the HTK)
 

  • Electric Sunroof 
  • Room & Map Lamp (LED type) 
  • 16-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels (Diesel only) 
  • 15-inch Steel Wheels with Full Cover (Petrol only) 
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat 
  • Electric ORVM with Autofold
  • Roof Rails
  • Passenger side vanity mirror

 

HTK+ (Features offered over the HTK(O))
 

  • 16-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels
  • Puddle Lamps
  • Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
  • Cloud Blue & Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Mint Green Accents 
  • Cloud Blue & Grey Semi Leatherette Seats
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start (Petrol only)
  • Driver Door Window Up/ Down through Smart Key (Petrol only)
  • Paddle Shifters (Petrol only)
  • LED Map & LED Personal Reading Lamps 
  • 60:40 Split Rear Seats with Slide & Recline Function 
  • Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders 
  • Rear Parcel Shelf 
  • Driver One Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety 
  • Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist 
  • Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests 
  • Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holder (MT only)
  • Rear Disc Brakes (Petrol only)
  • Headlamp Escort (Petrol only)
  • Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Petrol only)
  • Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow] (Petrol only)
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Petrol only)
  • Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder (Petrol only)

 

HTX (Features offered over the HTK+)
 

  • LED Headlamps 
  • Starmap LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signal 
  • Starmap LED Tail Lamps
  • Cloud Blue & Grey Leatherette Seats 
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start 
  • All Doors Window Up/ Down through Smart Key 
  • Paddle Shifters (Petrol only)
  • Front Ventilated Seats 
  • Headlamp Escort 
  • Luggage Lamps (Bulb type) 
  • Rear Wiper and Washer 
  • All Door Windows One Touch Auto Up/ Down with Safety 
  • Centre Console with Armrest & Cup Holder (MT only) 
  • Passenger Side Multi Seat Back Pockets 
  • Driver Side Seat Back Pocket
  • Adjustable Rear Headrest
  • Rear Disc Brakes  (Petrol only)
  • Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] (Petrol only)
  • Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow] (Petrol only)
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Petrol only)
  • Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder (Petrol only)

 

HTX+ (Features offered over the HTX)
 

  • 17-inch Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels 
  • Puddle Lamps with Kia Logo Projection 
  • All Grey Dual Tone Interiors with Matte Orange Accents 
  • Dual Tone Grey Leatherette Seats 
  • Sporty Alloy Pedals 
  • 64 Color Ambient Mood Lighting
  • 12.3-inch HD Touchscreen 
  • Navigation Cockpit 
  • 12.3-inch HD Display Instrument Cluster 
  • 5-inch Touch Screen for Air Conditioner Control 
  • Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speakers Sound System 
  • Kia Connect 2.0 
  • OTA Software Updates with Kia Remote Diagnostics 
  • Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display 
  • Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (With Mobile App)* - (HTX+ Only) 
  • Paddle Shifters
  • Rear Ventilated Seats (Seat Thigh only) 
  • Auto Anti-glare Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls 
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger 
  • 4-Way Power Driver Seat 
  • Rear Disc Brakes 
  • Drive Mode Select [Eco/ Normal/ Sport] 
  • Traction Control Mode [Sand/ Mud/ Snow] 
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold 
  • Centre Console with Armrest & Retractable Cup Holder

 

HTX + (O) (Features offered over the HTX+)
 

Side Parking Sensors x2 (Front & Rear) 

Level 2 ADAS with 16 Autonomous Safety Features: 

  • Front Collision Warning (FCW) 
  • Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Car (FCA - Car) 
  • Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Pedestrian (FCA - Ped) 
  • Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Cycle (FCA - Cyc) 
  • Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Junction Turning (FCA - JT) 
  • Front Collision - Avoidance Assist - Direct Oncoming (FCA - DO) 
  • Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go 
  • Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) 
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW) 
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA) 
  • Lane Follow Assist (LFA) 
  • High Beam Assist (HBA) 
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 
  • Parking Collision - Avoidance Assist - Reverse (PCA-R) 
  • 360 Degree Camera 
  • Blind View Monitor in Cluster



 

# Kia India# Kia Syros# Kia Syros SUV# Kia Syros Launch# Kia Syros features# Kia Syros variants# Kia Syros debut# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Kia has finally taken the wraps off its new subcompact SUV, the Syros ahead of its launch in 2025. Here are some detailed shots of the new subcompact SUV in town.
    2025 Kia Syros Exterior, Interior, Features: In Pictures
  • All-new sub-compact SUV will be positioned above the Kia Sonet and packs in more features and tech than its sibling.
    2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio
    Kia Syros World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos, and be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains
    Kia Syros World Premiere Today: What to Expect?
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes

Latest News

  • The 2025 model year Range Rover will be offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE trim level.
    Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new iteration of its Chetak electric scooter tomorrow; here is what to expect from its launch.
    New Bajaj Chetak Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • The Syros will be offered in six trim levels - HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O)
    Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained
  • Kia has finally taken the wraps off its new subcompact SUV, the Syros ahead of its launch in 2025. Here are some detailed shots of the new subcompact SUV in town.
    2025 Kia Syros Exterior, Interior, Features: In Pictures
  • All-new sub-compact SUV will be positioned above the Kia Sonet and packs in more features and tech than its sibling.
    2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia India’s portfolio
    Kia Syros World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos, and be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains
    Kia Syros World Premiere Today: What to Expect?
  • The next-generation KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Enduro R have already been showcased, and the 390 SMC-R, the supermoto version is likely to be launched in Indian in 2025 as well.
    KTM 390 SMC R Spotted On Test In India
  • The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The 1 lakh landmark vehicle to roll out from the brand’s Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was the D-Max V-Cross model.
    Isuzu Motors India Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved