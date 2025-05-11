Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23 Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?BMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: Form And Function | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23

The Kia Carens Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the Carens.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia Carens Clavis India launch on May 23
  • To be offered in seven trim levels
  • Gets the same set of powertrain options as the Carens

Kia is all set to launch the Carens Clavis in India on May 23, 2025. The Carens Clavis is positioned as a more premium offering as compared to the standard Carens, which has been available in the Indian market since 2022. Bookings for the Clavis commenced on May 9, and the MPV will be offered in seven trim levels: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS  

 

kia carens clavis carandbike 1

As for the design, the Clavis adopts the brand's latest 'Opposites United' design philosophy, which is seen on Kia’s global electric models such as the EV5. The fascia features the brand’s ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, and a connecting LED light bar. Moreover, it gets new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the rear sports ‘Starmap’ connected LED taillights. In terms of dimensions, the Clavis is identical to the Carens except for a slight 10 mm increase in overall length.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?

   kia carens clavis dashboard carandbike 1

Coming to the interior, the Clavis introduces a refreshed cabin design that draws cues from newer Kia models like the Syros and the premium EV9. It features a dual-tone Triton Navy and Beige theme and a 26.62-inch panoramic display that integrates the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Additional interior bits include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multiple USB-C ports, a dual-view dashcam, a seat-mounted air purifier, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. The MPV will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, with captain seats in the 6-seat variants. 

   

On the safety front, the Clavis is equipped with Kia’s Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), offering over 20 features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert, among others.   

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained

   kia carens clavis rear carandbike 1

The Carens Clavis shares its powertrain options with the standard Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (113 bhp, 143.8 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (158 bhp, 253 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (114 bhp, 250 Nm). Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT.   

  

Kia India recently axed all the variants of the standard Carens save for the Premium (O) trim, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the Carens, the upcoming Clavis is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# Kia India# 2025 Kia Carens Clavis# 2025 Kia Carens Facelift# Kia Carens Clavis# Kia Carens Clavis India Launch# Carens Clavis MPV# Carens Clavis# Kia Clavis# Clavis Launch# Clavis# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Premium (O) trim, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom), is available solely with a manual transmission.
    Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox
  • The newest kid on the block, the Kia Syros, has got many things right. So, does it make a default buy in the lucrative sub-4 metre segment? Or there’s more to it than meets the eye?
    Kia Syros Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The Kia Clavis is essentially the facelifted Carens that will be sold alongside the latter as a more premium offering. But just how different are they?
    Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?
  • Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
    Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
  • Bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis – which is expected to be priced reasonably higher than the standard Carens – will open at midnight on May 9.
    Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS

Latest News

  • The Kia Carens Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the Carens.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23
  • The Premium (O) trim, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom), is available solely with a manual transmission.
    Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox
  • The XUV700 can now be only had with a three-row layout in 6- or 7-seat configurations.
    Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India
  • Triumph is all set to launch a new variant of its Scrambler 400 X in India, with the main difference being the addition of cross-spoke wheels.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • Improved aerodynamics and a marginally larger battery see the facelifted Enyaq RS siblings offer over 560 km of range; DC Fast charging speeds have been bumped up to 185 kW.
    Skoda Enyaq RS, Enyaq Coupe RS Facelift Debut With Improved Range, Faster Charging
  • The CB650R with E-Clutch is priced at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CBR650R E-Clutch is priced at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB650R, CBR650R With E-Clutch Tech Launched In India
  • Volkswagen India had opened bookings for the Golf GTI on May 5, 2025.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Alloted
  • The motorcycle was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
  • The new Monster, as well as the new DesertX will get the new 890 cc, 90-degree, v-twin engine which is currently used in the Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2.
    2026 Ducati DesertX & Monster To Get 890 cc V-Twin Engine
  • The company chalks up its decision to increasing forex rates, which went up by approximately 10 per cent over the past four months
    Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike For Models Between June And September 2025

Research More on Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Expected Price : ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jun 25, 2025

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23