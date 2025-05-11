2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23

Kia is all set to launch the Carens Clavis in India on May 23, 2025. The Carens Clavis is positioned as a more premium offering as compared to the standard Carens, which has been available in the Indian market since 2022. Bookings for the Clavis commenced on May 9, and the MPV will be offered in seven trim levels: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+.

As for the design, the Clavis adopts the brand's latest 'Opposites United' design philosophy, which is seen on Kia’s global electric models such as the EV5. The fascia features the brand’s ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, and a connecting LED light bar. Moreover, it gets new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, while the rear sports ‘Starmap’ connected LED taillights. In terms of dimensions, the Clavis is identical to the Carens except for a slight 10 mm increase in overall length.

Coming to the interior, the Clavis introduces a refreshed cabin design that draws cues from newer Kia models like the Syros and the premium EV9. It features a dual-tone Triton Navy and Beige theme and a 26.62-inch panoramic display that integrates the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Additional interior bits include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multiple USB-C ports, a dual-view dashcam, a seat-mounted air purifier, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. The MPV will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, with captain seats in the 6-seat variants.

On the safety front, the Clavis is equipped with Kia’s Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), offering over 20 features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert, among others.

The Carens Clavis shares its powertrain options with the standard Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (113 bhp, 143.8 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (158 bhp, 253 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (114 bhp, 250 Nm). Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT.

Kia India recently axed all the variants of the standard Carens save for the Premium (O) trim, priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the Carens, the upcoming Clavis is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).