Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13 Kia Carens Clavis: Variants ExplainedHonda CB650R E-Clutch Teased; India Launch SoonKia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADASKia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Kia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and RivalsKia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and Rivals2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Voice-operated SUNROOF, dual displays, 360° cameras and more! | Preview
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand Wagoneer
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?

The Kia Clavis is essentially the facelifted Carens that will be sold alongside the latter as a more premium offering. But just how different are they?
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Clavis’ design is in line with Kia’s more premium offerings such as the EV5 and EV9.
  • Clavis gets a thoroughly revamped interior.
  • Gets the same set of powertrain options as the Carens.

After being teased and spotted testing a multitude of times, Kia India has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Carens Clavis in the Indian market. While essentially a facelift to the Carens MPV, the Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens, positioned as a more premium alternative to the latter. This got us wondering, just how different is the Clavis over the Carens, and does it have enough going for it to justify the ‘premium tag’? We find out. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS
 

Exterior and Dimensions


With the Clavis, Kia’s focus had to have been to forge a more expensive-looking product that would help justify the premium positioning and price tag. It manages to do so to an extent. The Clavis follows the company’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, much like its more expensive all-electric siblings that are on sale in the foreign market. These include models such as the EV5 and EV6.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens What s Different

The Clavis (left) shares many styling cues with its more premium all-electric siblings in Kia's global portfolio

 

While the Clavis is identical to the Carens when it comes to its silhouette and body lines, the MPV still gets an array of substantial cosmetic tweaks. Up front, the Y-shaped DRL signatures and trapezoidal headlamps of the Carens have been replaced by the company’s ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlights and L-shaped DRLs, connected by a lightbar. The front bumper has also been revised, which now features more body paint and the use of cladding around the rectangular air dam. Towards the sides, the most noticeable change is the new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which are larger than the Carens’ 16-inch alloys. The rear end gets new ‘Starmap’ connected LED tail-lights, which are similar to the tail lamps on the Kia Sonet.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens What s Different 3

The vehicles are nearly identical when it comes to dimensions, save for a marginal 10 mm increase in length for the Clavis.

 

The Clavis measures 4550 mm in length with a 2780 mm wheelbase, 1800 mm wide and 1708 mm tall. These figures are identical to those of the Carens, save for a mere 10 mm increase in overall length. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
 

Interior and Features

 

While the Clavis doesn’t stray too far away from Carens on the outside, it gets a thorough revamp on the inside. The interior layout of the Clavis is in line with newer models from Kia, such as the Syros, and the far more expensive EV9. The cabin now has a new dual-tone colour scheme – Triton Navy & Beige, and is more minimalistic, with fewer buttons. While the Carens’ cabin featured two separate 10.25-inch units for the central display and digital instruments cluster, the Clavis features a freestanding 26.62-inch panoramic display. This clubs the central infotainment touchscreen with the full-digital driver’s display.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens What s Different 1

The Clavis' interior (top) is quite similar to newer offerings from Kia, such as the Syros

 

On the features front, the Clavis will be offered with a panoramic sunroof, unlike the Carens, which can only be had with a single-pane sunroof. Another new bit is a powered one-touch double-folding function for the second-row seat, to make access to the third row easier. 

 

On the safety front, the Clavis is now offered with a Level-2 ADAS suite, which has a larger array of driver assistance features than the Carens, in addition to 360-degree cameras, which are also exclusive to the Clavis. A notable omission from the Clavis’s feature list, however, is the rear seat entertainment screen, which is offered on the Luxury Plus and X-Line variants of the Carens. However, aside from this, the rest of the Clavis’ equipment list remains, more or less, identical to the Carens’.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
 

Powertrains


The powertrain options offered in the Clavis are identical to those of the Carens. The MPV is offered with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (113 bhp, 143.8 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (158 bhp, 253 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm). The naturally-aspirated mill is solely offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The turbo-petrol, meanwhile, can be had with a six-speed manual, 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The turbo-petrol-manual gearbox combination is exclusive to the Clavis. 

# Kia Carens# Kia Carens Clavis# Kia Clavis# Kia Clavis and Kia Carens Differences# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
    Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
  • Bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis – which is expected to be priced reasonably higher than the standard Carens – will open at midnight on May 9.
    Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS
  • At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated MPV will use the Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis.
    New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Today: What To Expect?
  • The Clavis will sit above the Carens in the brand’s India portfolio.
    Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch
  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units

Latest News

  • The Kia Clavis is essentially the facelifted Carens that will be sold alongside the latter as a more premium offering. But just how different are they?
    Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?
  • The Speed Triple RX will most likely be a more feature-packed and sportier version of the Speed Triple RS
    Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13
  • Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
    Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
  • Along with the faired CBR650R, its naked sibling too will be offered with an E-Clutch version.
    Honda CB650R E-Clutch Teased; India Launch Soon
  • Bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis – which is expected to be priced reasonably higher than the standard Carens – will open at midnight on May 9.
    Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS
  • Essentially the facelifted version of the Carens MPV, the Clavis is expected to be sold alongside the former
    Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
  • At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated MPV will use the Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis.
    New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Today: What To Expect?
  • The company had halted bookings for the vehicle in September 2024 citing supply chain issues and a high order count to fulfill
    Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India
  • The motorcycles now get a range of new features, in addition to a few ergonomic changes, which had led to a price increase.
    2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added
  • BMW had first showcased the F 450 GS concept during the 2024 EICMA Trade show before displaying it in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January
    Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India

Research More on Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

Expected Price : ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jun 25, 2025

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?