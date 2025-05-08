Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Kia is all set to debut its latest offering, the Carens Clavis in India today. Essentially the facelifted version of the Carens MPV, the Clavis will likely be sold alongside the former, and is expected to be positioned as a more premium alternative. This will also translate into a higher price tag than the Carens, the prices of which range from Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia has teased the model on one occasion previously, giving us a glimpse into what we can expect from the new MPV.

Also Read: Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch



On the cosmetic front, the changes to the Clavis are expected to be substantial and include a complete revamp. The front end will now feature thin, sleek DRLs that extend upward from the triangular clusters with tri-pod headlamps. The headlamp setup appears to be quite similar to that on the EV5 electric SUV that Kia sells abroad. The teaser video posted by Kia earlier has hinted at a similar silhouette as the Carens. While not shown in any capacity, the rear end of the vehicle is likely to receive an all-new tail lamp setup and revised rear bumper.

Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8



The teaser also revealed that the vehicle will feature Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which consists of features such as the collision warning function. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, offered on many other models in Kia India’s portfolio.

Also Read: Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units



The Clavis is likely to retain the same engine options as the Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. All three engines will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.



