Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13 Kia Carens Clavis: Variants ExplainedHonda CB650R E-Clutch Teased; India Launch SoonKia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADASKia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Kia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and RivalsKia Syros Review | 3 Reasons | Features, Specifications, Pricing and Rivals2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Voice-operated SUNROOF, dual displays, 360° cameras and more! | Preview
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand Wagoneer
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Essentially the facelifted version of the Carens MPV, the Clavis is expected to be sold alongside the former
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Kia is all set to debut its latest offering, the Carens Clavis in India today. Essentially the facelifted version of the Carens MPV, the Clavis will likely be sold alongside the former, and is expected to be positioned as a more premium alternative. This will also translate into a higher price tag than the Carens, the prices of which range from Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia has teased the model on one occasion previously, giving us a glimpse into what we can expect from the new MPV. 

     

    Also Read: Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch
     Kia Clavis Teased Ahead Of Launch

    On the cosmetic front, the changes to the Clavis are expected to be substantial and include a complete revamp. The front end will now feature thin, sleek DRLs that extend upward from the triangular clusters with tri-pod headlamps. The headlamp setup appears to be quite similar to that on the EV5 electric SUV that Kia sells abroad. The teaser video posted by Kia earlier has hinted at a similar silhouette as the Carens. While not shown in any capacity, the rear end of the vehicle is likely to receive an all-new tail lamp setup and revised rear bumper. 

     

    Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8
     Kia Clavis Teased Ahead Of Launch 2

    The teaser also revealed that the vehicle will feature Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which consists of features such as the collision warning function. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, offered on many other models in Kia India’s portfolio.

     

    Also Read: Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
     

    The Clavis is likely to retain the same engine options as the Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. All three engines will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.  


     

    10:00 AM
    May 8, 2025

    Kia is all set to unveil the Clavis MPV today.

    Kia Clavis Teased Ahead Of Launch 1
    10:20 AM
    May 8, 2025

    The Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the Kia Carens MPV which has been on sale in India for a few years now. 

    KIA Carens Xline 3 reasons 2
    10:45 AM
    May 8, 2025

    It is unclear whether the updated model will use Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or if it will just be called Kia Clavis.

     

    Whats App Image 2025 05 07 at 3 42 07 PM
    11:10 AM
    May 8, 2025

    A teaser from Kia has revealed that the vehicle will feature an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

    Kia Clavis Teased Ahead Of Launch 2
    12:00 AM
    May 8, 2025

    The Clavis is likely to retain the same engine options as the Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. 

    Kia Clavis Teased Ahead Of Launch
    12:05 PM
    May 8, 2025

    The world premiere of the Kia Carens Clavis has begun.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 05 40 PM
    12:10 PM
    May 8, 2025

    Ahead of revealing its specifications, Kia has started off proceedings by first showing the Carens Clavis in the flesh. Here are the first images of the vehicle. 

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 11 04 PM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 11 04 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 11 03 PM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 11 03 PM
    12:15 PM
    May 8, 2025

    Kia India has just confirmed the presence of ADAS in the vehicle.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 17 25 PM
    12:17 PM
    May 8, 2025

    Kia has just stated that it will soon launch an all-electric iteration of the Clavis Carens.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 19 18 PM
    12:20 PM
    May 8, 2025

    The interior of the Kia Carens Clavis has undergone a thorough revamp, and now features a 26.62-inch panoramic display panel.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 23 26 PM
    12:24 PM
    May 8, 2025

    The list of features on the Kia Carens Clavis include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera. 

     

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 27 18 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 27 17 PM 2
    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 27 17 PM 1
    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 27 17 PM
    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 27 16 PM
    12:27 PM
    May 8, 2025

    The Kia Carens Clavis will retain the same set of powertrain options which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. The turbo-petrol will be offered with a manual gearbox for the first time.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 31 05 PM

     

    12:30 PM
    May 8, 2025

    The list of safety features on the Carens Clavis include a Level-2 ADAS suite, six airbags, and electronic stability control among others.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 32 38 PM
    12:32 PM
    May 8, 2025

    Bookings for the new vehicle will start at midnight, tonight, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000.

    Whats App Image 2025 05 08 at 12 35 23 PM
    12:40 PM
    May 8, 2025

    For more details on the Kia Carens Clavis, head to our launch story which is currently live.

     

    Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS

    # Kia Clavis MPV# Kia Clavis MPV Launch# Kia Clavis Launch Live Blog# Kia Clavis Debut# Kia Clavis world premiere# Blogview# car# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The Clavis will sit above the Carens in the brand’s India portfolio.
      Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch

    Latest News

    • The Kia Clavis is essentially the facelifted Carens that will be sold alongside the latter as a more premium offering. But just how different are they?
      Kia Carens Clavis vs Kia Carens: What’s Different?
    • The Speed Triple RX will most likely be a more feature-packed and sportier version of the Speed Triple RS
      Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13
    • Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
      Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
    • Along with the faired CBR650R, its naked sibling too will be offered with an E-Clutch version.
      Honda CB650R E-Clutch Teased; India Launch Soon
    • Bookings for the Kia Carens Clavis – which is expected to be priced reasonably higher than the standard Carens – will open at midnight on May 9.
      Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS
    • Essentially the facelifted version of the Carens MPV, the Clavis is expected to be sold alongside the former
      Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
    • At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated MPV will use the Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis.
      New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Today: What To Expect?
    • The company had halted bookings for the vehicle in September 2024 citing supply chain issues and a high order count to fulfill
      Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India
    • The motorcycles now get a range of new features, in addition to a few ergonomic changes, which had led to a price increase.
      2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added
    • BMW had first showcased the F 450 GS concept during the 2024 EICMA Trade show before displaying it in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January
      Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India
    • Home
    • News
    • Blogview
    • Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images