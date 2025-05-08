Kia Carens Clavis World Premiere Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on May 8, 2025
Kia is all set to debut its latest offering, the Carens Clavis in India today. Essentially the facelifted version of the Carens MPV, the Clavis will likely be sold alongside the former, and is expected to be positioned as a more premium alternative. This will also translate into a higher price tag than the Carens, the prices of which range from Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia has teased the model on one occasion previously, giving us a glimpse into what we can expect from the new MPV.
On the cosmetic front, the changes to the Clavis are expected to be substantial and include a complete revamp. The front end will now feature thin, sleek DRLs that extend upward from the triangular clusters with tri-pod headlamps. The headlamp setup appears to be quite similar to that on the EV5 electric SUV that Kia sells abroad. The teaser video posted by Kia earlier has hinted at a similar silhouette as the Carens. While not shown in any capacity, the rear end of the vehicle is likely to receive an all-new tail lamp setup and revised rear bumper.
The teaser also revealed that the vehicle will feature Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which consists of features such as the collision warning function. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, offered on many other models in Kia India’s portfolio.
The Clavis is likely to retain the same engine options as the Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. All three engines will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.
Kia is all set to unveil the Clavis MPV today.
The Clavis is essentially the facelifted version of the Kia Carens MPV which has been on sale in India for a few years now.
It is unclear whether the updated model will use Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or if it will just be called Kia Clavis.
A teaser from Kia has revealed that the vehicle will feature an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.
The Clavis is likely to retain the same engine options as the Carens. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner.
The world premiere of the Kia Carens Clavis has begun.
Ahead of revealing its specifications, Kia has started off proceedings by first showing the Carens Clavis in the flesh. Here are the first images of the vehicle.
Kia India has just confirmed the presence of ADAS in the vehicle.
Kia has just stated that it will soon launch an all-electric iteration of the Clavis Carens.
The interior of the Kia Carens Clavis has undergone a thorough revamp, and now features a 26.62-inch panoramic display panel.
The list of features on the Kia Carens Clavis include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera.
The Kia Carens Clavis will retain the same set of powertrain options which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. The turbo-petrol will be offered with a manual gearbox for the first time.
The list of safety features on the Carens Clavis include a Level-2 ADAS suite, six airbags, and electronic stability control among others.
Bookings for the new vehicle will start at midnight, tonight, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000.
Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS