Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units

Kia India has announced the roll-out of its 1.5 millionth vehicle from the company’s Anantapur plant. The South Korean carmaker began producing cars in India in 2019, making the brand the fastest and youngest car brand in India to have achieved this 15 lakh-unit production milestone. The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.

In fact, we recently told you that the new Kia Carens facelift will be launched in India on May 8, 2025. In addition to visual changes and feature upgrades, the new Carens is also expected to come with level 2 ADAS.

Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8

Talking about the latest production milestone, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Rolling out our 1.5 millionth 'Make in India' vehicle is a proud and emotional moment for Kia India and every partner who has been a part of this journey. From the very first Seltos to the 1.5 millionth Carens today, each car stands as a testament to the trust, love, and support of our customers and partners. We are deeply grateful for this association and look forward to continuing our pursuit of automotive excellence. The future of Kia India looks bright as we remain steadfast in driving innovation, offering industry-leading products, and shaping the mobility landscape in India.”

Also Read: Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed

Right now, Kia locally produces four models in India – the Seltos, Sonet, Syros SUVs and the Carens MPV. Kia also used to assemble the previous-gen Carnival MPV in India, however, the new-gen Carnival is imported as a Completely Built-Up unit, along with the Kia EV6 and EV9 electric SUVs.