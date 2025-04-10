Login
Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed

At its Investor Day presentation, Kia said that it was targeting to achieve annual sales of 4 lakh vehicles in India by 2030.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia says 25 per cent of sales in India to be hybrid cars by 2030
  • EVs to comprise 18 per cent of all sales in India by 2030
  • Confirms next-gen Seltos will be a hybrid electric vehicle

Kia, in its annual Investor Day presentation, revealed it will be putting greater focus on electrification in the buildup to 2030, including for the Indian market. The carmaker said that it intended for 43 per cent of its car sales in the country to come from electrified models by 2030, with an overall annual sales target of 4 lakh units across all powertrains. 

 

Also read: Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut
 

Kia

Kia plans notable growth in hybrid and all-electric vehicle sales across markets, including India.

 

Kia’s electrification journey in India still remains in its nascent stage. The carmaker’s electrified line-up comprises the premium EV6 crossover and the large EV9 flagship EV, and currently comprises just 1 per cent of Kia’s sales share. Two additional models are confirmed currently, with one set to be an EV derivative of the Carens MPV and the second likely to be based on the recently launched Syros. However, there could be more made-for-India models on the cards as well. 

 

Also read: Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India
 

“Korea will serve as the global hub for EV development and production, North America will focus on mid-to-large SUVs, Europe on compact SUVs and hatchbacks, and India on locally targeted compact SUVs,” the brand said in a statement. The company has revealed that it plans to offer up to 15 all-electric models across global markets by 2030. 

Kia hybrids

Seltos, one of two SUVs confirmed to get hybrid powertrains globally.

 

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh 
 

Kia says that it plans for EVs to make up 18 per cent of its targeted total sales in India by 2030, with hybrids accounting for a further 25 per cent. This essentially confirms that Kia will launch hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in the Indian market going forward. 

 

The first of these could be the upcoming new generation Kia Seltos, with the brand confirming the SUV will get a hybrid powertrain. The brand in a statement said, “Kia will diversify its hybrid lineup across all segments, from compact to full-size models,” when talking about all markets in general. 

 

Also read: Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
 

New Kia Seltos Spotted Testing 4

The next-gen Seltos is currently undergoing testing in global markets. (Image source)

 

Also read: Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design
 

The new-gen Seltos has been spied undergoing testing in global markets, and given the model’s popularity with Indian buyers, an India launch could very well be on the cards. The addition of a hybrid powertrain would ensure that the new Seltos could be future-proof in the country, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the future of diesels in the country. Hybrid technology would also allow Kia to cater to customers who could find all-electric models beyond their price range. 

# Kia# Kia EV# Kia hybrid# Kia Hybrid tech# Kia Seltos Hybrid# Seltos Hybrid# Seltos HEV# Kia Seltos HEV# Cars# Cover Story
