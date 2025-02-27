Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026

Kia showcased a glimpse into the future of its expanding range of EVs with the new Concept EV2 at Kia EV Day 2025. The small SUV concept previews a future B-segment subcompact electric SUV that is due to arrive in Europe in 2026. The EV2 will become the smallest member of the Kia EV family of cars, sitting below the EV3 SUV in the company’s global lineup.

On the design front, the Concept EV2 follows a similar design as the larger EV5 and EV9 with boxy and upright proportions. The nose is characterised by a split headlamp design with twin vertically oriented LED daytime running light signatures, an enclosed ‘Tiger Nose’ grille and a muscular bumper with notable use of cladding. The prominent use of cladding carries over to the sides as well, covering the wheel arches and the lower doors. The boxy looks are accentuated by notable flares on the front wheel arches and a prominent rear haunch.

Round the back, the L-shaped tail lamps are set low down with the bumper featuring extensive use of cladding and an almost monolithic tailgate housing a curved rear windshield. An integrated roof-mounted spoiler and panoramic glass roof round out the Concept EV2’s design. On the whole, the design looks to be quite near production, with Kia having a track record of turning concepts to production cars with minimal exterior design changes.



The cabin is more akin to a concept. The EV2 features a B-pillar-less design with the rear doors hinged on the C-pillar. The front seat features a one-piece base with individual backrests and is capable of sliding up till the backrests of the rear seats to free up space to stretch out. The rear seat base is designed to fold up to free up space inside the cabin.

The dashboard itself is a minimalist unit featuring a widescreen display housing the infotainment and instrument cluster and a thick patterned trim strip running across the fascia below. The unit lacks a traditional centre console as well, featuring instead a walkthrough design. Unique touches to the interior include triangular patterned lighting atop the dashboard, removable portable speakers mounted on the front doors and a message lighting system that lets users post messages onto the windows to interact with other road users.



Kia also confirmed that the concept features both vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and comes bundled with connected vehicle technology supports over-the-air updates.



With the model due to go on sale in Europe and other markets in 2026, Kia could unveil the EV2 in final production spec before the end of the year.