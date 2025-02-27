Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km RangeUltraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kWKTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million Funding
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 KTM 390 Adventure ReviewTriumph Daytona 660 Review: Old name with the same game? | Road Test | carandbikeTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricVolvo New XC90
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026

The Concept EV2 previews the smallest model in Kia’s EV family, which is set to go on sale in global markets in 2026.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Concept EV2 previews new subcompact electric SUV for global markets
  • Will sit below the Kia EV3
  • Launch in global markets confirmed for 2026

Kia showcased a glimpse into the future of its expanding range of EVs with the new Concept EV2 at Kia EV Day 2025. The small SUV concept previews a future B-segment subcompact electric SUV that is due to arrive in Europe in 2026. The EV2 will become the smallest member of the Kia EV family of cars, sitting below the EV3 SUV in the company’s global lineup.

 

Also read: Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km Range
 Kia Concept EV 2 2

On the design front, the Concept EV2 follows a similar design as the larger EV5 and EV9 with boxy and upright proportions. The nose is characterised by a split headlamp design with twin vertically oriented LED daytime running light signatures, an enclosed ‘Tiger Nose’ grille and a muscular bumper with notable use of cladding. The prominent use of cladding carries over to the sides as well, covering the wheel arches and the lower doors. The boxy looks are accentuated by notable flares on the front wheel arches and a prominent rear haunch.

 

Also read: Production-Spec Kia PV5 Van Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut
 Kia Concept EV 2 1

Round the back, the L-shaped tail lamps are set low down with the bumper featuring extensive use of cladding and an almost monolithic tailgate housing a curved rear windshield. An integrated roof-mounted spoiler and panoramic glass roof round out the Concept EV2’s design. On the whole, the design looks to be quite near production, with Kia having a track record of turning concepts to production cars with minimal exterior design changes.
 

Kia Concept EV 2 3

The cabin is more akin to a concept. The EV2 features a B-pillar-less design with the rear doors hinged on the C-pillar. The front seat features a one-piece base with individual backrests and is capable of sliding up till the backrests of the rear seats to free up space to stretch out. The rear seat base is designed to fold up to free up space inside the cabin.

 

Also read: Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS
 Kia Concept EV 2 4

The dashboard itself is a minimalist unit featuring a widescreen display housing the infotainment and instrument cluster and a thick patterned trim strip running across the fascia below. The unit lacks a traditional centre console as well, featuring instead a walkthrough design. Unique touches to the interior include triangular patterned lighting atop the dashboard, removable portable speakers mounted on the front doors and a message lighting system that lets users post messages onto the windows to interact with other road users.
 Kia Concept EV 2 5

 

Also read: Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out
 

Kia also confirmed that the concept features both vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and comes bundled with connected vehicle technology supports over-the-air updates.
 

With the model due to go on sale in Europe and other markets in 2026, Kia could unveil the EV2 in final production spec before the end of the year.

# Kia# Kia EV# Kia EV2# Kia EV2 SUV# Kia electric vehicle# Kia subcompact electric SUV# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The first of Kia’s EVs aimed at commercial applications will be offered in both passenger-carrying and panel van configurations among others
    Production-Spec Kia PV5 Van Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut
  • The EV4 will take the form of a high-riding sedan while the Concept EV2 previews the newest and smallest member of the Kia EV family.
    Kia EV4, Concept EV2 To Debut On February 27
  • Revealed in December 2024, the Syros is positioned as a more premium offering to the Sonet, packing in more features than the latter
    Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh
  • Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Sonet, the Syros is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options
    Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • The variants of the Sonet, Seltos and Carens have been rejigged, with the diesel-iMT option discontinued for all models
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued

Latest News

  • The Concept EV2 previews the smallest model in Kia’s EV family, which is set to go on sale in global markets in 2026.
    Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
  • Offered in both sedan and hatchback guises, the EV4 is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform and can be had with two battery pack options
    Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km Range
  • Ultraviolette has confirmed its plans to launch multiple new products across different segments in India
    Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
  • Volvo says that the ES90 equipped with a 106 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain will do up to 700 km on a full charge.
    Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW
  • KTM currently seeks funds of EUR 800 million to repay 30 per cent of creditors' claims and restart production
    KTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million Funding
  • Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
    Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range
  • The teasers are expected to preview the production derivative of the bZ Compact Crossover concept that debuted in 2022.
    All-New Toyota EV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 12
  • The Comet EV is the fourth model in the brand’s lineup to get the Blackstorm Edition.
    MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX is positioned as a sportier alternative to the RV1 and features a more powerful electric motor
    Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh

Popular Kia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved