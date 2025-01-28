Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out

Kia’s over half-a-decade long innings in India has been extremely eventful. The Korean brand has launched cars across segments, some mass-market (Seltos, Sonet) and some in the premium space (Carnival, EV6). There’s a third category as well – that of cars that have tried to break the mould, such as the Carens and now the Syros. The carmaker took the wraps off it last month and now it is set to be launched in the market later this week. Before the prices are announced, we got behind the wheel to sample the Syros petrol and diesel.

Also Read: 2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025

Kia Syros: Design

While being already present in the segment with the Sonet, Kia has done a smart thing with the Syros when it comes to design. It is tough to say that both cars belong to the same family and while some signature traits like tiger nose grille, ice-cubed headlights and stamp DRLs are there, the silhouette itself is quite different and somewhat reminds of the flagship EV9. The position of the headlights and for that matter the tail lamps has divided opinion, and we felt it could’ve been more on the face of the Syros, but that is what contributes to the unique look of the SUV.

Also Read: Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3

If the idea is to make the Syros look as big as possible despite it belonging to the sub-4 metre segment, the best way to look at it is in profile. The 17-inch alloys on this top HTX+(O) trim contribute to its handsome profile, as does the 190 mm of ground clearance. A length of 3995 mm along with a wheelbase of 2550 mm also contribute to its looks. Ironically, when looked at from the rear, the Syros doesn’t feel big or attractive as it is devoid of likable design elements. In all there are eight exterior colour options to choose from, and Signature Frost Blue will make the car stand out in a crowded segment. Personally, I loved the Syros in Glacier Pearl White; however, there are no dual tone options available here.

Also Read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared

Kia Syros: Tech & Interior

The Syros is more feature-loaded than you'd expect from a car in this segment. In fact many features are seen in the segment for the first time. These include a triple screen setup or ‘trinity screen’, as Kia likes to call it, but the real magic is in the second row, which gets big, sliding, reclining and ventilated seats along with sunshades, all of which come together to make the second row a really comfortable place to be in. In fact, interior space and ergonomics is one the biggest USPs of the Syros with some smart additions like adjustable cup holders and special pockets for cell phones.

Getting back to the features list, the SUV gets 64 colour ambient lighting, wireless charger, air purifier, electric parking brake, 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a dual pane panoramic sunroof. Connectivity options are aplenty too and the Syros also understands some local languages including Bengali, which may widen its buyer appeal. Over-the-air software updates are also being provided for the first time in the segment and all four windows can be rolled up and down at a press of a switch on the key fob, which is a useful feature. There’s good use of physical buttons; something I always appreciate. Front seats are ventilated too, with the driver seat getting electric adjustment for recline and slide. Kia has also ensured that you can choose between various interior colour themes which will depend on the variant you choose to buy.

If you found the exterior design unusual and polarising, you will find the interior complimenting that nicely. It doesn’t remind you too heavily of its sibling in the segment, which a good thing. While the design of the dash and AC vents is likeable, the quality of plastics used can be better, and in certain places, it doesn’t feel like it's in the same league as the Sonet. The oddly shaped steering can take some time getting used to, and it also doesn’t get a telescopic adjust feature, which may have enhanced the overall experience.

One of the highlights of the Syros is its boot space. It's always a challenge providing good boot space in a sub-4 metre car, but here Kia deserves applause. When the second row is reclined and pushed back you still get a minimum space of 390 litres but adjust the second row and that figures goes up to 465 litres! The second row itself can be folded in a 60:40 split which adds another dimension of practicality to this versatile car.

Kia Syros: Dynamics

Just like most other cars sold by Kia in India, even the Syros comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol makes 118 bhp with 172 Nm and is available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5 diesel on the other hand makes a little less power (114 bhp) but a significantly higher peak torque of 250 Nm. This one is also on offer with both a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed torque convertor, with the latter being a novelty as it isn’t found on most SUVs in the segment. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine found in the Sonet is missing here and I feel Kia should have offered it on the Syros too, looking at the fact that this will primarily be used as a city car.

Both engines as well their gearboxes are tried-and-tested combos as they’ve performed well in many cars from the Hyundai-Kia family and I didn’t feel any difference as I first got behind the wheel of the Syros DCT. The gearshifts are quick, and with peak torque arriving at 1,500 revs, the driver is able to make manoeuvres with ease. There are paddle shifts, too, which lend a sporty touch to the drive experience. Drive and traction control switches now find a place on the steering wheel, which makes it more convenient for the driver.

The Syros diesel feels equally as responsive, if not more so, with the peak torque hitting at exactly the same time. However, it stays for a brief while only, so the mid-range is where you enjoy this mill the most. The good thing is Kia has provided paddle shifts here too, although there’s no iMT, seen previously in many models. Certified fuel efficiency is impressive too, with the diesel-manual promising the highest figure of 20.75 kmpl, while the diesel-auto returns 17.65 kmpl. Petrol on the other hand gets a claimed economy of 18.20 kmpl of manual and slightly lower 17.68 kmpl for DCT.

A big question mark about the Syros ever since I first saw the car was its handling. A tallboy design would hamper that in some ways, I thought and some body roll is indeed evident when you get on the road, specially while taking corners or changing lanes. High speed stability is impressive and so is the ride quality. The suspension is tuned nicely to take on most kinds of surfaces and unless the bump is too big or pothole is too deep, you will rarely feel the undulations in the cabin.

Kia Syros: Safety

We’ve seen ADAS functions before in the segment but have we seen as many as 16 of them? Well, the Syros races ahead in that department with many features that promise to make your drive more convenient as well as safer. Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist or Smart Cruise control each one of these features make their presence felt in the Syros. Cruise control also works nicely while turning or even at junctions, which makes it even more usable. You also get 360-degree cameras, first-in-segment side parking sensors as well as a blind spot monitor. However these features also available on the top-of-the-line HTX+(O) trim of the Syros. Six airbags are standard on the Syros and the higher variants also get disc brakes on all wheels.

Kia Syros: Verdict

The Syros has all bases covered, especially looking at what the buyer usually wants in this segment. The drive is spirited, economical and comfortable all at the same time. The list of features will leave most people awestruck, as will the second row, which will make buyers feel like they're seated in a car from a few segments above. Even though the design is polarising and some plastic parts make you feel the Syros is built to a cost, its USPs and Kia’s track record till now points to only one thing – here’s a car that’ll give the subcompact SUV leaders a tough run for their money. A starting price of around Rs. 8.50 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom) will make the deal even sweeter.