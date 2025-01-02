Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3

The booking amount is set at Rs 25,000.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Syros bookings open midnight on January 3
  • Deliveries to start from mid-February
  • Will be offered in six trim levels

Kia India has announced that the new Syros subcompact SUV will launch on February 1, 2025. Kia unveiled its second subcompact SUV late last year with bookings set to commence from 12 am on January 3. Deliveries will commence mid-February.

 

Also read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared 
 

Kia Syros SUV Variants Explained

The Syros follow Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design language with design elements borrowed from global models such as the Kia EV3 and EV9. The Syros gets tall boy proportions with an upright fascia dominated by a closed-off grille, low set vertically oriented headlamps with LED DRLs and a large central air vent to channel air into the engine bay. In profile, the Syros features a thick B-pillar along with prominently flared fenders and a notable rear haunch. The rear is characterised by unique L-shaped tail lamps bracketing the rear windshield with secondary lights positioned low on the bumper.

 

Also read: Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India

 

Kia Syros

The cabin meanwhile gets notable tech enhancements over its compatriot, the Sonet. Top variants gets a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster as well as a 5.0-inch touchscreen for climate controls. On the tech front, buyers get features such as connected car tech, wireless smartphone integration, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, ventilated rear seats - a segment first, a panoramic sunroof and most importantly Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems replete with front and rear collision detection and avoidance and adaptive cruise control.

 

Also read: Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?
 

Kia Syros 4

The Syros is being offered in a total of six trim levels - HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, HTK(O) and HTX+(O).

 

On the powertrain front, the Syros uses the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as the Sonet. Both units are offered with a 6-speed manual as standard with the turbo-petrol getting the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The diesel gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

 

Also read: 2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025
 

The Syros will sit between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s line-up and go up against models such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon.

# Kia# Kia India# Kia Syros# Kia Syros SUV# Kia Syros Launch# Kia Syros Launch Date# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • While on paper, the Syros and Sonet will occupy the same market segment, there are some notable differences between the two Kia subcompact SUVs.
    Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?
  • Having gone on sale in January 2024, the facelifted Sonet has consistently found over 9,000 buyers every month since.
    Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone; Nearly 80% Buyers Opt For Sunroof
  • Here is a rundown of all the electric cars that were launched in India in 2024. The list comprises cars from homegrown automakers and international brands.
    Electric Cars, SUVs Launched In India In 2024
  • Kia has previously confirmed two mass-market EVs for India one of which is set to be an all-electric derivative of the Carens.
    Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India

Latest News

  • The Japanese bike maker is reportedly working on reviving the track-focused inline-4 powered motorcycles that include the GSX-R600, GSX-R750 and the flagship GSX-R1000
    Suzuki GSX-R Series To Make A Comeback?
  • The booking amount is set at Rs 25,000.
    Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3
  • The Tuono 457 was unveiled globally at the EICMA Motor Show last year and is expected to be launched in India later this month.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • After the Apex Edition launched around the festive season, the C-SUV will get a blacked-out treatment to attract more buyers
    Honda Elevate Black Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • This warranty covers all mechanical, electrical failures alongside defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults
    Renault India Increases Standard Vehicle Warranty Coverage To Three Years
  • All-electric derivative of Hyundai’s most popular SUV will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.9 seconds; to be available in four variants.
    Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range
  • In December, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by 2.4 per cent
    Auto Sales December 2024: Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG, Toyota Report Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut
  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • Home
  • News
  • Blogview
  • Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved