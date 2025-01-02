Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3

Kia India has announced that the new Syros subcompact SUV will launch on February 1, 2025. Kia unveiled its second subcompact SUV late last year with bookings set to commence from 12 am on January 3. Deliveries will commence mid-February.

The Syros follow Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design language with design elements borrowed from global models such as the Kia EV3 and EV9. The Syros gets tall boy proportions with an upright fascia dominated by a closed-off grille, low set vertically oriented headlamps with LED DRLs and a large central air vent to channel air into the engine bay. In profile, the Syros features a thick B-pillar along with prominently flared fenders and a notable rear haunch. The rear is characterised by unique L-shaped tail lamps bracketing the rear windshield with secondary lights positioned low on the bumper.

The cabin meanwhile gets notable tech enhancements over its compatriot, the Sonet. Top variants gets a widescreen display atop the dashboard housing dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster as well as a 5.0-inch touchscreen for climate controls. On the tech front, buyers get features such as connected car tech, wireless smartphone integration, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, ventilated rear seats - a segment first, a panoramic sunroof and most importantly Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems replete with front and rear collision detection and avoidance and adaptive cruise control.

The Syros is being offered in a total of six trim levels - HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, HTK(O) and HTX+(O).

On the powertrain front, the Syros uses the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as the Sonet. Both units are offered with a 6-speed manual as standard with the turbo-petrol getting the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The diesel gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Syros will sit between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s line-up and go up against models such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon.