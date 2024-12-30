Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?

Kia, earlier this month, unveiled the all-new Syros, a second sub-compact SUV for the Indian market. While prices are still awaited, it is understood that the Syros will be positioned as a more upmarket alternative to the Sonet with the all-new model getting several differences over its similarly sized sibling. We take a look at how different the two SUVs are.

The Syros features Kia's latest Opposites United design language with elements borrowed from Kia's global EVs such as the EV3 and EV9.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Design & Dimensions

We start things off with the looks at the two SUVs couldn’t get any different. The Syros follows Kia’s latest design philosophy of Opposites United borrow design elements from Kia’s global range of electric cars such as the EV9, EV5 and EV3 so you could think you were looking at an EV at first glance. The Sonet’s design is more relatable to that of an internal combustion Kia SUV replete with the trademark ‘tiger nose’ grille, and sharp-looking headlights.

Syros gets more squared out looks and tall boy proportions compared to the Sonet.

The Syros also comes across as the boxier of the two SUVs with more tall boy proportions to the Sonet’s more flowing design. The boxier design of the Syros becomes visible from almost all angles with the SUV’s overall unique design meaning that it will turn heads.

Sonet gets typical Kia internal combustion car looks replete with the ‘Tiger Nose’ grille and aggressive-looking headlamps.

Kia Syros Kia Sonet Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1805 mm 1790 mm Height 1680 mm 1642 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2500 mm Boot Space 465 litres 385 litres

Coming to the size, the Syros like most other subcompact SUVs in the segment, measures 3995 mm long. This means it's of a similar length as the Sonet though its larger in almost all other metrics. The Syros is 15 mm wider, 38 mm taller and sits on a 50 mm longer wheelbase.



The Syros is based on a different platform compared to the Sonet and is taller, wider and sits on a longer wheelbase.

The two SUVs don’t even share the same platform. The Sonet is based on the same underpinnings as the Hyundai Venue - the Hyundai Group’s K2 platform. The Syros meanwhile shares its platform with global models such as the Hyundai Casper and Inster which sit on the K1 small car platform.



Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Powertrains



Petrol

Kia’s bid to position the Syros as a premium offering becomes apparent in the powertrain department. Unlike the Sonet, Kia has refrained from offering the option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Syros meaning that its starting price will undoubtedly be higher than the Sonet's.



While both subcompact SUVs share the same engines, the Sonet is the only one to be offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and iMT options.

Another difference comes in the form of the gearboxes offered with the turbo-petrol engine. The Syros is being offered with a traditional three-pedal 6-speed manual gearbox while the Sonet gets a 6-speed iMT (manual gearbox with a computer-controlled clutch). A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) is offered on both SUVs.



Kia Syros Kia Sonet Engine 1.0 T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.2 petrol / 1.0 T-GDi turbo-petrol Power 118 bhp at 6000 rpm 82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm Torque 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm 115 Nm at 4200 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT (1.2 petrol) / 6-speed iMT (T-GDi only) / 7-speed DCT (T-GDi only)

Diesel



The diesel powertrains with both SUVs sharing the same 1.5 diesel engine are a little more simplified. Interestingly though, the Sonet offers the option of both a traditional manual and an iMT gearbox option alongside a torque converter automatic while the Syros forgoes the iMT entirely.



Kia Syros Kia Sonet Engine 1.5 Diesel 1.5 Diesel Power 114 bhp at 4000 rpm 114 bhp at 4000 rpm Torque 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed iMT / 6-speed AT

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Features & Technology



The differences between the Syros and Sonet are also notable when it comes to the features and technology on board — comparing the fully-loaded Sonet X-Line to the top Syros HTX+(O). Do note that unlike the Sonet which is offered in Tech Line, GT Line and X Line variants, the Syros is solely offered in Tech Line.

The Syros gets key tech upgrades such as larger 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument cluster displays; Even air-con controls get their own touchscreen.

The first major difference in features that buyers will notice is the sunroof with the Syros getting a panoramic unit to the Sonet’s single-pane unit. The Syros also gets larger 17-inch alloy wheels on the top model to the Sonet’s 16-inchers.



Inside the cabin, the Syros gets a single-piece widescreen display atop the dashboard housing dual 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen and instrument cluster. In comparison, the Sonet gets individual 10.25-inch units for the infotainment and instrument clusters. The second feature difference is in the air-con controls with the Syros featuring a 5-inch touchscreen positioned between the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen to the Sonet’s analogue controls.



Syros also gets sliding and reclining rear seats with ventilation function in top trim and a panoramic sunroof.

Sticking with the electronics, the Syros ups the safety quotient with the inclusion of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This includes front collision avoidance warning and avoidance assist with the system able to recognise vehicles, pedestrians and other road users and also function at junctions. There is also adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist and even rear collision avoidance assist at parking speeds.



Sonet gets physical AC controls and dual 10.25-inch displays on the top variant.

The Sonet meanwhile gets a less extensive Level 1 ADAS suite lacking tech such as adaptive cruise control, junction collision warning and avoidance assist and rear collision avoidance assist.



The Syros also gets an electronic parking brake to the Sonet’s manual unit.



Sonet rear seat only offers a two-step recline function.

Move to the back seat, and the Syros offers more seating comfort. Unlike the Sonet’s seat, which offers limited backrest recline settings, the Syros seats can be adjusted forward and back to increase leg room and recline as well. Additionally, the seat base is ventilated—a first-in-segment—for added occupant comfort.



Kia Syros Bookings & Deliveries



Kia has said that bookings for the Syros will open from January 3 with deliveries to start in February 2025.