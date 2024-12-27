Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone; Nearly 80% Buyers Opt For Sunroof

One of Kia India’s best-selling models has just crossed an important milestone – the Kia Sonet facelift has clocked 1 lakh sales since its launch in January 2024. The Sonet, which has established itself as the sub-four metre SUV of choice for buyers seeking a long features list since its launch in 2020, received a midlife update at the start of this year, which helped the Sonet maintain its sales momentum. In a statement, Kia India revealed it has sold more than 9,000 units of the Sonet on a monthly basis since sales of the facelifted model began in January this year.

Kia has also shed light on customer preferences for the Sonet, revealing that 76 per cent – or roughly three in every four – buyers opt for either the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, or the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with the remaining 24 per cent customers opting for the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Interestingly, 79 per cent of all Sonet customers opted for a variant equipped with a sunroof, while 34 per cent buyers chose an automatic transmission or an intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

Commenting on the Sonet’s sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, “At Kia, our continuous focus is on understanding customer needs and creating solutions that meet them. When we introduced the new Sonet, it came with several best in segment features, premiumising the segment. These features have significantly enhanced the value proposition of the new Sonet, contributing to strong sales performance. This milestone is a testament to the trust and appreciation of our customers, motivating us to continue delivering products that surpass expectations.”

Prices for the Sonet range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).