2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

The Carens Clavis will be available with three engine choices and four transmission options.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 1.5-litre diesel in MT is the most frugal option in the lineup
  • IMT and 7-speed DCT only offered with 1.5 litre turbo petrol mill
  • Kia Carens Clavis to launch in India on May 23

Kia has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for its upcoming Carens Clavis MPV ahead of its launch on May 23, 2025. Spread across seven trim levels, the Carens Clavis will be offered with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!

 

Kia Carens Clavis web 28

The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, will be offered with three transmission options. The 6-speed manual and 6-speed iMT variants are both claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 15.95 kmpl, while the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) variant will return 16.66 kmpl.

  

Also Read: 2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23

 

Kia Carens Clavis web 42

The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission, offering an ARAI-certified efficiency of 19.54 kmpl (most frugal), or a 6-speed automatic transmission, which provides a claimed 17.50 kmpl. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS

 

Kia Carens Clavis web 20

Lastly, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is available solely with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This engine puts out 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque and has a claimed efficiency of 15.34 kmpl. 

 

The Carens Clavis will be available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, and HTX+ – with 6- and 7-seat configurations depending on the variant. Given that the Carens MPV is now limited to a single variant priced at Rs 11.41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens Clavis is expected to start at approximately Rs 12 lakh and could go up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).  

# Kia India# Kia Carens Clavis# 2025 Kia Carens Clavis# 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures# Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures# Kia Cars# Kia Cars India# Kia Carens Clavis India Launch# Cars# Upcoming Cars
