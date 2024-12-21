Login
Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India

Kia has previously confirmed two mass-market EVs for India one of which is set to be an all-electric derivative of the Carens.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Syros is based on the K1 platform which underpins the Inster EV in global markets
  • Kia previously confirmed 2 mass market EVs for India by 2026
  • Syros bookings open on January 3

Earlier this year, Kia confirmed that it was working on two mass-market EVs for the Indian market by 2026. One of these is set to be an all-electric derivative of the Carens MPV, and the second is likely to have been an EV derivative of the ‘Clavis’ SUV that was to sit between the Sonet and Seltos.
 

Also read: Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
 

Kia Syros 3

The K1 platform underpinning the Syros also underpins small EVs from Hyundai in global markets.

 

The ‘Clavis’ has now made its global debut as the new Kia Syros, arriving in India with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The company has now said that it is considering an EV based on this new subcompact SUV. The Syros is built on the Hyundai Group’s K1 platform, which has also underpinned models such as the Hyundai Casper and the Hyundai Inster EV - the Casper’s EV derivative - in global markets, so the model could be a logical choice for an EV derivative.

 

Also read: 2025 Kia Syros SUV Revealed; Bookings Open January 3, 2025

 Kia Syros 1

The Syros recently made its global debut with turbo-petorl and diesel engine options.

 

There are few details available at this point though Kia could use similar powertrain options as the Inster sold in global markets. It also remains to be seen if Kia could go down a similar route as Hyundai with the Inster and Casper with the new EV getting styling changes over the Syros and getting a different name.

 

Also read: Kia Syros SUV: Variants Explained

 Kia Syros

Bookings for the Syros are set to open in January with deliveries starting the following month.

 

The Inster EV sold in global markets offers is offered with two battery pack options and a range of up to 355 km (WLTP) on a single charge. This would make the EV a direct rival to the likes of the Nexon EV which offers a range of up to 370 km (real world).
 

Hyundai Inster Casper EV Unveiled Gets 49 k Wh Battery 355 km Range

The Hyundai Inster - the EV derivative of the Hyundai Casper - is also underpinned by the K1 platform.

 

Speaking of the Syros, bookings for the subcompact SUV are set to commence from early January with deliveries starting in February.

