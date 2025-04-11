Kia Syros Receives 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Betters AOP Score Of Nexon, XUV 3XO

Kia India’s first five-star rated passenger vehicle is here – the Syros subcompact SUV has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Bharat NCAP crash tests. This is the first instance of a made-in-India Kia model receiving a full five stars from a New Car Safety Assessment Programme, with the Carens MPV and Seltos SUV having previously received three-star ratings from safety watchdog Global NCAP. The Syros, Kia’s second offering in the subcompact SUV segment, was launched in February this year, and is equipped with six airbags and electronic stability control as standard.

Also Read: Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out

Kia Syros Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores: Adult Occupant Protection

Overall, the Syros scored 30.21 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection in the crash tests. This score is higher than that of rivals such as the Tata Nexon (29.41 points) and Mahindra XUV 3XO (29.36 points), but trails the Skoda Kylaq (30.88 points).

In the frontal offset crash test, the Syros secured 14.21 points out of 16, and 16 points out of 16 in the side barrier crash test. Protection for the driver’s head, neck, knees and feet was deemed good, while protection for the driver’s chest and shins was rated adequate. The front passenger was well-protected on impact, with just protection for the right shin being rated adequate. Passenger protection in the side pole impact test was also good.

Also Read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared

Kia Syros Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores: Child Occupant Protection

For child occupant protection, the Syros received a total score of 44.42 points out of a total 49. Once again, the Syros’ score puts it ahead of the Nexon (43.83 points) and 3XO (43 points), but still shy of the Kylaq (45 points).

Also Read: Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed

The child restraint system (CRS) for both the 18-month-old as well as the 3-year-old child test dummies was installed rearward-facing in the back seat of the Syros. The SUV received a dynamic test score of 23.42 points out of 24, CRS installation score of 12 points out of 12, and a vehicle assessment score of 9 points out of 13.

Standard safety equipment on the Syros includes six airbags, ABS, traction control, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist and front and rear parking sensors. Prices for the Syros range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).