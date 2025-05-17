Login
Latest News
New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India2025 Kia Carens Clavis Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed TVS Young Media Racer Program 9.0: Fast, Fun, And Insightful Hyundai Confirms Strong Hybrids For Indian Market2025 Suzuki Access Gains Colour TFT Display; Priced At Rs 1.02 Lakh
New-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Testing In India

The second-gen Seltos appears to get a redesigned fascia replete with a new headlamp setup.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New-gen Seltos spied testing in India
  • Gets refreshed fascia and new alloy wheel design
  • To debut later this year; India launch could happen early 2026

The next-generation Kia Seltos has been spotted testing on Indian roads, following earlier appearances in Kia’s home market – South Korea – and a brief appearance in a recent Hyundai design centre documentary. The camouflaged test mule hints at a significant design overhaul that gels with Kia’s latest design language. 

 

Also Read: Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Undisguised In Official Hyundai Video

  new gen kia seltos spotted testing in india for the first time 2

Though heavily camouflaged, the test mule reveals several design changes over the current model. The front end sports a redesigned split headlamp setup and vertically stacked LED DRLs, which are likely going to be connected on the bonnet line. Notably, these styling cues are also seen on newer Kia models like the Syros and the upcoming Carens Clavis. Other noticeable changes include updated ORVMs and what appears to be an ADAS sensor mounted in the front bumper.

  

The profile of the compact SUV appears to maintain its upright stance, although it has boxier proportions and a revised window line. The alloy wheels feature a new design, though it remains consistent with the styling we have come to expect from recent Kia models. At the rear, the new-gen model is expected to feature a full-width LED light bar connecting the refreshed taillamps.

 

Also Read: Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design

  new gen kia seltos spotted testing in india for the first time 3

The spotted test mule seems to retain the same overall dimensions as the current version. While the interior remains under wraps for now, Kia is expected to introduce updates to refresh the cabin’s appearance and features.

  

Kia has previously confirmed that the new Seltos will be offered with a hybrid powertrain in the global markets. The company also aims to introduce hybrid models in India, targeting 25% of its sales to come from hybrids by 2030. 

  

The next-generation Kia Seltos is expected to make its debut later this year, with sales likely to begin in early 2026. First launched in India in August 2019, the Seltos was Kia’s first offering in the market. It received a facelift in July 2023 and has remained one of the brand’s top-selling models in the country.

 

Image Source - nitrorush_01

