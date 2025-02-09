Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design

The second-generation Kia Seltos has been spotted undergoing testing once again. The first images of this new iteration surfaced online in November 2024, and fresh spy shots now provide a clearer look at what appears to be Kia's popular compact SUV. Kia has been testing this new-generation model in its home market – South Korea – from where these fresh spy shots have emerged.

The test mule is heavily camouflaged, revealing little bits of the exterior. However, some updates can still be identified. The LED lighting patterns in both the headlamps and taillamps appear to be new, with the headlamps differing from those seen on any current Kia SUV. Additionally, one could also spot the redesigned ORVMs and an ADAS sensor integrated into the front bumper. At the rear, the next-generation Seltos will sport a refreshed LED light strip that connects the restyled taillamps.

While the interior remains under wraps for now, Kia is expected to introduce updates to refresh the cabin’s appearance and features. The new-generation Seltos is likely to continue using the same platform as the current model, which means its overall dimensions should remain similar.

Kia is likely to retain the existing powertrain lineup for the next-generation Seltos. However, the possibility of an electrified variant cannot be ruled out, especially considering that Hyundai recently launched the Creta Electric in India. Kia could possibly consider the same for the Seltos, offering an electrified powertrain option alongside internal combustion engines.

The Seltos compact SUV was Kia’s debut offering in the Indian market and remains one of its best-selling models. Originally introduced in August 2019, the Seltos received a facelift in July 2023.

More details are expected to emerge as Kia progresses with testing, and we expect the new-gen model to launch in India sometime in 2026.

