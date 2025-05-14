Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Undisguised In Official Hyundai Video

The second-gen Kia Seltos has been spotted in an official video from Hyundai Korea. The video, titled Great Legacies—Cars, discusses the design of Hyundai vehicles and provides a glimpse inside Hyundai’s design centre, with the vehicle noticeable briefly in the background.

The video provides a brief look at the vehicle’s profile, showcasing the SUV’s window line and boxier proportions. The new Seltos has been undergoing testing for a few months now with images of test mules having initially surfaced last year. The second-gen SUV is set to get a notable redesign compared to its predecessor, with details provided by test mules suggesting that it could feature a split headlamp design with unique LED DRL signatures up front.

At its Investor Day presentation last month, Kia confirmed that the new Seltos would arrive with a hybrid powertrain as part of its global plans to push sales of electrified models. The carmaker also revealed plans to bring hybrid technology to the Indian market, targeting to have 25 per cent of its sales in the country to come from hybrids by 2030.

The new-gen Seltos is expected to make its global debut later this year, and sales in global markets are likely to commence in early 2026. An India launch, too, looks likely, as the model has proven to be popular with Indian customers. The new-gen model could also gain notable technological advances, including offering a wider range of ADAS tech, among other features.