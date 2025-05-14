Login
Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted Undisguised In Official Hyundai Video

What appears to be the second-gen Seltos can be seen in the background in a new documentary video from Hyundai showcasing the interior of its design centre.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New-gen Seltos to get hybrid powertrain options
  • Debut likely later this year
  • Could launch in India in 2026

The second-gen Kia Seltos has been spotted in an official video from Hyundai Korea. The video, titled Great Legacies—Cars, discusses the design of Hyundai vehicles and provides a glimpse inside Hyundai’s design centre, with the vehicle noticeable briefly in the background.

 

Also read: 2025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23 
 

Kia Seltos

The video provides a brief look at the vehicle’s profile, showcasing the SUV’s window line and boxier proportions. The new Seltos has been undergoing testing for a few months now with images of test mules having initially surfaced last year. The second-gen SUV is set to get a notable redesign compared to its predecessor, with details provided by test mules suggesting that it could feature a split headlamp design with unique LED DRL signatures up front.

 

Also read: Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox 
 

New Kia Seltos Spotted Testing 4

(Image source)

 

At its Investor Day presentation last month, Kia confirmed that the new Seltos would arrive with a hybrid powertrain as part of its global plans to push sales of electrified models. The carmaker also revealed plans to bring hybrid technology to the Indian market, targeting to have 25 per cent of its sales in the country to come from hybrids by 2030.

 

Also read: Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed
 

The new-gen Seltos is expected to make its global debut later this year, and sales in global markets are likely to commence in early 2026. An India launch, too, looks likely, as the model has proven to be popular with Indian customers. The new-gen model could also gain notable technological advances, including offering a wider range of ADAS tech, among other features. 

