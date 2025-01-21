Login
Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued

The variants of the Sonet, Seltos and Carens have been rejigged, with the diesel-iMT option discontinued for all models
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 21, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kia has updated three of its models for the 2025 model year.
  • All models get rejigged variant lineups.
  • The diesel-iMT combination has been discontinued on all models.

Kia India has updated the Sonet, Seltos and Carens for the 2025 model year. With the update, the main changes on the models come in the form of rejigged variant lineups. The Seltos and Sonet have received new trims, while a few trims have been discontinued. The engine transmission combination of the diesel engine with the iMT has also been discontinued for all vehicles. 
 

Also Read: Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3

 

Seltos

KIA Seltos facelift 28

The Kia Seltos has received three new trims 

 

The Seltos receives three new trims for 2025- HTK(O), HTK+(O) and HTX (O). The HTK (O) that slots in above the HTK trim is equipped with a few additional features over the latter such as 16-inch alloy wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, cruise control and ambient lighting. HTK+ (O), which sits above the HTK+ trim, meanwhile, is equipped with features such as LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, auto fold function for mirrors, electric parking brake with auto hold, traction control modes (Sand/ Mud/ Snow) (Automatic only) and paddle shifters (Automatic Only). Lastly, the HTX (O), which slots in above the HTX trim, gets a few visual enhancements such as a black rear spoiler, an all-black interior, and additional features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a dash cam with dual camera.

 

Furthermore, the GTX variants have been discontinued, with only the GTX+ variants of the Seltos currently offered on sale by the Korean carmaker. In terms of powertrain options, the iMT gearbox can no longer be had with the diesel engine offered in the Seltos. The powertrain-transmission combinations offered on each trim also vary now and are as follows.
 

TrimsHTE(O)HTKHTK(O)HTK+HTK+(O)HTXHTX(O)GTX+X-Line
Smartstream G1.5 6MTAvailableAvailableAvailable-AvailableAvailableAvailable--
Smartstream G1.5 IVT----Available.AvailableAvailable--
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT---Available-----
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT-------AvailableAvailable
1.51 CRDi VGT 6MTAvailableAvailableAvailable-AvailableAvailableAvailable--
1.51 CRDi VGT 6AT----AvailableAvailable-Available.Available

 

Also Read: Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India
 

Sonet

Kia Sonet long termer

The Sonet can now be had in a new HTK+(O) trim

 

The changes to the Sonet’s variant lineup include the addition of a new trim- HTK+(O), that sits between the HTK(O) and HTX trims. The additional features on the HTK+(O) over the HTK(O) trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, taillamps and DRLs, rear spoiler, leatherette wrapped seats and steering wheel, dash cam with dual camera (HTK+(O) Only), smartphone wireless charger, smart key with push-button start, fully automatic air conditioner, and a rear wiper.


Kia has also discontinued the Gravity edition variants of the Sonet in the Indian market. Additionally, it has stopped selling the diesel Sonet versions paired with the iMT. The powertrain transmission combinations offered by other trims also vary now, and they are as follows.

 

Powertrain Options        
TrimsHTEHTE(O)HTKHTK(O)HTK+(O)HTXGTX+X-Line
Smartstream G1.2 5MTAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable---
Smartstream G1.0T-GDi 6iMT--AvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable--
Smartstream G1.0T- GDi 7DCT--- -AvailableAvailableAvailable
1.5/ CRDi VGT 6MT-Available-AvailableAvailableAvailable--
1.5/ CRDi VGT 6AT-----AvailableAvailable-


 

Carens

Kia Carens

The Luxury trim of the Kia Carens has been discontinued


The Luxury trim of the Carens has been discontinued in the Indian market. Furthermore, the list of powertrain and transmission options has been rejigged. The 7-speed DCT, offered with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, will now be offered in the Prestige Plus (O), Luxury Plus and X-Line trims. The iMT, which will now solely be offered with the turbo petrol engine, will now only be offered in the Premium (O), Gravity and Prestige Plus trims. The powertrain transmission combinations offered on the other trims also vary now and are as follows.

 

Seating Plan77776/77776/7
TrimsPremiumPremium (O)GravityPrestigePrestige (O)Prestige PlusPrestige Plus (O)Luxury PlusX-line
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT------ . 
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT-  --.---
Smartstream G1.5 6MT.  -.----
1.51 CRDi VGT 6AT------.--
1.51 CRDi VGT 6MT    - - -


 

# Kia India# Kia# Kia Sonet# Kia Seltos# Kia Carens# Cars# Cover Story
