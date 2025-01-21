Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued

Kia India has updated the Sonet, Seltos and Carens for the 2025 model year. With the update, the main changes on the models come in the form of rejigged variant lineups. The Seltos and Sonet have received new trims, while a few trims have been discontinued. The engine transmission combination of the diesel engine with the iMT has also been discontinued for all vehicles.



Seltos

The Kia Seltos has received three new trims

The Seltos receives three new trims for 2025- HTK(O), HTK+(O) and HTX (O). The HTK (O) that slots in above the HTK trim is equipped with a few additional features over the latter such as 16-inch alloy wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, cruise control and ambient lighting. HTK+ (O), which sits above the HTK+ trim, meanwhile, is equipped with features such as LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, auto fold function for mirrors, electric parking brake with auto hold, traction control modes (Sand/ Mud/ Snow) (Automatic only) and paddle shifters (Automatic Only). Lastly, the HTX (O), which slots in above the HTX trim, gets a few visual enhancements such as a black rear spoiler, an all-black interior, and additional features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a dash cam with dual camera.

Furthermore, the GTX variants have been discontinued, with only the GTX+ variants of the Seltos currently offered on sale by the Korean carmaker. In terms of powertrain options, the iMT gearbox can no longer be had with the diesel engine offered in the Seltos. The powertrain-transmission combinations offered on each trim also vary now and are as follows.



Trims HTE(O) HTK HTK(O) HTK+ HTK+(O) HTX HTX(O) GTX+ X-Line Smartstream G1.5 6MT Available Available Available - Available Available Available - - Smartstream G1.5 IVT - - - - Available .Available Available - - Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT - - - Available - - - - - Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT - - - - - - - Available Available 1.51 CRDi VGT 6MT Available Available Available - Available Available Available - - 1.51 CRDi VGT 6AT - - - - Available Available - Available .Available

Sonet

The Sonet can now be had in a new HTK+(O) trim

The changes to the Sonet’s variant lineup include the addition of a new trim- HTK+(O), that sits between the HTK(O) and HTX trims. The additional features on the HTK+(O) over the HTK(O) trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, taillamps and DRLs, rear spoiler, leatherette wrapped seats and steering wheel, dash cam with dual camera (HTK+(O) Only), smartphone wireless charger, smart key with push-button start, fully automatic air conditioner, and a rear wiper.



Kia has also discontinued the Gravity edition variants of the Sonet in the Indian market. Additionally, it has stopped selling the diesel Sonet versions paired with the iMT. The powertrain transmission combinations offered by other trims also vary now, and they are as follows.

Powertrain Options Trims HTE HTE(O) HTK HTK(O) HTK+(O) HTX GTX+ X-Line Smartstream G1.2 5MT Available Available Available Available Available - - - Smartstream G1.0T-GDi 6iMT - - Available Available Available Available - - Smartstream G1.0T- GDi 7DCT - - - - Available Available Available 1.5/ CRDi VGT 6MT - Available - Available Available Available - - 1.5/ CRDi VGT 6AT - - - - - Available Available -





Carens

The Luxury trim of the Kia Carens has been discontinued



The Luxury trim of the Carens has been discontinued in the Indian market. Furthermore, the list of powertrain and transmission options has been rejigged. The 7-speed DCT, offered with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, will now be offered in the Prestige Plus (O), Luxury Plus and X-Line trims. The iMT, which will now solely be offered with the turbo petrol engine, will now only be offered in the Premium (O), Gravity and Prestige Plus trims. The powertrain transmission combinations offered on the other trims also vary now and are as follows.

Seating Plan 7 7 7 7 6/7 7 7 7 6/7 Trims Premium Premium (O) Gravity Prestige Prestige (O) Prestige Plus Prestige Plus (O) Luxury Plus X-line Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 7DCT - - - - - - . Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi 6iMT - - - . - - - Smartstream G1.5 6MT . - . - - - - 1.51 CRDi VGT 6AT - - - - - - . - - 1.51 CRDi VGT 6MT - - -



