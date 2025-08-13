HomeNews & Reviews
Tata Motors Announces Onam Offers In Kerala With Benefits Of Rs 40,000 Up To Rs 2 Lakh Across The Range

Launches ‘Kerala Comes Together With Tata Motors’ Campaign with special priority delivery and finance schemes.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Benefits up to Rs 2 lakh for passenger cars and EVs
  • Financing options on accessories, extended warranty, AMC, and EV servicing
  • Offers valid from 25th July to 30th September 2025

Tata Motors has launched an exclusive Onam festival campaign for the state of Kerala. Valid from 25th July to 30th September 2025, the campaign offers special benefits up to Rs 2 lakh on passengers and electric vehicles with priority deliveries as part of Onam celebration. Part of the campaign is flexible and attractive financial plans reserved for this festive season. 

tata ev only showroom first look in pictures carandbike 9 77c61c25eb

Customers looking to buy a Tata vehicle this Onam can avail Balloon Schemes – enabling low initial EMIs for easier upgrades, step-up schemes that provide progressive EMIs tuned to income raises for ease of payment, and a low EMI scheme offering just Rs 100 per lakh EMI for the first 3 months. Moreover, EV customers can also avail a six-month financing for accessories, extended warranty, AMC, and EV service repair.

 

Here's a model-wise discount and benefits under the Onam Campaign:

ICEDiscount Up to
 TiagoRs 60,000
TigorRs 60,000
AltrozRs 1,00,000
PunchRs 65,000
NexonRs 60,000
CurvvRs 40,000
HarrierRs 75,000
SafariRs 75,000

Also Read: Tata Harrier Adventure X, Safari Adventure X Plus Launched; Prices Start At Rs 18.99 Lakh

 

As part of the loyalty privileges for Tata EV owners, existing customers are entitled to a direct cost benefit of Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of the Harrier EV and Rs 50,000 on the Curvv EV. The benefit is structured as a direct cash advantage at the time of purchase. Total offers are inclusive of cash, exchange and loyalty benefits.

EVDiscount Up to
Tiago.evRs 1,00,000
Punch.evRs 85,000
Nexon.evRs 1,00,000
Curvv.evRs 2,00,000
Harrier.evRs 1,00,000

Tata Motors has expanded its service network across Kerala, which now stands at 1200 passenger vehicle bays across 83 workshops, a dedicated EV battery repair centre, training facilities, and 5 Tata.ev stores. The Indian carmaker is also offering real-time technical support through its Central Diagnostics Command Centre for faster diagnostics and service. For EV adoption in the region, a dedicated EV battery repair centre in Kochi is in place. Additionally, a digitally enabled Roadside Assistance RSA program (60 minutes in cities, 90 minutes on highways) ensures real-time tracking and industry-best on-site repair capabilities, claims the official statement.

Tata Safari Harrier Adventure Variants

Speaking on the introduction of this campaign, Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Kerala has always been a vital market for Tata Motors and holds special significance for the Tata Group. Onam is the most important festival for our customers here, and we are committed to making this celebration even more meaningful. This year’s festive campaign is designed to enhance the overall buying experience with attractive cash offers, easy financing options, and priority deliveries—ensuring a delightful journey for our customers.”

