Tata Motors Announces Onam Offers In Kerala With Benefits Of Rs 40,000 Up To Rs 2 Lakh Across The Range

Tata Motors has launched an exclusive Onam festival campaign for the state of Kerala. Valid from 25th July to 30th September 2025, the campaign offers special benefits up to Rs 2 lakh on passengers and electric vehicles with priority deliveries as part of Onam celebration. Part of the campaign is flexible and attractive financial plans reserved for this festive season.

Customers looking to buy a Tata vehicle this Onam can avail Balloon Schemes – enabling low initial EMIs for easier upgrades, step-up schemes that provide progressive EMIs tuned to income raises for ease of payment, and a low EMI scheme offering just Rs 100 per lakh EMI for the first 3 months. Moreover, EV customers can also avail a six-month financing for accessories, extended warranty, AMC, and EV service repair.

Here's a model-wise discount and benefits under the Onam Campaign:

ICE Discount Up to Tiago Rs 60,000 Tigor Rs 60,000 Altroz Rs 1,00,000 Punch Rs 65,000 Nexon Rs 60,000 Curvv Rs 40,000 Harrier Rs 75,000 Safari Rs 75,000

As part of the loyalty privileges for Tata EV owners, existing customers are entitled to a direct cost benefit of Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of the Harrier EV and Rs 50,000 on the Curvv EV. The benefit is structured as a direct cash advantage at the time of purchase. Total offers are inclusive of cash, exchange and loyalty benefits.

EV Discount Up to Tiago.ev Rs 1,00,000 Punch.ev Rs 85,000 Nexon.ev Rs 1,00,000 Curvv.ev Rs 2,00,000 Harrier.ev Rs 1,00,000

Tata Motors has expanded its service network across Kerala, which now stands at 1200 passenger vehicle bays across 83 workshops, a dedicated EV battery repair centre, training facilities, and 5 Tata.ev stores. The Indian carmaker is also offering real-time technical support through its Central Diagnostics Command Centre for faster diagnostics and service. For EV adoption in the region, a dedicated EV battery repair centre in Kochi is in place. Additionally, a digitally enabled Roadside Assistance RSA program (60 minutes in cities, 90 minutes on highways) ensures real-time tracking and industry-best on-site repair capabilities, claims the official statement.

Speaking on the introduction of this campaign, Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Kerala has always been a vital market for Tata Motors and holds special significance for the Tata Group. Onam is the most important festival for our customers here, and we are committed to making this celebration even more meaningful. This year’s festive campaign is designed to enhance the overall buying experience with attractive cash offers, easy financing options, and priority deliveries—ensuring a delightful journey for our customers.”