New Cars Launching In January 2026

With the new year around the corner, we look at what new car launches you have to look forward to in the first month of 2026.

Kia Seltos (Gen 2) - January 2

Following its global debut this month, Kia India will announce prices for the second-gen Seltos on January 2, 2026. The new Seltos is underpinned by Kia’s new K3 platform and has grown in size over its predecessor while also debuting a new exterior design language in India. The cabin, too, has little to link it with the outgoing model. As before, buyers will have the option for a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, each with manual and automatic gearboxes.



Mahindra XUV 7XO - January 5



The facelift to the popular Mahindra XUV 700, the XUV 7XO will arrive with some notable design updates as well as a lot more tech. Teasers and spy shots suggest an updated fascia with a redesigned grille, headlamps and bumper, while around the back, changes are set to include revised bumpers and new tail lamps. Coming to the cabin, the top variants are set to get the new triple screen layout seen on the Mahindra electric XEV series with other features on offer set to include powered front seats, a powered boss mode, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS tech and more. Engine options are expected to remain unchanged with the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel set to soldier on.



Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Current vehicle pictured.

Skoda is expected to launch the Kushaq facelift in India next month as part of the VW Group’s efforts to refresh its India 2.0 range in the market. The facelifted Kushaq is expected to receive only minor cosmetic updates, including tweaks to the headlamps, tail lights and grille, along with new wheel designs and bumpers. The cabin, too is expected to receive minor cosmetic updates, though Skoda could look to add more features to the SUV as well, including ADAS functions. As before, the SUV is expected to be offered with both 1.0 and 1.5 TSI engine options paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.



Tata Harrier/Safari Petrol

Tata is expected to announce prices for the recently unveiled Harrier and Safari petrol next month. The petrol SUVs will feature Tata’s new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion turbo-petrol engine pushing out 168 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque - higher than it does in the Sierra. Gearbox options will include both manual and torque converter automatic units, with the petrol engine to be offered across almost all variants. The petrol will also arrive with a new top-spec Ultra variant in both SUVs, featuring the larger 14.5-inch touchscreen from the Harrier EV, along with added kit such as a digital rear view mirror and washers for the front and rear cameras.



Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Set to launch in January 2026, the e Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle for the Indian market. Set to be retailed via its Nexa chain of dealers, the e Vitara will be offered with the same two battery pack options as the international-spec - a 49 kWh or a 61 kWh pack. The larger battery is offered on the top two trims, while the Delta comes with the smaller pack and a front-mounted motor producing 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm. The higher-spec makes 172 bhp. The bigger 61 kWh battery is claimed to be good for 543 km (ARAI) on a single charge. Buyers will be able to pick between three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha.



Maruti will also be offering Battery as a Service (BaaS) scheme with the e Vitara, along with subscription plans.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

The sister model to the Maruti e Vitara, the Urban Cruiser EV will be Toyota’s first EV for the Indian market. Unveiled globally last year, the Urban Cruiser EV shares much with the e Vitara from the basic design and interior to the powertrain, though Toyota has changed enough to the fascia and rear end to give the SUV its own identity. In terms of powertrains, expect the Urban Cruiser EV to mirror the e Vitara with a pair of battery packs on offer - 49 kWh and 61 kWh and similar features across variants.