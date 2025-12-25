New Cars Launching In January 2026
- New year kicks off with the launch of the second-gen Seltos
- Maruti, Toyota both likely to launch EVs
- Mahindra to launch much awaited XUV 7XO (XUV 700 facelift)
With the new year around the corner, we look at what new car launches you have to look forward to in the first month of 2026.
Kia Seltos (Gen 2) - January 2
Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut; India Launch On January 2, 2026
Following its global debut this month, Kia India will announce prices for the second-gen Seltos on January 2, 2026. The new Seltos is underpinned by Kia’s new K3 platform and has grown in size over its predecessor while also debuting a new exterior design language in India. The cabin, too, has little to link it with the outgoing model. As before, buyers will have the option for a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, each with manual and automatic gearboxes.
Mahindra XUV 7XO - January 5
Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Interior Previewed Ahead Of Debut; Triple Screen Layout Confirmed
The facelift to the popular Mahindra XUV 700, the XUV 7XO will arrive with some notable design updates as well as a lot more tech. Teasers and spy shots suggest an updated fascia with a redesigned grille, headlamps and bumper, while around the back, changes are set to include revised bumpers and new tail lamps. Coming to the cabin, the top variants are set to get the new triple screen layout seen on the Mahindra electric XEV series with other features on offer set to include powered front seats, a powered boss mode, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS tech and more. Engine options are expected to remain unchanged with the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel set to soldier on.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift
Current vehicle pictured.
Skoda is expected to launch the Kushaq facelift in India next month as part of the VW Group’s efforts to refresh its India 2.0 range in the market. The facelifted Kushaq is expected to receive only minor cosmetic updates, including tweaks to the headlamps, tail lights and grille, along with new wheel designs and bumpers. The cabin, too is expected to receive minor cosmetic updates, though Skoda could look to add more features to the SUV as well, including ADAS functions. As before, the SUV is expected to be offered with both 1.0 and 1.5 TSI engine options paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.
Tata Harrier/Safari Petrol
Also read: 2026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!
Tata is expected to announce prices for the recently unveiled Harrier and Safari petrol next month. The petrol SUVs will feature Tata’s new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion turbo-petrol engine pushing out 168 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque - higher than it does in the Sierra. Gearbox options will include both manual and torque converter automatic units, with the petrol engine to be offered across almost all variants. The petrol will also arrive with a new top-spec Ultra variant in both SUVs, featuring the larger 14.5-inch touchscreen from the Harrier EV, along with added kit such as a digital rear view mirror and washers for the front and rear cameras.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Also read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?
Set to launch in January 2026, the e Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle for the Indian market. Set to be retailed via its Nexa chain of dealers, the e Vitara will be offered with the same two battery pack options as the international-spec - a 49 kWh or a 61 kWh pack. The larger battery is offered on the top two trims, while the Delta comes with the smaller pack and a front-mounted motor producing 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm. The higher-spec makes 172 bhp. The bigger 61 kWh battery is claimed to be good for 543 km (ARAI) on a single charge. Buyers will be able to pick between three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha.
Maruti will also be offering Battery as a Service (BaaS) scheme with the e Vitara, along with subscription plans.
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes World Premiere: Rebadged Suzuki E-Vitara Gets Two Battery Packs, AWD Option
The sister model to the Maruti e Vitara, the Urban Cruiser EV will be Toyota’s first EV for the Indian market. Unveiled globally last year, the Urban Cruiser EV shares much with the e Vitara from the basic design and interior to the powertrain, though Toyota has changed enough to the fascia and rear end to give the SUV its own identity. In terms of powertrains, expect the Urban Cruiser EV to mirror the e Vitara with a pair of battery packs on offer - 49 kWh and 61 kWh and similar features across variants.
Related News
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia Seltos 2026Expected Price₹ 12 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-02
- Mahindra XUV 7XOExpected Price₹ 14 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-05
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-12
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor T03Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Trending News
- 1 min readNew Cars Launching In January 2026
- 6 mins readTop 12 New Two-Wheelers Launched in 2025
- 1 min read10 Most Powerful Super SUVs In India
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Dec 24, 2025Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New ColoursThe Pulsar 150 is offered in three variants with prices topping out at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).2 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Dec 24, 20252026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched at Rs 7.91 LakhWith E20 compliance, the 2026 Ninja 650 receive a new colour update and a premium price tag.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025Listed: Car Manufacturers That Will Hike Prices From January 2026Based on the announcements made so far, the price increase across car models is expected to range between 2 and 3 per cent.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 24, 2025KTM RC 390 Discontinued Globally, Remains On Sale In IndiaThe KTM RC 390 will continue to be offered on sale in India, where it is manufactured and there’s still strong demand for the model.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 23, 2025India Bike Week 2025 In Pictures: Highlights From Edition 12The 12th Edition of IBW was held on December 19 and 20, and if you missed this year’s festival, here is a recap of all that happened.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Dec 23, 2025Tata To Enter Rs 40 Lakh Passenger Car Market With First Avinya Electric SUV In End-2026Set to be one of three EV launches from Tata Motors next year, the first in the Avinya series of electric vehicles will catapult the Pune-based carmaker into uncharted market territory, as it will be the most expensive Tata yet.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 22, 20252026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!The new Tata Harrier and Safari petrol packs a new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion engine, but is it an ideal alternative to the diesel version?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 19, 2025Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?After a long wait, the first-ever electric Maruti Suzuki is here. It’s the e-Vitara, and it comes with a few promises. But arriving this late, is it worth the wait? Or is it a case of too little, too late?9 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 18, 2025Mercedes-Benz G450d: The Subtle Power of EvolutionThe Mercedes-Benz G 450d evolves subtly with more power, improved efficiency, and modern tech, while staying true to the timeless G-Class design. And character.4 mins read