Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes World Premiere: Rebadged Suzuki E-Vitara Gets Two Battery Packs, AWD Option

All-electric compact SUV will make its public debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on December 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Urban Cruiser to be offered with two battery packs - 49 kWh and 61 kWh
  • Gets front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain options
  • Will go on sale in global markets from 2025

Toyota has unveiled the new Urban Cruiser, an all-electric SUV that is the sister model to the recently unveiled Suzuki e-Vitara. The all-electric compact SUV is set to go on sale in European markets from 2025, and it will possibly come to India as well.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV 2The Urban Cruiser's design up front is similar to other newer Toyotas. 

 

Starting with the design, Toyota has put in efforts to give the Urban Cruiser a different identity from its Suzuki sibling. The SUV’s fascia design draws inspiration from Toyota’s latest design language including the recently launched ninth-gen Camry. These include swept back headlamps with eye-brow-like extensions while the bonnet itself is separated from the grille by a panel housing the Toyota logo. The bumper design has little fuss with a large central air vent and slim vertical side vents and features notable use of black cladding along the lower section.

 

Also read: 2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh

 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV 3

Similarities to its sister model, the Suzuki E-Vitara become more apparent from the side

 

The similarities to its Suzuki sibling become more apparent in the profile. The squared-out wheel arches, prominent haunches, side body cladding, and window lines are unchanged from the Suzuki. Even the charging port location stays unchanged on the front fender. Even at the rear, the design is more or less identical to the E-Vitara replete with the lightbar-style tail lamps, bumper design, and the roof-mounted spoiler. The tail lamps however get different internals compared to the Suzuki.

 

Also read: Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV Is Production Version Of EVX Concept; India Launch In 2025

 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV 1

The rear design too looks similar to Suzuki's EV, although the taillamps get different internals.

 

The cabin design too has been left unchanged from its sister model with a large free-standing touchscreen sitting atop the centre console, a digital instrument cluster, rectangular air-con vents, and a two-spoke steering. A small row of physical buttons sit nestled between the central air-con vents while lower down a rotary gear selector and an electronic parking brake are visible. The big changes come down to the upholstery colours with the Toyota featuring an all-black cabin.
 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV 4

Cabin design has changed little from its sister car; The Toyota features all-black upholstery.

 

The rear seats meanwhile feature 40:20:40 folding and can be adjusted forward and back and also feature a recline function.
 

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
 

Moving to the powertrain, Toyota has confirmed that the Urban Cruiser will be offered with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive drivetrains and with a choice of battery packs. Entry models will feature a 49 kWh battery paired with an electric motor good for 142 bhp and 189 Nm. The larger 61 kWh battery is offered in both front and all-wheel drive specifications. The former gets 172 bhp and 189 Nm on tap while the all-wheel drive model develops 181 bhp and 300 Nm courtesy of a second motor on the rear axle.
 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV 5

Rear seats are 40:20:40 split-folding, get a recline function and slide forward and back.

 

Coming to the tech, Toyota has confirmed that the new Urban Cruiser will come with a Trail Mode that will work as a limited-slip differential when off-roading. The System brakes the free-spinning wheel via providing power to the opposite wheel. Front-wheel drive models meanwhile come with a Snow drive mode to limit wheel slip in snowy conditions. Other features on offer include a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a JBL sound system among others.

 

As with its Suzuki sibling, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be produced at the now wholly Maruti Suzuki-owned Suzuki Motor plant in Gujarat.

