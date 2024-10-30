Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q7Mercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025

The new BEV, an electric SUV based on the Suzuki EVX concept, will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, which will commence in the first half of 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki will make the new EV at its Gujarat plant
  • The new EV will be sold globally by Toyota
  • We expect the production version of the EV to be showcased at Bharat Expo 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Indian unit will supply its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) to Toyota Motor Corporation. This is the latest development in the Suzuki-Toyota partnership and will be the first BEV to come out of this relationship. The new BEV, an electric SUV based on the Suzuki EVX concept, will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, which is now 100 per cent owned by Maruti Suzuki India. The production will commence in the first quarter of 2025, and will be sold globally by Toyota. 

 

Also Read: Production Maruti Suzuki EVX To Debut In January 2025

 

Maruti EVX concept 1

The new BEV will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant from Q1 2025

 

The new urban electric SUV, which will be launched worldwide, will be a born electric vehicle. It will be offered both with single and dual electric motor options and will get a Four-Wheel-Drive (4WD) system to handle rough roads as well. Additionally, the carmaker says the new electric SUV powerful driving performance with nimble dynamics. 

 

Commenting on the latest announcement, Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation said, “Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way. While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our collaboration towards solving social issues, including the realisation of a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Escudo, Torqnado Names Trademarked In India

 

maruti evx spied 1280x720

Test mules of the EVX-based electric urban SUV have been spotted testing in India on several occasions

 

Toyota President, Koji Sato added, “By leveraging the BEV unit and platform, we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles. This will allow us to deliver various choices that contribute to a carbon-neutral society to customers worldwide. We would like to learn from each other’s strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach.”

 

Also Read: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025

 

Maruti Suzuki EVX Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled 1

We expect the production version to be showcased Bharat Expo 2025.

 

Back in December 2023, Toyota showcased an urban electric SUV concept car with a strong resemblance to the Suzuki EVX. The rebadged Toyota EV could take cues from that concept car. Back then it was said that out of the two battery pack options, one will be a 60 kWh unit offering a maximum range of up to 550 km. Test mules of the EVX-based electric urban SUV have been spotted testing in India on several occasions, and we expect the production version to be showcased Bharat Expo 2025.

# Maruti Suzuki EVX# Suzuki EVX# Toyota EV# Suzuki Toyota EV# Suzuki Electric SUV# Suzuki Motor Gujarat# Electric SUV# Family# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The BYD eMAX 7 is the facelifted version of the E6 electric MPV. It's much more premium now, more feature-packed and priced well. But should you consider it?
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Review: Practical, Yet Premium!
  • The new special edition version is essentially a range of accessory kits, which will be offered with all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, including the automatic and CNG trims
    Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno Regal Edition For The Festive Season
  • The popular sub-4m SUV segment’s newest entrant shows a promising mix of performance and practicality at a price Skoda doesn’t operate in.
    2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive: Honey I Shrunk the Kushaq
  • The new Tata Nexon iCNG is India's first turbo petrol car to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.
    2024 Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Going The Extra Mile!
  • Mahindra opened the booking window for Thar Roxx at 11 am, and within 60 minutes it had received 1,76,218 orders.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Nearly 1.8 Lakh Bookings In The First Hour

Latest News

  • Yamaha is offering the updated Tracer 9 in three trims: Tracer 9, GT, and GT+.
    Updated Yamaha Tracer 9 Unveiled: Gains Adaptive Matrix LED Headlight, Y-AMT Transmission
  • The new BEV, an electric SUV based on the Suzuki EVX concept, will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, which will commence in the first half of 2025.
    Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025
  • While based on the Interceptor, the Bear 650 gets a range of new features, premium mechanical components, and new styling cues
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: What Are The Differences?
  • The fourth-gen Dzire will get a new and sportier fascia and a restyled headlight setup.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Undisguised; Launch On November 11
  • Recently, JSW MG India also did a similar delivery milestone in Bangalore, with 101 Windsor EVs being delivered.
    JSW MG Motor India Delivered Over 100 EVs In Delhi-NCR On Dhanteras
  • The Kia Tasman is the manufacturer’s first ever pickup truck which will be sold in markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa and the Middle East
    Kia Tasman Pickup Truck Unveiled; Gets ADAS, Panoramic Display
  • The company reported total sales of 10,63,418 units in the April to September 2024 period.
    Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit Grows 8.3 Per Cent To Rs 6,719.1 Crore In H1 FY2024-25
  • Prices for the Bear 650 will be announced on November 5 at EICMA 2024.
    Royal Enfield Bear 650: Top 5 Highlights
  • The latest C 63 drops the V8 engine for a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder powertrain developing 671 bhp and 1020 Nm.
    New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance India Launch On November 12
  • Prices for the Bear 650 will be announced on November 5 at EICMA 2024; meanwhile, here are some detailed pictures.
    Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved