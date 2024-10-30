Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Indian unit will supply its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) to Toyota Motor Corporation. This is the latest development in the Suzuki-Toyota partnership and will be the first BEV to come out of this relationship. The new BEV, an electric SUV based on the Suzuki EVX concept, will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, which is now 100 per cent owned by Maruti Suzuki India. The production will commence in the first quarter of 2025, and will be sold globally by Toyota.

The new urban electric SUV, which will be launched worldwide, will be a born electric vehicle. It will be offered both with single and dual electric motor options and will get a Four-Wheel-Drive (4WD) system to handle rough roads as well. Additionally, the carmaker says the new electric SUV powerful driving performance with nimble dynamics.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation said, “Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way. While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our collaboration towards solving social issues, including the realisation of a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach.

Test mules of the EVX-based electric urban SUV have been spotted testing in India on several occasions

Toyota President, Koji Sato added, “By leveraging the BEV unit and platform, we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles. This will allow us to deliver various choices that contribute to a carbon-neutral society to customers worldwide. We would like to learn from each other’s strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach.”

We expect the production version to be showcased Bharat Expo 2025.

Back in December 2023, Toyota showcased an urban electric SUV concept car with a strong resemblance to the Suzuki EVX. The rebadged Toyota EV could take cues from that concept car. Back then it was said that out of the two battery pack options, one will be a 60 kWh unit offering a maximum range of up to 550 km. Test mules of the EVX-based electric urban SUV have been spotted testing in India on several occasions, and we expect the production version to be showcased Bharat Expo 2025.