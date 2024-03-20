Suzuki Escudo, Torqnado Names Trademarked In India

Following a blockbuster 2023, Maruti Suzuki is lining up some big launches for 2024. This year, we’re set to witness the arrival of the new-generation Maruti Swift, along with its three-box sibling, the new Dzire sub-compact sedan. Later in 2024, Maruti will also bring out its first all-electric model, but before the new financial year begins, parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation has filed trademarks in India for two names – Escudo and Torqnado. As per documents accessed by carandbike, Suzuki applied to register the two names in January, and both names have been registered this month.

It remains to be seen if Suzuki opts to use either name for an upcoming Maruti model, given that trademarks are sometimes also filed to merely protect the right to use a given name. However, it’s likely that at least one of the two names – Escudo – could be used for a soon-to-be-launched Maruti SUV. In Japan and a few other markets, Suzuki retails the Vitara compact SUV as the ‘Escudo’. The Torqnado moniker, meanwhile, could be utilised for either a Suzuki two-wheeler or a passenger vehicle.

The EVX is set to be one of the biggest launches of 2024.

The highlight of the year for Maruti Suzuki will be the launch of its first battery-powered vehicle, which will be the production version of the Concept EVX. The production-spec EVX SUV will roughly measure in at 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 metres in width and 1,600 mm in height, slotting it neatly into India’s hotly contested compact SUV space. Maruti has previously confirmed the EVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which will enable a total range of up to 550 kilometres. A Toyota version of this SUV is expected to follow in 2025.

In the time to come, Maruti is also expected to expand its combustion engine SUV range with the addition of a larger, three-row SUV based on the Grand Vitara, as well as an entry-level SUV to take on the likes of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.