Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Crosses 10,000 Customers Since Launch In 2020

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program witnessed phenomenal growth with about 50 per cent of subscriptions registered in the current financial year.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 16, 2024

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki Subscribe witnessed a 50 per cent increase in subscriptions within this financial year.
  • Over 53 per cent of subscribers opted for the Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara & Ertiga.
  • About 65 per cent of the subscriptions were for 3-4 years.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, the car leasing program by the automaker, crossed the 10,000 subscriptions mark recently. The automaker launched the Subscribe program in July 2020. The leasing program has mainly found customers in metro cities, according to the manufacturer. It has a presence in 25 cities across the country. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units

 

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program witnessed phenomenal growth in this financial year. The automaker revealed that about 50 per cent or 5,000 subscriptions were registered in the current financial year. Furthermore, the brand registered a 44 per cent growth in FY2024 Year-To-Date (YTD), as against the same period in FY2023. 

 

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales - Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its introduction, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has steadily been gaining acceptance among Indian buyers who prefer flexible buying and ownership experience. The vehicle subscription model is gradually gaining momentum in the country, and most of our customers are based out of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore. Interestingly, over 50 per cent of the total Maruti Suzuki Subscribe customers have been added in the current financial year.”

Maruti Suzuki also revealed that the Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga were the most popular choices under the Subscribe program accounting for over 53 per cent of the total subscriptions. About 65 per cent of the subscriptions were for 3-4 years, as customers opted for more flexible vehicle ownership options.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

 

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program allows customers to select from a flexible ownership tenure. The monthly leasing cost depends on the tenure and includes the cost of ownership, insurance and maintenance. This leads to a lower acquisition cost while allowing the flexibility to change the vehicle at the end of the leasing period. 



 

 


 

