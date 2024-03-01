Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker by volume, has released the monthly sales numbers for February 2024. Last month, the company’s total sales stood at 197,471 units, a growth of around 15 per cent, compared to 172,321 vehicles sold in February 2023. The company’s domestic sales for the month stood at 168,544, a growth of 9 per cent as against 155,114 units sold during the same month last year. Exports, on the other hand, shot up by a massive 68 per cent to 28,927 units in February 2024, compared to 17,207 units exported during the same month in 2023.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales for the month stood at 168,544, a growth of 9 per cent

February 2024’s total domestic sales also include the 5,147 units Maruti Suzuki sold to other OEMs, which as of now is only Toyota India. Compared to 4,291 units sold in February 2023, the company saw a growth of 20 per cent YoY.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Wins Compact Car Of The Year

Maruti’s entry-level cars – S-Presso and Alto – saw a big drop of 32 per cent in February 2024

Sales of Maruti’s entry-level cars – S-Presso and Alto – saw a big drop of 32 per cent at 14,782 units. On the other hand, sales of subcompact cars like Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio and WagonR, collectively saw a decline of over 10 per cent, with the Feb 2024 sales standing at 71,627 units. Sales of the company’s only compact sedan, the Ciaz, continued to be on a downward trajectory, as Maruti reported a YoY decline of 39 per cent, with 481 units being sold in February 2024.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year

UV sales saw a massive growth of almost 83 per cent compared to the 33,550 vehicles sold in February 2023

However, the story was completely different for the utility vehicle segment. Collective sales for models like - Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6 – reached 61,234 units. A massive growth of almost 83 per cent compared to the 33,550 vehicles sold in February 2023. Even the sales of Maruti’s only van, the Eeco, grew 7 per cent YoY, at 12,147 units.

However, on the commercial vehicle side, the sale of Maruti Suzuki's only Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) – the Super Carry – saw a 6 per cent decline in February 2024, at 3,126 units.