Login

Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units

In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki's total sales stood at 197,471 units, a growth of around 15 per cent, compared to 172,321 vehicles sold in the same month last year.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki's total sales stood at 197,471 units
  • Maruti’s entry-level cars – S-Presso and Alto – saw a big drop of 32 per cent in February 2024
  • UV sales saw a massive growth of almost 83 per cent at 61,234 units

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker by volume, has released the monthly sales numbers for February 2024. Last month, the company’s total sales stood at 197,471 units, a growth of around 15 per cent, compared to 172,321 vehicles sold in February 2023. The company’s domestic sales for the month stood at 168,544, a growth of 9 per cent as against 155,114 units sold during the same month last year. Exports, on the other hand, shot up by a massive 68 per cent to 28,927 units in February 2024, compared to 17,207 units exported during the same month in 2023.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

 

Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales for the month stood at 168,544, a growth of 9 per cent 

 

February 2024’s total domestic sales also include the 5,147 units Maruti Suzuki sold to other OEMs, which as of now is only Toyota India. Compared to 4,291 units sold in February 2023, the company saw a growth of 20 per cent YoY.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Wins Compact Car Of The Year

 

Maruti’s entry-level cars – S-Presso and Alto – saw a big drop of 32 per cent in February 2024

 

Sales of Maruti’s entry-level cars – S-Presso and Alto – saw a big drop of 32 per cent at 14,782 units. On the other hand, sales of subcompact cars like Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio and WagonR, collectively saw a decline of over 10 per cent, with the Feb 2024 sales standing at 71,627 units. Sales of the company’s only compact sedan, the Ciaz, continued to be on a downward trajectory, as Maruti reported a YoY decline of 39 per cent, with 481 units being sold in February 2024.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year

 

UV sales saw a massive growth of almost 83 per cent compared to the 33,550 vehicles sold in February 2023

 

However, the story was completely different for the utility vehicle segment. Collective sales for models like - Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6 – reached 61,234 units. A massive growth of almost 83 per cent compared to the 33,550 vehicles sold in February 2023. Even the sales of Maruti’s only van, the Eeco, grew 7 per cent YoY, at 12,147 units.

 

However, on the commercial vehicle side, the sale of Maruti Suzuki's only Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) – the Super Carry – saw a 6 per cent decline in February 2024, at 3,126 units.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki India# Maruti Suzuki Car Sales# Maruti Suzuki SUV Sales# Car Sales February 2024# Car Sales India# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Cars# car# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki’s Tour Range Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki’s Tour Range Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved