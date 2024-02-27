car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year

India’s most prestigious auto awards — the car&bike awards took place in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 27 in a glittering event held at Sofitel Hotel. India’s leading automobile manufacturers were in attendance as some of the biggest launches of 2023 competed in various categories. This also included the Family car of the year, where the Maruti Suzuki Invicto took home the honours.



Invicto is the second strong hybrid from Maruti Suzuki after the Grand Vitara.



The most premium offering from India’s leading car brand beat off competition from two other 7 seaters launched in 2023 - the Toyota Rumion and the Citroen C3 Aircross. Along with the Jimny and Fronx, the MPV was one of the three big launches in 2023 in what was a bust year for country’s top car maker. Before the Invicto, the subcompact SUV from the brand, the Fronx also won the compact car of the year award.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a cross-badged model of the Toyota Innova HyCross, which interestingly had won the car of the year award at the previous edition of car&bike awards in 2023. The MPV is available in two variants, Zeta+ and Alpha+ which are priced between Rs. 25.21 and Rs. 28.92 lakh, ex-showroom. Unlike the Hycross, the Invicto is sold with just a strong hybrid powertrain, but its variants are more affordable when compared to the Hycross.

