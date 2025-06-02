Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out

With a sharp focus on re-establishing itself as a maker of safe cars, Maruti Suzuki has, in recent months, made six airbags standard across most of its passenger vehicle line-up. Right from the trusty Alto to the incredibly popular Wagon R, almost every affordable and high-selling Maruti now has a minimum of six airbags on every variant. The only models that do not yet come with six airbags as standard are the Ertiga, XL6, Baleno, Fronx, S-Presso and Ignis. Maruti has now confirmed that most of these vehicles will soon be updated with additional airbags across variants, but some will miss out.

Maruti has updated most of its models – including the utilitarian Eeco – with six airbags in recent months.

Responding to a query from carandbike during a recent sales call, a senior Maruti Suzuki official confirmed that “97 per cent” of Maruti’s existing passenger car portfolio will have six airbags as standard in the coming months.

“Very soon; it’s just a matter of a few months. We committed to the government of India that we’re going to introduce 6 airbags [across the lineup], and we walked the talk. 97 per cent of our models are going to have airbags across all variants”, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, told carandbike when asked about the impending safety equipment update for the Ertiga and Fronx. It must be noted the Ertiga and XL6 already come with four airbags, while top variants of the Baleno and Fronx are available with six airbags.

Fronx and Baleno already come with six airbags, but only on the fully-loaded variants.

Banerjee avoided naming the cars that will not get six airbags, but mentioned the company has worked on models according to their final “engineering roadmaps”. carandbike has learned that of the six models, the two that will most likely miss out on this update are the Ignis and the S-Presso.

The Ignis, which debuted in 2015 and was launched in India in 2017, has been a slow-seller for the company, and is now at the end of its lifecycle. The S-Presso, on the other hand, has turned out to be a sales dud by Maruti standards, and has ended up as a low-cost fleet option for ride-hailing services.