Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025

Maruti Suzuki is offering some substantial discounts and benefits on its range of cars and SUVs retailed via its Arena dealership chain. Depending on the model, the carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 90,000 on its cars for the month of May 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000

Maruti Suzuki’s entry hatchback, the Alto, is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 71,000 for the month. The discounts include flat discounts as well as exchange benefits and corporate discounts. The Alto is offered with the tried and tested 1.0-litre K10 three-cylinder petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT with the option for a factory-fitted CNG kit. The hatchback has also been updated in recent months to now offer 6 airbags as standard.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Benefits of up to Rs 66,000

Maruti’s small, tall-boy hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 66,000. The S-Presso is positioned as a slightly more upmarket alternative to the Alto K10, though in terms of looks, its design is polarising to say the least. The small hatchback is one of the few Maruti models still left to get the six-airbag safety update that the carmaker has been rolling out for the remainder of its range. The S-Presso shares its running gear with the Alto K10, replete with a factory CNG option, and manual and AMT options.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000

The Wagon R still remains a popular choice in Maruti’s range of hatchbacks in the Indian market, though the segment as a whole has seen sales slowly decline over the years. The Wagon R was updated earlier this year to now offer six airbags as standard while continuing to be offered with either the 1.0-litre K10 or 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine, replete with manual and AMT options. The K10 unit is additionally offered with a factory CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000

Currently in its second generation, the Celerio can be had with benefits of up to Rs 71,000 for the month of May 2025. The mid-size hatchback is offered with the tried and trusted K10 petrol engine and in a choice of four trim levels. Buyers for the petrol model can opt between a 5-speed manual or an AMT. Also offered is a factory CNG variant.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Benefits of up to Rs 73,000

Now in its fourth generation, the Swift is being offered with substantial discounts of up to Rs 73,000 in a mix of cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate discounts. In its latest avatar, the Swift has remained a popular model in Maruti’s line-up, remaining one of its strong sellers. The latest-gen hatchback also marked the debut of the new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine offering even more frugal running. The Swift is offered with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Benefits of up to Rs 90,000

The Brezza subcompact SUV has gone on to become one of Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling cars in recent years, overtaking almost all the brand’s small cars. The Brezza is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 90,000, depending on the trim level. The Brezza is offered in a choice of four trim levels with petrol and CNG powertrain options. The 1.5-litre petrol mill is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option for a 6-speed torque converter automatic available on higher variants.

Maruti Eeco

Benefits of up to Rs 41,000

Maruti looks to be outright refusing to let its budget van die out, with the Eeco continuing to be updated to meet changing regulations. The van, in recent years, was updated with the introduction of the K12 engine under the hood, while earlier this year it was also upgraded to offer 6 airbags. The budget people mover is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 41,000.

No discounts or benefits have been listed for the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Ertiga MPV.

Disclaimer: Discounts vary from city to city. Check your nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for more details.