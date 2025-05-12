Login
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025

Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of Arena cars for the month.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Brezza attracts benefits of up to Rs 90,000
  • Celerio, Alto, Wagon R offered with up to Rs 71,000 off
  • No discounts listed on Dzire, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki is offering some substantial discounts and benefits on its range of cars and SUVs retailed via its Arena dealership chain. Depending on the model, the carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 90,000 on its cars for the month of May 2025. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025
 

Maruti Suzuki Alto 

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000 

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki’s entry hatchback, the Alto, is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 71,000 for the month. The discounts include flat discounts as well as exchange benefits and corporate discounts. The Alto is offered with the tried and tested 1.0-litre K10 three-cylinder petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT with the option for a factory-fitted CNG kit. The hatchback has also been updated in recent months to now offer 6 airbags as standard. 

 

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 

Benefits of up to Rs 66,000 

2022 Maruti Suzuki S Presso 2022 07 18 T06 38 14 035 Z

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
 

Maruti’s small, tall-boy hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 66,000. The S-Presso is positioned as a slightly more upmarket alternative to the Alto K10, though in terms of looks, its design is polarising to say the least. The small hatchback is one of the few Maruti models still left to get the six-airbag safety update that the carmaker has been rolling out for the remainder of its range. The S-Presso shares its running gear with the Alto K10, replete with a factory CNG option, and manual and AMT options. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000 

Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition

The Wagon R still remains a popular choice in Maruti’s range of hatchbacks in the Indian market, though the segment as a whole has seen sales slowly decline over the years. The Wagon R was updated earlier this year to now offer six airbags as standard while continuing to be offered with either the 1.0-litre K10 or 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine, replete with manual and AMT options. The K10 unit is additionally offered with a factory CNG option. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 

Benefits of up to Rs 71,000 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Currently in its second generation, the Celerio can be had with benefits of up to Rs 71,000 for the month of May 2025. The mid-size hatchback is offered with the tried and trusted K10 petrol engine and in a choice of four trim levels. Buyers for the petrol model can opt between a 5-speed manual or an AMT. Also offered is a factory CNG variant. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift 

Benefits of up to Rs 73,000 

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Now in its fourth generation, the Swift is being offered with substantial discounts of up to Rs 73,000 in a mix of cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate discounts. In its latest avatar, the Swift has remained a popular model in Maruti’s line-up, remaining one of its strong sellers. The latest-gen hatchback also marked the debut of the new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine offering even more frugal running. The Swift is offered with both manual and AMT gearbox options. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

Benefits of up to Rs 90,000 

Brezza

The Brezza subcompact SUV has gone on to become one of Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling cars in recent years, overtaking almost all the brand’s small cars. The Brezza is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 90,000, depending on the trim level. The Brezza is offered in a choice of four trim levels with petrol and CNG powertrain options. The 1.5-litre petrol mill is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option for a 6-speed torque converter automatic available on higher variants. 

 

Maruti Eeco 

Benefits of up to Rs 41,000 

Maruti Eeco 2022 11 22 T08 41 38 226 Z

Maruti looks to be outright refusing to let its budget van die out, with the Eeco continuing to be updated to meet changing regulations. The van, in recent years, was updated with the introduction of the K12 engine under the hood, while earlier this year it was also upgraded to offer 6 airbags. The budget people mover is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 41,000. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
 

No discounts or benefits have been listed for the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Ertiga MPV. 

 

Disclaimer: Discounts vary from city to city. Check your nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for more details. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

