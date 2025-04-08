2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Grand Vitara for the 2025 model year with prices now starting from Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom) - up by about Rs 23,000. Key changes to the 2025 Grand Vitara include the addition of a new Delta+ strong hybrid variant – priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), a new mild-hybrid all-wheel drive automatic variant, new features, and more safety kit as standard. The full list of prices for the updated Grand Vitara are as follows:

Maruti Grand Vitara Prices (ex-showroom) New Price Old Price Difference Mild Hybrid Sigma Rs 11.42 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 23,000 Delta Rs 12.53 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 23,000 Delta AT Rs 13.93 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 23,000 Zeta Rs 14.67 lakh Rs 14.26 lakh Rs 41,000 Zeta (O) [NEW] Rs 15.27 lakh NA NA Zeta AT Rs 16.07 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh Rs 41,000 Zeta AT (O) [NEW] Rs 16.67 lakh NA NA Alpha Rs 16.14 lakh Rs 15.76 lakh Rs 38,000 Alpha (O) [NEW] Rs 16.74 lakh NA NA Alpha AT Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 17.16 lakh Rs 38,000 Alpha AT (O) [NEW] Rs 18.14 lakh NA NA Alpha AWD MT [Discontinued] NA Rs 17.01 lakh NA Alpha AWD AT [NEW] Rs 19.04 lakh NA NA Alpha AWD AT (O) [NEW] Rs 19.64 lakh NA NA Strong Hybrid Delta+ e-CVT [NEW] Rs 16.99 lakh NA NA Zeta+ e-CVT Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 18.58 lakh Rs 2,000 Zeta+ e-CVT (O) [NEW] Rs 19.20 lakh NA NA Alpha+ e-CVT Rs 19.92 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh (Rs 7,000) Alpha+ e-CVT (O) [New] Rs 20.52 lakh NA NA

Dual Tone colour options available from the Zeta trim; costs Rs 16,000 more.

Starting with the safety kit, the Grand Vitara now offers six airbags as standard across the range. Previously, the SUV offered dual airbags as standard, with six airbags offered on the Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims.

Depending on the variant buyers will get additional features such as an air purifier, rear door sunshades, a powered driver seat and more.

Moving up the range, buyers now also get more features on variants. Depending on the variant, new features on offer include an air purifier with PM2.5 filter, a powered driver seat, rear door sunshades, electronic parking brake (mild hybrid AT variants), LED cabin lighting and new 17-inch alloy wheels. Additional updates also come in the form of the sunroof with the panoramic sunroof – previously offered as standard on the mild-hybrid Alpha and strong-hybrid Zeta+ and Alpha+ - now offered as an option on the Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims. The non-option variants lack a sunroof.

Continuing with variant additions, Maruti is now offering the strong-hybrid powertrain option in a new Zeta+ trim. This brings down the starting price for the strong hybrid variant by Rs 1.61 lakh. Also new is the mild-hybrid Alpha AllGrip AWD automatic variant that replaces the previously offered Alpha AllGrip AWD MT trim. The new AWD variant is priced from Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Panoramic sunroof is now offered as an option on top variants; was previously offered as standard.

Maruti has made no changes to the powertrains. The mild hybrid features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid, meanwhile, pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The petrol motor develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor produces 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The total system output stands at 114 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox as standard.

The updated Grand Vitara arrives a day after the launch of the updated Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, its sister model. In terms of competition, the Grand Vitara goes up against the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.