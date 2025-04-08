Login
2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features

Updates to the SUV include the addition of new features, a new all-wheel drive automatic powertrain and a more affordable strong hybrid variant.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Delta+ Hybrid priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New Alpha AWD AT introduced at Rs 19.02 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets additional features in select variants

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Grand Vitara for the 2025 model year with prices now starting from Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom) - up by about Rs 23,000. Key changes to the 2025 Grand Vitara include the addition of a new Delta+ strong hybrid variant – priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), a new mild-hybrid all-wheel drive automatic variant, new features, and more safety kit as standard. The full list of prices for the updated Grand Vitara are as follows: 

Maruti Grand Vitara Prices (ex-showroom) 
 New Price Old Price Difference 
Mild Hybrid    
Sigma  Rs 11.42 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 23,000 
Delta Rs 12.53 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 23,000 
Delta AT Rs 13.93 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 23,000 
Zeta Rs 14.67 lakh Rs 14.26 lakh Rs 41,000 
Zeta (O) [NEW] Rs 15.27 lakh NA NA 
Zeta AT Rs 16.07 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh Rs 41,000 
Zeta AT (O) [NEW] Rs 16.67 lakh NA NA 
Alpha Rs 16.14 lakh Rs 15.76 lakh Rs 38,000 
Alpha (O) [NEW] Rs 16.74 lakh NA NA 
Alpha AT Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 17.16 lakh Rs 38,000 
Alpha AT (O) [NEW] Rs 18.14 lakh NA NA 
Alpha AWD MT [Discontinued] NA Rs 17.01 lakh NA 
Alpha AWD AT [NEW] Rs 19.04 lakh NA NA 
Alpha AWD AT (O) [NEW] Rs 19.64 lakh NA NA 
Strong Hybrid    
Delta+ e-CVT [NEW] Rs 16.99 lakh NA NA 
Zeta+ e-CVT Rs 18.60 lakh Rs 18.58 lakh Rs 2,000 
Zeta+ e-CVT (O) [NEW] Rs 19.20 lakh NA NA 
Alpha+ e-CVT Rs 19.92 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh (Rs 7,000) 
Alpha+ e-CVT (O) [New] Rs 20.52 lakh NA NA 

Dual Tone colour options available from the Zeta trim; costs Rs 16,000 more. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
 

Starting with the safety kit, the Grand Vitara now offers six airbags as standard across the range. Previously, the SUV offered dual airbags as standard, with six airbags offered on the Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims. 

Grand Vitara Image 6

Depending on the variant buyers will get additional features such as an air purifier, rear door sunshades, a powered driver seat and more.

 

Also read: Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller 
 

Moving up the range, buyers now also get more features on variants. Depending on the variant, new features on offer include an air purifier with PM2.5 filter, a powered driver seat, rear door sunshades, electronic parking brake (mild hybrid AT variants), LED cabin lighting and new 17-inch alloy wheels. Additional updates also come in the form of the sunroof with the panoramic sunroof – previously offered as standard on the mild-hybrid Alpha and strong-hybrid Zeta+ and Alpha+ - now offered as an option on the Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims. The non-option variants lack a sunroof. 

 

Continuing with variant additions, Maruti is now offering the strong-hybrid powertrain option in a new Zeta+ trim. This brings down the starting price for the strong hybrid variant by Rs 1.61 lakh. Also new is the mild-hybrid Alpha AllGrip AWD automatic variant that replaces the previously offered Alpha AllGrip AWD MT trim. The new AWD variant is priced from Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda

Maruti Grand Vitara sunroof

Panoramic sunroof is now offered as an option on top variants; was previously offered as standard.

 

Maruti has made no changes to the powertrains. The mild hybrid features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid, meanwhile, pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The petrol motor develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor produces 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The total system output stands at 114 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox as standard. 

 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh
 

The updated Grand Vitara arrives a day after the launch of the updated Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, its sister model. In terms of competition, the Grand Vitara goes up against the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. 

# Maruti Grand Vitara# 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara# Grand Vitara prices# 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara# Updated Maruti Grand Vitara# 2025 Grand Vitara Prices# Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara# Cars# Cover Story
