Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on April 2, 2025
Highlights
- Price hike to come into effect from April 8
- Grand Vitara prices to see largest hike of up to Rs 62,000
- Carmaker cites rising input costs, addition of features as factors for price hike
Maruti Suzuki has announced that prices of seven models in its line-up are set to be hiked by up to Rs 62,000 starting April 8. The hike is in line with the company’s announcement last month to hike the prices of models in its line-up by up to 4 per cent. Affected models include the likes of the Grand Vitara, Wagon R, Ertiga, XL6 and the Fronx. Here is a look at the models affected by the price hike:
|Model
|Price Increase
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|Up to Rs 62,000
|Maruti Suzuki Eeco
|Up to Rs 22,500
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Up to Rs 14,000
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|Up to Rs 12,500
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Up to Rs 12,500
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Up to Rs 2,500
|Maruti Suzuki Tour S
|Up to Rs 3,000
The Grand Vitara sees the largest quantum of hike with the SUV’s prices set to increase by up to Rs 62,000, depending on the variant. This is followed by the Eeco van, which will become dearer by up to Rs 22,500. The Wagon R too is set to become more expensive come April 8, with prices to be hiked by up to Rs 14,000.
Grand Vitara prices to be hiked by up to Rs 62,000.
Maruti’s pair of MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, will both become dearer by up to Rs 12,500. The popular Fronx subcompact crossover will receive the smallest hike in pricing of up to Rs 2,500. The remaining models in Maruti Suzuki’s range are, so far, not affected by a hike in prices in April.
Eeco prices to also see a notable revision; will be hiked by up to Rs 22,500
On the commercial side, the Dzire-based Tour S will become dearer by up to Rs 3,000.
In a filing with the stock exchange, Maruti Suzuki said that the hike in prices is due to rising input costs and operational expenses as well as citing feature additions as a factor.
