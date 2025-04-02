Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000

Maruti Suzuki has announced that prices of seven models in its line-up are set to be hiked by up to Rs 62,000 starting April 8. The hike is in line with the company’s announcement last month to hike the prices of models in its line-up by up to 4 per cent. Affected models include the likes of the Grand Vitara, Wagon R, Ertiga, XL6 and the Fronx. Here is a look at the models affected by the price hike:

Model Price Increase Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Up to Rs 62,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Up to Rs 22,500 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Up to Rs 14,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Up to Rs 12,500 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Up to Rs 12,500 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Up to Rs 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Tour S Up to Rs 3,000

The Grand Vitara sees the largest quantum of hike with the SUV’s prices set to increase by up to Rs 62,000, depending on the variant. This is followed by the Eeco van, which will become dearer by up to Rs 22,500. The Wagon R too is set to become more expensive come April 8, with prices to be hiked by up to Rs 14,000.

Maruti’s pair of MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, will both become dearer by up to Rs 12,500. The popular Fronx subcompact crossover will receive the smallest hike in pricing of up to Rs 2,500. The remaining models in Maruti Suzuki’s range are, so far, not affected by a hike in prices in April.

On the commercial side, the Dzire-based Tour S will become dearer by up to Rs 3,000.

In a filing with the stock exchange, Maruti Suzuki said that the hike in prices is due to rising input costs and operational expenses as well as citing feature additions as a factor.