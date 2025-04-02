Login
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000

Maruti Suzuki will hike prices of seven models in its line-up, with the updated prices to come into effect from April 8.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Price hike to come into effect from April 8
  • Grand Vitara prices to see largest hike of up to Rs 62,000
  • Carmaker cites rising input costs, addition of features as factors for price hike

Maruti Suzuki has announced that prices of seven models in its line-up are set to be hiked by up to Rs 62,000 starting April 8. The hike is in line with the company’s announcement last month to hike the prices of models in its line-up by up to 4 per cent. Affected models include the likes of the Grand Vitara, Wagon R, Ertiga, XL6 and the Fronx. Here is a look at the models affected by the price hike: 

Model Price Increase 
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Up to Rs 62,000 
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Up to Rs 22,500 
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Up to Rs 14,000 
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Up to Rs 12,500 
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Up to Rs 12,500 
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Up to Rs 2,500 
Maruti Suzuki Tour S Up to Rs 3,000 

Also read: Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller 
 

The Grand Vitara sees the largest quantum of hike with the SUV’s prices set to increase by up to Rs 62,000, depending on the variant. This is followed by the Eeco van, which will become dearer by up to Rs 22,500. The Wagon R too is set to become more expensive come April 8, with prices to be hiked by up to Rs 14,000. 

Grand Vitara Image 14

Grand Vitara prices to be hiked by up to Rs 62,000.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
 

Maruti’s pair of MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, will both become dearer by up to Rs 12,500. The popular Fronx subcompact crossover will receive the smallest hike in pricing of up to Rs 2,500. The remaining models in Maruti Suzuki’s range are, so far, not affected by a hike in prices in April. 

Maruti Eeco 2022 11 22 T08 41 38 226 Z

Eeco prices to also see a notable revision; will be hiked by up to Rs 22,500

 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh
 

On the commercial side, the Dzire-based Tour S will become dearer by up to Rs 3,000. 

 

In a filing with the stock exchange, Maruti Suzuki said that the hike in prices is due to rising input costs and operational expenses as well as citing feature additions as a factor. 

