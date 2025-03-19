Login
New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh

The commercial-use variant of the fourth-gen Dzire is offered in a single trim level with petrol and CNG powertrain options.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Tour S gets six airbags, ESC as standard
  • Powered by Maruti's new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine
  • Offered in a single trim level with petrol and CNG options

With the new fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire being launched in India last year, it was only a matter of time before the Tour S – the commercial-use variant of the Dzire - was also upgraded to the latest generation. Now Maruti Suzuki has quietly launched the new Tour S subcompact sedan priced at Rs 6.79 lakh for the petrol and Rs 7.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the CNG variants. As with its predecessor, the Tour S is offered with both petrol and CNG and in a single variant.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025
 

As with previous iterations, the Tour S is based on the base LXi lacking any real flash with minimal use of chrome, 14-inch steel wheels and black door handles and wing mirrors. The cabin, too, is quite spartan offering only basics such as power windows (front & rear), manual AC and remote-based locking/unlocking. Other features on offer include projector headlights, tail lamps with LED light guides, tilt-adjustable steering, central locking with speed-sensing door locks and an instrument cluster with a rev counter.
 Maruti Suzuki Dzire L Xi

The Tour S is based on the new Dzire LXi (pictured) featuring black plastic trim, steel wheels and black door handles and wing mirrors; LED inserts in the taillamps are retained.

 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Wins Urban Car Of The Year Award

 

Maruti however hasn’t skimped out on the safety front with even the Tour S offered with six airbags as standard - a first for its commercial vehicle range. Other standard safety kit includes electronic stability control, seat belt reminder for all passengers, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
 

Also read: Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
 

Moving to the powertrain, the Tour S also gets Maruti’s new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine good for 80.4 bhp and 111.7 Nm in the petrol version and 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm in the CNG model. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard. Maruti claims mileage figures of 26.06 kmpl for the petrol variant and 34.30 km/kg for the CNG model.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
 

The new Tour S is being offered in three exterior colours – white, silver and black.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Maruti Suzuki Tour S# News
