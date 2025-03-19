New Maruti Suzuki Dzire-Based Tour S Launched at Rs 6.79 Lakh

With the new fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire being launched in India last year, it was only a matter of time before the Tour S – the commercial-use variant of the Dzire - was also upgraded to the latest generation. Now Maruti Suzuki has quietly launched the new Tour S subcompact sedan priced at Rs 6.79 lakh for the petrol and Rs 7.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the CNG variants. As with its predecessor, the Tour S is offered with both petrol and CNG and in a single variant.

As with previous iterations, the Tour S is based on the base LXi lacking any real flash with minimal use of chrome, 14-inch steel wheels and black door handles and wing mirrors. The cabin, too, is quite spartan offering only basics such as power windows (front & rear), manual AC and remote-based locking/unlocking. Other features on offer include projector headlights, tail lamps with LED light guides, tilt-adjustable steering, central locking with speed-sensing door locks and an instrument cluster with a rev counter.



The Tour S is based on the new Dzire LXi (pictured) featuring black plastic trim, steel wheels and black door handles and wing mirrors; LED inserts in the taillamps are retained.

Maruti however hasn’t skimped out on the safety front with even the Tour S offered with six airbags as standard - a first for its commercial vehicle range. Other standard safety kit includes electronic stability control, seat belt reminder for all passengers, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.



Moving to the powertrain, the Tour S also gets Maruti’s new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine good for 80.4 bhp and 111.7 Nm in the petrol version and 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm in the CNG model. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard. Maruti claims mileage figures of 26.06 kmpl for the petrol variant and 34.30 km/kg for the CNG model.

The new Tour S is being offered in three exterior colours – white, silver and black.