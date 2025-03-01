Login
Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh

The safety updates to the K10 bring with it a second price hike for the entry hatchback of up to Rs 16,000.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Alto K10 prices hiked by up to Rs 16,000
  • Now gets six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all occupants
  • No updates to the powertrains

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Alto K10 with additional safety features with prices for the hatchback now starting from Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest update is the addition of six airbags as standard which makes the Alto K10 the most affordable model in the country to get the feature. The full prices are as follows:

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant
 

VariantNew PriceOld PriceDifference
STDRs 4.23 lakhRs 4.09 lakhRs 14,000
LXIRs 4.99 lakhRs 4.93 lakhRs 6,000
VXIRs 5.30 lakhRs 5.14 lakhRs 16,000
VXI+Rs 5.59 lakhRs 5.49 lakhRs 10,000
VXI AMTRs 5.80 lakhRs 5.64 lakhRs 16,000
VXI+ AMTRs 6.09 lakhRs 5.99 lakhRs 10,000
LXI CNGRs 5.89 lakhRs 5.83 lakhRs 6,000
VXI CNGRs 6.20 lakhRs 6.04 lakhRs 16,000

 

The revised prices mean that the Alto K10 is now dearer by up to Rs 16,000 - a second hike in prices for the entry hatchback within a month. The carmaker had previously hiked prices for the hatchback by up to Rs 19,500 starting February 1, 2025.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Three-Row Derivative Spotted Testing In India
 Maruti Alto K10 airbags

 

Additional airbags aside, Maruti Suzuki has also added a three-point seatbelt for the rear centre occupant as standard. The hatchback previously offered only a lap belt for the centre occupant. The carmaker says that it has additionally also added a luggage retention crossbar to its entry hatchback in a bid to improve rear occupant safety even further.
 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
 

Coming to the powertrain, the Alto K10 gets no mechanical updates with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10 petrol engine carried forward unchanged. The unit is offered with a manual gearbox or an AMT option, depending on the variant, and a factory-fitted CNG kit.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Alto K10# Maruti Suzuki Alto# Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Safety# Alto K10# Maruti Alto K10# Maruti Alto K10 India# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

