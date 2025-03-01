Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Alto K10 with additional safety features with prices for the hatchback now starting from Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest update is the addition of six airbags as standard which makes the Alto K10 the most affordable model in the country to get the feature. The full prices are as follows:

Variant New Price Old Price Difference STD Rs 4.23 lakh Rs 4.09 lakh Rs 14,000 LXI Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 4.93 lakh Rs 6,000 VXI Rs 5.30 lakh Rs 5.14 lakh Rs 16,000 VXI+ Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 10,000 VXI AMT Rs 5.80 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 16,000 VXI+ AMT Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 10,000 LXI CNG Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh Rs 6,000 VXI CNG Rs 6.20 lakh Rs 6.04 lakh Rs 16,000

The revised prices mean that the Alto K10 is now dearer by up to Rs 16,000 - a second hike in prices for the entry hatchback within a month. The carmaker had previously hiked prices for the hatchback by up to Rs 19,500 starting February 1, 2025.

Additional airbags aside, Maruti Suzuki has also added a three-point seatbelt for the rear centre occupant as standard. The hatchback previously offered only a lap belt for the centre occupant. The carmaker says that it has additionally also added a luggage retention crossbar to its entry hatchback in a bid to improve rear occupant safety even further.



Coming to the powertrain, the Alto K10 gets no mechanical updates with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10 petrol engine carried forward unchanged. The unit is offered with a manual gearbox or an AMT option, depending on the variant, and a factory-fitted CNG kit.