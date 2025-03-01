Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on March 1, 2025
Highlights
- Alto K10 prices hiked by up to Rs 16,000
- Now gets six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all occupants
- No updates to the powertrains
Maruti Suzuki has updated the Alto K10 with additional safety features with prices for the hatchback now starting from Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest update is the addition of six airbags as standard which makes the Alto K10 the most affordable model in the country to get the feature. The full prices are as follows:
|Variant
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|STD
|Rs 4.23 lakh
|Rs 4.09 lakh
|Rs 14,000
|LXI
|Rs 4.99 lakh
|Rs 4.93 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|VXI
|Rs 5.30 lakh
|Rs 5.14 lakh
|Rs 16,000
|VXI+
|Rs 5.59 lakh
|Rs 5.49 lakh
|Rs 10,000
|VXI AMT
|Rs 5.80 lakh
|Rs 5.64 lakh
|Rs 16,000
|VXI+ AMT
|Rs 6.09 lakh
|Rs 5.99 lakh
|Rs 10,000
|LXI CNG
|Rs 5.89 lakh
|Rs 5.83 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|VXI CNG
|Rs 6.20 lakh
|Rs 6.04 lakh
|Rs 16,000
The revised prices mean that the Alto K10 is now dearer by up to Rs 16,000 - a second hike in prices for the entry hatchback within a month. The carmaker had previously hiked prices for the hatchback by up to Rs 19,500 starting February 1, 2025.
Additional airbags aside, Maruti Suzuki has also added a three-point seatbelt for the rear centre occupant as standard. The hatchback previously offered only a lap belt for the centre occupant. The carmaker says that it has additionally also added a luggage retention crossbar to its entry hatchback in a bid to improve rear occupant safety even further.
Coming to the powertrain, the Alto K10 gets no mechanical updates with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10 petrol engine carried forward unchanged. The unit is offered with a manual gearbox or an AMT option, depending on the variant, and a factory-fitted CNG kit.
