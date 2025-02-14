Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Brezza for the 2025 model year with additional safety and convenience features as standard. The updated subcompact SUV will now be offered with six airbags as standard - previously limited to the ZXi+ trim - along with some other features. Prices for the subcompact SUV currently range from Rs 8.54 lakh up to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV received a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 at the start of February 2025.



Aside from 6 airbags, the Brezza will now also get three-point seatbelts for all occupants. So far the popular Maruti subcompact SUV lacked a three-point seatbelt for the rear centre occupant. Moving to more comfort-oriented features, the Brezza now also offers height adjustment for the front seatbelts, a rear centre armrest - replete with cupholders, adjustable rear headrests and a 60:40 split folding function for the rear seat backrest as standard. Previously these features were only available on higher variants of the SUV.

Six airbags, split folding rear seat, adjustable rear head rests, and a rear centre armrest are now standard

Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki has made no updates to the SUV with the Brezza continuing to be offered with the tried and tested K15 petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. The automatic variants get mild-hybrid tech as standard while the top ZXi and ZXi+ trims also offer the tech with the manual gearbox. Buyers also get the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit in all but the top ZXi + trim paired with the manual gearbox.



The Brezza goes up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros and Hyundai Venue.