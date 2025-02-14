Login
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard

The subcompact SUV now also offers three-point seatbelts for all passengers, split folding rear seats and adjustable rear headrests as standard.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Brezza prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000 from February 1
  • Now gets 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers as standard
  • Split folding rear seat, adjustable rear headrests also standard

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Brezza for the 2025 model year with additional safety and convenience features as standard. The updated subcompact SUV will now be offered with six airbags as standard - previously limited to the ZXi+ trim - along with some other features. Prices for the subcompact SUV currently range from Rs 8.54 lakh up to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV received a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 at the start of February 2025.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard
 

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 7771dc3a98

Maruti hikes prices of the Brezza by up to Rs 20,000 depending on the variant from February 1, 2025.

 

Aside from 6 airbags, the Brezza will now also get three-point seatbelts for all occupants. So far the popular Maruti subcompact SUV lacked a three-point seatbelt for the rear centre occupant. Moving to more comfort-oriented features, the Brezza now also offers height adjustment for the front seatbelts, a rear centre armrest - replete with cupholders, adjustable rear headrests and a 60:40 split folding function for the rear seat backrest as standard. Previously these features were only available on higher variants of the SUV.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Amasses 50,000 Bookings In Japan Within Four Days; Bookings Temporarily Halted
 2025 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1

Six airbags, split folding rear seat, adjustable rear head rests, and a rear centre armrest are now standard

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
 

Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki has made no updates to the SUV with the Brezza continuing to be offered with the tried and tested K15 petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. The automatic variants get mild-hybrid tech as standard while the top ZXi and ZXi+ trims also offer the tech with the manual gearbox. Buyers also get the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit in all but the top ZXi + trim paired with the manual gearbox.
 

The Brezza goes up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros and Hyundai Venue.

