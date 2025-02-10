Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeToyota bZ4XMG 4 EVAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will now be offered with six airbags as standard. Prices of the car have been hiked by up to Rs 32,500
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has updated the Celerio hatchback.
  • Now offered with six airbags as standard.
  • Gets a price hike of up to Rs 32,500.

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out an update for the Celerio hatchback in India. The hatchback, which is among the company’s smallest vehicles on sale in India, will now be offered with six airbags as standard. However, Maruti Suzuki has also revised the prices of the hatchback making it dearer by up to Rs 32,500. 


Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Amasses 50,000 Bookings In Japan Within Four Days; Bookings Temporarily Halted

VariantNew Price Price Hike
LXiRs 5.64 lakhRs 27,500
VXiRs 6 lakhRs 16,000
ZXiRs 6.39 lakhRs 21,000
VXi AGSRs 6.50 lakhRs 16,000
ZXi+Rs 6.87 lakhRs 27,500
VXi CNGRs 6.90 lakhRs 27,500
ZXi+ AGSRs 7.37 lakhRs 32,500

Regarding price hikes, the price of the base LXi variant is now up by Rs 27,500. The VXi variant and VXi AGS (automatic transmission variant) on the other hand, are more expensive by Rs 16,000. The VXi CNG’s price however has gone up by Rs 27,500 and is now priced at Rs 6.90 lakh. The ZXi variant is now more expensive by Rs 21,000, while the top-spec ZXi + and ZXi + AGS are now dearer by Rs 27,500 and Rs 32,500 respectively. 7(All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also ReadAuto Sales January 2025: Maruti Suzuki, MG, Toyota, Report Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip
 

The Celerio continues to be offered with a 998 cc petrol engine that churns out 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of peak torque. In CNG mode, the engine produces nearly 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm of peak torque. The hatchback can be had with either a 5-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT).


 

# Maruti Suzuki Celerio# Maruti Suzuki India# Maruti Suzuki price hike# Maruti suzuki Celerio price hike# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The carmaker cited rising input and operation costs as a reason to hike prices across all models.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
  • All-electric SUV will be Maruti’s first EV for the Indian market with the SUV to be manufactured at the company’s plant in Gujarat for global and local markets.
    Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV India Debut On January 17
  • Based on a tweaked HEARTECT-e platform for BEV, the E-Vitara will be Maruti’s first EV for India and will find competition in the form of Creta EV.
    Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere
  • The 2 millionth vehicle to roll out was the brand’s highest-selling vehicle, the Ertiga MPV.
    Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record With Rollout Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In 1 Year
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes

Latest News

  • The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will now be offered with six airbags as standard. Prices of the car have been hiked by up to Rs 32,500
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard
  • The Sealion 7 will be BYD’s fourth passenger vehicle to go on sale in the Indian market.
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For February 17
  • A teaser video gives the date for what is expected to be the new Ducati XDiavel V4. More details will be revealed on February 13, 2025.
    Will The Ducati XDiavel V4 Be Released Soon?
  • The Kia Seltos has been spied on test once again, albeit this time with a new headlamp design while its overall silhouette remains the same.
    Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design
  • Aprilia India is all set to launch the Tuono 457 in India in the coming weeks.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Design Patented In India Ahead Of Launch
  • While an official statement from both companies is awaited, reports suggest that differences between the two brands have led to the potential merger being called off
    Nissan-Honda Merger Set To Be Called Off, According To Reports
  • The new policy replaces the previous rule which denied the import of vehicles manufactured post 1950
    India Legalises Imports Of Vintage Cars Older Than 50 Years
  • The Mahindra BE 6 is offered in five variants, with two battery pack options- 59 kWh and 79 kWh
    Mahindra BE 6: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The new Corporate trim slots in between the S and SX trims of the Aura, can be had with both petrol and CNG powertrains
    Hyundai Aura Corporate Launched In India At Rs 7.48 Lakh
  • Electric passenger vehicles sold in Kerala priced above Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, will now be taxed at 8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.
    Electric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
6.5

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Starts at ₹ 5.64 - 7.37 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Celerio Specifications
View Celerio Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved