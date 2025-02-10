Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out an update for the Celerio hatchback in India. The hatchback, which is among the company’s smallest vehicles on sale in India, will now be offered with six airbags as standard. However, Maruti Suzuki has also revised the prices of the hatchback making it dearer by up to Rs 32,500.



Variant New Price Price Hike LXi Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 27,500 VXi Rs 6 lakh Rs 16,000 ZXi Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 21,000 VXi AGS Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 16,000 ZXi+ Rs 6.87 lakh Rs 27,500 VXi CNG Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 27,500 ZXi+ AGS Rs 7.37 lakh Rs 32,500

Regarding price hikes, the price of the base LXi variant is now up by Rs 27,500. The VXi variant and VXi AGS (automatic transmission variant) on the other hand, are more expensive by Rs 16,000. The VXi CNG’s price however has gone up by Rs 27,500 and is now priced at Rs 6.90 lakh. The ZXi variant is now more expensive by Rs 21,000, while the top-spec ZXi + and ZXi + AGS are now dearer by Rs 27,500 and Rs 32,500 respectively. 7(All prices, ex-showroom).

The Celerio continues to be offered with a 998 cc petrol engine that churns out 67.5 bhp and 91.1 Nm of peak torque. In CNG mode, the engine produces nearly 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm of peak torque. The hatchback can be had with either a 5-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT).



