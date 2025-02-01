Login
Auto Sales January 2025: Maruti Suzuki, MG, Toyota, Report Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip

In January, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported an increase in sales, while sales for Hyundai and Tata declined
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki registered a year-over-year increase of 4 per cent.
  • MG Motor India’s sales grew by a staggering 256 per cent.
  • Toyota India’s sales grew by 19 per cent.

Automakers in India have reported their individual sales numbers for the month of January 2025. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, MG, and Toyota India reported increases in their sales numbers, while the sales of Hyundai India and Tata Motors declined respectively. Here is a look at how the brands performed.
 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,73,599 passenger vehicles in the domestic market in January 2025, registering a year-over-year increase of 4 per cent. The carmaker’s sales in the Mini segment continued to fall, this time, selling 14,247 units, over 10 per cent lower than January 2024. Maruti’s compact car sales however, grew steadily, with the manufacturer selling 82,241 units, 7.4 per cent higher than its sales numbers during the same period last year, when sales figures amounted to 92,382 units. The company’s utility vehicle sales also grew, although marginally, from 62,038 units in January 2024 to 65,093 units in January 2025 (4.92 per cent). The company’s exports during the month stood at 27,100 units, over 13 per cent higher than January 2024 (23,921 units). 
 

Hyundai India

Creta Coast to Coast drive 15

Hyundai India registered a drop in sales in January 2025. The Korean carmaker’s India operations cumulatively sold 65,603 units, a drop of nearly 3 per cent from 67,615 units in January 2025. Domestic sales also fell year-over-year, from 57,115 units to 54,003 units (down 5.44 per cent), while exports increased marginally, from 10,500 units to 11,600 units (growth of 10.47 per cent). Hyundai also stated that it sold 18,522 units of the Creta SUV during the month, the all-electric iteration of which was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, after much anticipation. 
 

Tata Motors

Tata Nexon EV 45 Web 5

Tata Motor’s sales fell significantly in January 2025, with a notable drop in EV sales. The manufacturer registered total passenger vehicle sales of 48,316 units, down 11 per cent year-over-year (January 2024 sales- 54,033 units). PV sales in the domestic market stood at 48,078 units, 10 per cent lower than January 2024, when it sold 53,633 units. It was however, the company’s EV sales that suffered the most. Tata registered 5240 EV sales in the month, a significant drop of 25 per cent over the same month last year, when EV sales amounted to 6979 units. Exports also endured a 40 per cent drop, from 400 units in January 2025 to 240 units in January 2024.

 

Toyota India

Toyota Camry 2024 6

Toyota India registered a year-over growth of 19 per cent in January with sales of 29,371 units. The company’s domestic sales also grew from 23,197 units in January 2024 to 26,178 units (12.85 per cent) in January 2025 while exports for the month stood at 3193 units, up from 1412 units by over 100 per cent. 

 

JSW MG Motor India

Windsor 2

JSW MG Motor India’s sales grew by a staggering 256 per cent year-over-year, amounting to 4455 units in January 2025. EV sales accounted for 70 per cent of the company’s sales volume over the month. MG’s sales have seen an uptick in recent times after the launch of the Windsor EV, which has grown to become a popular vehicle in its class. After a strong showing at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, MG is now gearing up to launch a range of new products in the coming months. These include the all electric two-door Cyberster and the M9, which upon launch, will be retailed via its premium channel of dealers named ‘MG Select’. The company is also expected to launch the Majestor in India sometime soon.
 

Mahindra Automotive

Mahindra BE 6e 45

Mahindra sold 50,659 units in the domestic market in January 2025, registering a year-over-year increase of 18 per cent. Cumulative SUV sales, including exports, for the month stood at 52,306 units, which represents a notable increase of 19.24 per cent. Mahindra is now gearing up to fully reveal prices of its latest EVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9E. The two EVs scored five starts for adult and child occupant protection in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. The electric SUVs also made their public debut at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
 

Kia India

Kia Syros Image 38

Kia India’s sales for January 2025 stood at 25,025 units, representing a marginal year-over-year increase of 5 per cent. Sales for the Sonet, Carens and Seltos, remained steady, with 7,194, 5522, and 6,470 units sold, respectively. Kia also mentioned that it dispatched 5,546 units of the new Syros. Unveiled in December, the Syros is positioned above the Sonet in Kia’s lineup as a more premium alternative, despite having similar proportions as the latter. Prices for the subcompact SUV range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
 

Honda Cars India

Honda Amaze 2024 35

Honda’s sales in India fell nearly 7 per cent year-on-year, amounting to 12,304 unit sales over the course of the month. The company’s domestic sales fell from 8681 units in January 2024  to 7325 units in January 2025, while export figures rose year-over-year from 4531 units to 4979 units in January 2025. Honda’s last launch in the Indian market was the all-new Amaze subcompact sedan in December 2024, which is currently in its third-generation.


 

