Auto Sales September 2024: Mahindra, Toyota Sales Grow, MG Motor, Tata, Hyundai Slide

Car sales remained a mixed bag in September 2024 with major players like Tata and Hyundai reporting falling sales while Kia, Mahindra and more reported gains.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Indian auto companies revealed their individual sales performances for the month of September 2024 revealing another month of lacklustre results. Major brands such as Hyundai and Tata continued to report a downturn in sales while strong exports and growing sales to other original equipment manufacturers helped Maruti Suzuki post a sales growth. Meanwhile, Mahindra remained on the growth trajectory as did Toyota. Here is a look at how the brands performed.

     

    Hyundai India

    Creta image 25

    Hyundai reported cumulative sales of 64,201 units in September 2024 - down 10.38 per cent over the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 51,101 units in the month, down from 54,241 units last year. Exports for September 2024 meanwhile stood at 13,100 units - down almost 25 per cent from last year.
     

    Domestic sales however were up month-on-month from 49,525 units in August 2024 to 51,101 units. Exports however were down from 13,650 units to 13,100 units. Hyundai said that its range of SUVs accounted for 70 per cent of the brand’s total sales in the month while CNG contributed to 13.8 per cent of the total sales.
     

    Kia India

    Kia Sonet long term edited

    Kia India reported total sales of 23,523 units in September 2025 - up 17 per cent from 20,022 units in the same month last year. The Sonet remained the brand’s best-selling model with over 10,000 units sold in the month. The Seltos was second with 6,959 units and the Carens a close third with 6,217 units sold. Exports stood at 2,006 units.

     

    The company also revealed that it had sold 66,553 units in the third quarter of the calendar year - a 10 per cent growth over the second quarter. Kia said that 45 per cent of its sales in the quarter were from the Sonet followed by the Seltos and Carens with a 28 per cent and 27 per cent contribution respectively.
     

    Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition cleanup

    India’s largest carmaker reported another month of falling sales with total domestic sales of 1,48,061 units - down from 1,53,106 units. This figure included the sale of the brand’s sole LCV, the Super Cary which amounted to 3,099 units in September 2024 - up from 2,294 units last year. In the individual segments, sales of the Alto and S-presso witnessed a minute growth from 10,351 units last year to 10,363 units in Setpember 2024 while Utility Vehicle sales grew from 59,272 units to 61,549 units last month. Sales of vans too were up from 11,147 units to 11,908 units.
     

    Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition

    Sales of compact cars including the bulk of the company’s hatchbacks and the Dzire were down by almost 8,000 units year-on-year while the Ciaz reported sales of just 662 units - down from 1,491 units last year.

     

    Strong exports of 27,728 units - up from 22,511 units, and growing sales to other OEMs helped Maruti report cumulative sales of 1,84,727 units- up from 1,81,343 units last year.
     

    MG Motor India

    MG Comet 4

    MG Motor India reported a decline in sales year-on-year with 4,588 units sold in September 2024. Sales shrunk by around 8.3 per cent compared to 5003 units sold in the same month last year. The company however did see a marginal growth over August 2024 where it reported sales of 4,571 units.
     

    The company also reported that 49 per cent of its sales came from its range of electric cars.
     

    Mahindra & Mahindra

    Mahindra 3 XO 30

    Mahindra and mahindra reported a sales growth of 24 per cent year-on-year in the month of September 2024. Monthly domestic sales stood at 51,062 units - up from 41,267 units in the same period in 2023. The sales for September also improved over those reported in August 2024. Month-on-month, sales were up by almost 18 per cent from 43,277 units in the previous month. Exports in the passenger vehicle segment amounted to 1,528 units with overall passenger vehicle sales standing at 52,590 units.
     

    Mahindra is now gearing to open bookings for the new Thar Roxx on October 3 while the firm’s first EV under its Born Electric family is expected to debut before the end of the year.
     

    Tata Motors

    Tata Nexon facelift 1

    Tata Motors reported cumulative passenger vehicle sales of 41,313 units in September 2024 - down 9 per cent year-on-year. The carmaker had reported domestic sales of 45,317 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, total PV sales stood at 41,063 units - down 8 per cent year-on-year, while exports were halved to 250 units from 508 units in the same month last year. Passenger vehicle sales were also down compared to August 2024 where the company reported sales of 44,486 units

     

    EV sales too were on the decline with 4,680 units sold in the year - down 23 per cent year-on-year and down 21.14 per cent compared to August 2024.

     

    Cumulatively, Tata reported a sales decline of 15 per cent in the domestic market - from 82,023 units in September 2023 to 69,694 units last month.
     

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 0870f37209

    Toyota reported a year-on-year sales growth of 14 per cent with 26,847 units (including exports) sold in September 2024. Domestic sales stood at 23,802 units with exports amounting to 3,045 units. The company said that its total sales in the first six months of the financial year stood at 1,62,623 units - the brand’s highest-ever number in the period and a notable gain over 1,23,939 units reported in the same period last year.
     

    Sales however were down compared to August 2024 where the company reported cumulative sales of 30,879 units.

