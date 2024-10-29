Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit Grows 8.3 Per Cent To Rs 6,719.1 Crore In H1 FY2024-25

Maruti Suzuki revealed its financial results for the first six months of FY2025 reporting a net profit of Rs 6,719.1 crore - up 8.3 per cent from Rs 6,201.6 crore in the same period in the last financial year. The company also reported its highest-ever net sales in the April to September window at Rs 69,464.4 crore.



Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch On November 11; Most Popular Sub-4M Sedan Set To Gain Sunroof



Cumulative sales in the period stood at 10,63,418 units of which 9,15,142 were from the domestic market - a decline of 0.3 per cent over last year. Exports in FY2025 however were up 11.9 per cent at 1,48,276.

Maruti reported a year-on-year growth in exports in the first half of FY2025 while domestic sales were flat.

Focusing on the second quarter of the financial year, Maruti Suzuki reported net sales of Rs 35,589.1 crore - up from Rs 35,535.1 crore reported in the same period last year. Profit before tax was also up 6.3 per cent year on year to Rs 5,100.5 crore though net profits were down by over Rs 600 crore at Rs 3,069.2 crore.



Also Read: Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar Plant Achieves 1 Crore Units Production Milestone

Maruti said that the decline in net profit arose due to a provision of Rs 837.6 crore resulting from the revised in the rates of taxation on long-term capital gains and the withdrawal of indexation benefits.



Sales in the domestic market were down 0.3 per cent in the April to September 2024 period.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition With Free Accessories Introduced



On the sales front, the carmaker reported cumulative sales of 5,41,550 units in the July to September 2024 period of which 4,63,834 units were sold in the domestic market. The balance 77,716 units were exported out of the country. The company said that domestic sales were down 3.9 per cent in Q2 FY2025 while exports were up year-on-year by 12.1 per cent.