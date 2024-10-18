Login
Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition With Free Accessories Introduced

The Blitz edition essentially packs in a complementary accessory package.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Offered with the VXI and VXI (O) trim levels
  • Available until the end of this month
  • Can be had in both petrol and CNG options

Following the Dominion and Regal editions of the Grand Vitara and the Baleno models, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a ‘Blitz Edition’ for its popular Swift hatchback amid the festive season. This edition primarily focuses on offering complementary accessories for buyers of the Swift in two trim levels, VXI and VXI (O), with the scheme's availability stretching to the end of this month. 

 

According to Maruti, the complimentary accessory package is valued at Rs 39,500, and the list for the exterior comprises a black roof spoiler, underbody spoilers at the front, rear, and side, body moulding for the profile, LED fog lamp, window frame kit, garnish for the front grille, and door visor, while the interior bits include a floor mat and seat covers. 

 

 Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review: The OG Fun Hatch Still Has It!

 

Swift

According to the brand, the free accessory package costs Rs 39,500. 

 

This scheme is valid for VXI and VXI (O) models in both Petrol and CNG engine options. The 1.2-litre Z-series engine produces 69 bhp and 102 Nm of torque in CNG form, while the petrol-only version develops 80.4 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. 

 

The new Swift was launched in India in May 2024, followed by its CNG derivative. Prices for the Swift Blitz edition range between Rs 7.30 lakh and Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

