Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar Plant Achieves 1 Crore Units Production Milestone
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on October 17, 2024
Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant has produced over 1 crore vehicles.
- The plant commenced operation in October 2006.
- The milestone vehicle is a Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki has announced its Manesar facility has rolled out over 1 crore vehicles from its manufacturing line. The milestone vehicle is a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among its most successful vehicles in the Indian market. This milestone was achieved 18 years after the plant commenced operations in October 2006, making it the fastest among Maruti Suzuki’s plants to do so.
Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant currently produces the likes of the Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso and Celerio.
Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark at our Manesar facility is a testament to India’s manufacturing capability and our commitment to the larger national goal of ‘Make in India’. With a strong focus on local manufacturing of components, since inception, the Company has been able to establish a vast supply chain in India. Through our large-scale manufacturing facilities, we have been able to provide direct and indirect employment to millions of people. Along with our supply chain partners, we will continue to contribute to making the automobile industry in India self-reliant and globally competitive.”
Since its inception, Maruti Suzuki has manufactured over 3.11 crore vehicles and currently has an annual production capacity of 23.5 lakh units per annum. The Manesar facility is spread over 600 acres and currently produces cars such as the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio. These models are sold in the domestic market and also exported to foreign markets.
