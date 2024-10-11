Login
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Surpasses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

The automaker took less than 8 months to achieve another 1 lakh sales for the Fronx crossover.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 1 lakh sales for the Fronx were achieved in 10 months of its launch
  • 2 lakh sales achieved well within 2 years of its launch
  • Demand surges for 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants

Maruti Suzuki has announced a sales milestone for its Fronx model with 2 lakh units sold in India. This milestone has been achieved in less than eight months after the automaker celebrated the 1 lakh sales mark in January 2024. According to the company, the Fronx is now the fastest car in the Indian market to reach these figures, with a second 1 lakh milestone achieved within the same year.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx long term 22

Demand for the Fronx in 1.0-litre turbo-petrol guise surges.

 

Launched in April 2023, Maruti says the Fronx has seen particularly strong demand for its Turbo variant. This version is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. Choice of transmission includes a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission for this engine.

 

Maruti Suzuki attributes much of Fronx’s success to its popularity in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with regions like NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru emerging as key markets for the Baleno-based crossover. 

 

Also Read: Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 11

Prices for the Fronx currently range between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The top-end variant of the Fronx comes packed with features including a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys Surround Sense sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, cruise control, connected car technology, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and rear AC vents. On the safety front, it is equipped with six airbags, an electronic stability programme (ESP), and a hill hold assist.

 

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki introduced a CNG variant of the Fronx, which comes with a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine. This engine delivers 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, but when running on CNG, the output is reduced to 78 bhp and 98.5 Nm. Special edition models have also been launched throughout the period, likely contributing to this sales feat for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

 

