Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become the fastest car ever in the Indian market to cross 1 lakh sales mark, according to the brand. Launched in April 2023, the Baleno-based crossover has hit the significant milestone in approximately 10 months. Of these around 9,000 units have been exported to regions like Latin America and Africa while resit have been sold in the Indian market.

Some features on the Fronx are exclusively available only on the turbo models.

Addressing the media, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “First three months since the launch of the Fronx, we faced issues with semi-conductor supply but after that the car has been doing 12,000-14,000 monthly sales consistently.”

20% of SUV sales come from the CNG variants.

Fronx now commands a 12% share in the popular subcompact SUV segment and along with the Brezza has helped Maruti garner a healthy 30% share in the segment. While 20% of SUV sales come from the CNG variants, the automatic variants have contributed a higher 24 % share in total sales. The more expensive Turbo variants however account for just 7% of the overall sales of the Fronx in the market.

