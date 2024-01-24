Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months
By Shams Raza Naqvi
1 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- Prices for Maruti Suzuki Fronx start at Rs. 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom
- The crossover is available with 2 Petrol engine options, including a powerful turbo
- A CNG version was also introduced a few months after the launch
Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become the fastest car ever in the Indian market to cross 1 lakh sales mark, according to the brand. Launched in April 2023, the Baleno-based crossover has hit the significant milestone in approximately 10 months. Of these around 9,000 units have been exported to regions like Latin America and Africa while resit have been sold in the Indian market.
Some features on the Fronx are exclusively available only on the turbo models.
Addressing the media, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “First three months since the launch of the Fronx, we faced issues with semi-conductor supply but after that the car has been doing 12,000-14,000 monthly sales consistently.”
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Sold Over 5 Lakh Cars And SUVs In CY2023
20% of SUV sales come from the CNG variants.
Fronx now commands a 12% share in the popular subcompact SUV segment and along with the Brezza has helped Maruti garner a healthy 30% share in the segment. While 20% of SUV sales come from the CNG variants, the automatic variants have contributed a higher 24 % share in total sales. The more expensive Turbo variants however account for just 7% of the overall sales of the Fronx in the market.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13580 second ago
The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will be equipped with the 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)
-12931 second ago
Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.
-7656 second ago
Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year
-7334 second ago
The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024
-4909 second ago
Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.
-3961 second ago
Gigi Dall’Igna hints at innovative aerodynamics with "extremely different" fairings for 2024.
-3596 second ago
New variant gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear wiper and a reverse camera.
50 minutes ago
Hollis headed sales and marketing for Skoda India between 2018 and 2022; expected to play pivotal role in VinFast's India entry.
2 hours ago
As per two new proposals on the Ministry of the Interior’s website, the government plans to mandate full-face helmets and gloves, and mandate a motorcycle course.
18 hours ago
The car is scheduled for production in February 2024 and is expected to be on European roads in spring 2024
18 days ago
The success can be attributed to several new car launches in 2023.
22 days ago
Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.
1 month ago
With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023
1 month ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total
1 month ago
So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.