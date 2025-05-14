Login
India-Made Suzuki Fronx Gets Four-Star Safety Rating In Japan NCAP Crash Test

The Fronx exported to Japan gets safety kit such as standard-fit six airbags and ADAS functions.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • ADAS systems secure 92 per cent score
  • Drops points for occupant and pedestrian protection
  • Unlike India-spec car, the Japanese-spec Fronx gets ADAS tech

The export-spec Maruti Suzuki Fronx has secured a four-star crash test safety rating in Japan NCAP. The subcompact crossover is exported to Japan from India but gets some notable differences over its local counterpart, particularly when it comes to safety equipment.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx & More Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh In May 2025
 

Fronx crash test

The Japanese crash test agency put the Fronx and its safety systems through a bevvy of collision and collision prevention tests. The crossover secured a 92 per cent score for its on-board ADAS safety tech, though it secured a 76 per cent score for occupant and pedestrian protection.

 

The crossover scored well in the full frontal and frontal offset collision tests for driver protection, though it lost points in the new rear-seat full-wrap collision test that was introduced in 2024. The Fronx also dropped some points in the updated offset frontal collision test, with the Japanese crash safety agency now also assessing the damage to the second vehicle involved in the collision. The Fronx also secured a full 5/5 rating for side impact tests while scoring 4/5 ratings for neck protection in case of rear impact. 

Pedestrian head protection received a low 3/5 rating, though pedestrian leg protection received a full 5/5 rating.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025
 

Suzuki Fronx ADAS JNCAP 1

Moving to the ADAS safety systems, the Fronx secured full 5/5 ratings for autonomous braking tests conducted with pedestrians and cyclists, as well as for Lane Departure Prevention. The crossover secured a lower 4/5 rating for headlamp performance and accidental acceleration prevention, while the autonomous braking system received a 3/5 rating for intersection testing. The latter test involved the vehicle facing an obstruction while turning at an intersection.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
 

Suzuki Fronx ADAS JNCAP

As mentioned in the first paragraph, the Japan-spec Fronx gets some notable differences over its Indian counterpart, with the largest being the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The Japan-spec car also gets six airbags as standard – the India-spec car currently only offers six airbags in top variants. The Japanese spec car also gets optional all-wheel drive. 

