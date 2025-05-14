India-Made Suzuki Fronx Gets Four-Star Safety Rating In Japan NCAP Crash Test

The export-spec Maruti Suzuki Fronx has secured a four-star crash test safety rating in Japan NCAP. The subcompact crossover is exported to Japan from India but gets some notable differences over its local counterpart, particularly when it comes to safety equipment.

The Japanese crash test agency put the Fronx and its safety systems through a bevvy of collision and collision prevention tests. The crossover secured a 92 per cent score for its on-board ADAS safety tech, though it secured a 76 per cent score for occupant and pedestrian protection.

The crossover scored well in the full frontal and frontal offset collision tests for driver protection, though it lost points in the new rear-seat full-wrap collision test that was introduced in 2024. The Fronx also dropped some points in the updated offset frontal collision test, with the Japanese crash safety agency now also assessing the damage to the second vehicle involved in the collision. The Fronx also secured a full 5/5 rating for side impact tests while scoring 4/5 ratings for neck protection in case of rear impact.

Pedestrian head protection received a low 3/5 rating, though pedestrian leg protection received a full 5/5 rating.

Moving to the ADAS safety systems, the Fronx secured full 5/5 ratings for autonomous braking tests conducted with pedestrians and cyclists, as well as for Lane Departure Prevention. The crossover secured a lower 4/5 rating for headlamp performance and accidental acceleration prevention, while the autonomous braking system received a 3/5 rating for intersection testing. The latter test involved the vehicle facing an obstruction while turning at an intersection.

As mentioned in the first paragraph, the Japan-spec Fronx gets some notable differences over its Indian counterpart, with the largest being the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The Japan-spec car also gets six airbags as standard – the India-spec car currently only offers six airbags in top variants. The Japanese spec car also gets optional all-wheel drive.