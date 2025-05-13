Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx & More Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh In May 2025

Aside from offering some notable benefits on the Arena range of vehicles, Maruti Suzuki is also offering some substantial discounts and benefits on its Nexa range of cars. The premium dealership chain currently retails models such as the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Fronx, Grand Vitara and the Invicto. Here is a look at the benefits offered.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Swift, Wagon R And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In May 2025



Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Up to Rs 66,000 off

The Ignis, in its current avatar, has been on sale for a while now, having launched in 2020. The Ignis is the entry point to Maruti’s Nexa range of vehicles, with the company marketing the car as a compact urban SUV. In practice, the Ignis is a small, tall-boy hatchback with SUV-inspired design elements and draws power from Maruti’s tried and tested 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine. Gearbox options include both a manual and an AMT. Depending on the variant and location, buyers can get up to Rs 66,000 off on the hatchback comprising a mix of cash benefits, exchange benefits, loyalty bonuses and corporate and other benefits.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025



Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Up to Rs 55,000 off

Maruti’s premium hatchback is being offered with up to Rs 55,000 off. The Baleno, currently in its second generation, goes up against the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. The hatchback is offered in four trim levels and with petrol and CNG powertrain options.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Up to Rs 97,000 off

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26



Essentially a Baleno-based crossover, the Fronx has now been on sale in India for almost 2 years. The subcompact crossover marked the return of Maruti’s 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine to the Indian line-up after its brief stint in the first-gen Baleno RS. Buyers can pick between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol or the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (Boosterjet engine), with each offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. The 1.2 petrol is offered with an AMT, while the turbo-petrol is offered with a torque-converter unit. Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 97,000 off on the crossover for the month of May.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Up to Rs 58,000 off

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard



The Ciaz continues to soldier on in Maruti’s line-up, though its sales have notably declined over the years. Maruti’s answer to the Honda City, the Ciaz, last received a major update in 2018, when the facelift was launched, with the most recent update, in 2023 adding some additional safety features. The Ciaz is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 58,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Up to Rs 1.03 lakh off

Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny 5-Door in India to much fanfare back in 2023 though the SUV hasn’t been much of a sales success. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.03 lakh on the SUV for the month of May. The Jimny is offered in two trim levels and draws power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a manual or automatic gearbox option. It also gets four-wheel drive with low range.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Up to Rs 33,000 off

The more premium alternative to the popular Ertiga, the XL6 gets you notably different looks and, more importantly, captain seats in the second row. Mechanically, the XL6 shares the same powertrain options as the Ertiga, replete with a 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood paired with either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 33,000.

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Up to Rs 1.36 lakh off

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated Grand Vitara in India, bringing with it new variants and features for 2025. Updates included the addition of six airbags as standard, while the strong hybrid line-up received a new lower-spec trim. Buyers looking at leftover stocks of the pre-updated SUV are being offered discounts of up to Rs 1.34 lakh. The Grand Vitara is offered with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options spread across seven trim levels.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Up to Rs 1.65 lakh off

Also read: Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh



Maruti’s most expensive car on sale in India, the Invicto, is essentially the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Unlike its Toyota sibling, the Invicto is offered in two trim levels and solely with the strong hybrid powertrain option pairing a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and on-board battery pack. The Invicto also gets some feature differences over the Hycross, with the most major being the lack of powered ottomans in the second row and ADAS features.

Disclaimer: Discounts vary from city to city. Check your nearest Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships for more details.