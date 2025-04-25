Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26

Maruti Suzuki has provided some additional details on the production of the upcoming all-new e Vitara electric SUV. The carmaker at its annual earnings call revealed that it plans to produce up to 70,000 units of the e-SUV at its Gujarat plant in this financial year. However, the company has also said that a majority of these units will be exported to other markets.

India will be the global hub for the e Vitara with the SUV being manufactured at Maruti's plant in Gujarat.

India is set to be the production hub for Suzuki’s first-ever electric SUV with the model to be exported to markets across the globe from the country. Known markets for the SUV includes a large part of Europe as well as Suzuki’s home market of Japan.

The e Vitara made its global debut late last year, with Maruti Suzuki showcasing the SUV in India at the 2025 Auto Expo with plans for an India launch in the coming months. The e Vitara sits on an EV-specific version of Suzuki’s Heartect platform and will go on sale in global markets with a choice of battery packs and powertrain options.

SUV will go on sale in both Europe and Japan with units being exported from India.

The electric SUV will go on sale globally with a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack option – both featuring lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The former will be offered only in front-wheel drive spec, while the latter will get optional all-wheel drive in global markets.

The e Vitara will be offered with two battery packs and in front or all-wheel drive configurations.

The single-motor 49 kWh variant will develop a peak 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm, while the single-motor set-up paired with the larger battery bumps up the horsepower to 172 bhp. The all-wheel drive meanwhile pushes out a peak 181 bhp and 300 Nm. In terms of the driving range, Suzuki has said that the e Vitara will offer up to 428 km of range depending on the powertrain configuration. The company has also revealed that it intends to offer a 10-year battery pack warranty for the SUV when it goes on sale in international markets.

When launched in India, the e Vitara will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6.