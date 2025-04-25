Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million UnitsMaruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY262025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
FIRST LOOK: 2025 BYD Atto 2 – A compact SUV based one size smaller than Atto 3 | 320-350km rangeTata Curvv EV 55kWh Review | 3 Reasons | What We Like And What Could've Been BetterFirst Look: 2025 MG S5 EV
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26

Maruti has revealed that a bulk of the e-Vitara's production allocation for the first year will be for export markets.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Large chunk of production earmarked for export in first year
  • India is the production hub for the electric SUV
  • India launch expected in the coming months

Maruti Suzuki has provided some additional details on the production of the upcoming all-new e Vitara electric SUV. The carmaker at its annual earnings call revealed that it plans to produce up to 70,000 units of the e-SUV at its Gujarat plant in this financial year. However, the company has also said that a majority of these units will be exported to other markets.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
 

maruti suzuki e vitara range performance weight revealed carandbike 1

India will be the global hub for the e Vitara with the SUV being manufactured at Maruti's plant in Gujarat.

 

India is set to be the production hub for Suzuki’s first-ever electric SUV with the model to be exported to markets across the globe from the country. Known markets for the SUV includes a large part of Europe as well as Suzuki’s home market of Japan. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
 

The e Vitara made its global debut late last year, with Maruti Suzuki showcasing the SUV in India at the 2025 Auto Expo with plans for an India launch in the coming months. The e Vitara sits on an EV-specific version of Suzuki’s Heartect platform and will go on sale in global markets with a choice of battery packs and powertrain options. 

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 2

SUV will go on sale in both Europe and Japan with units being exported from India.

 

The electric SUV will go on sale globally with a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack option – both featuring lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The former will be offered only in front-wheel drive spec, while the latter will get optional all-wheel drive in global markets.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Battery

The e Vitara will be offered with two battery packs and in front or all-wheel drive configurations.

 

The single-motor 49 kWh variant will develop a peak 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm, while the single-motor set-up paired with the larger battery bumps up the horsepower to 172 bhp. The all-wheel drive meanwhile pushes out a peak 181 bhp and 300 Nm. In terms of the driving range, Suzuki has said that the e Vitara will offer up to 428 km of range depending on the powertrain configuration. The company has also revealed that it intends to offer a 10-year battery pack warranty for the SUV when it goes on sale in international markets. 

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India
 

When launched in India, the e Vitara will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6.

# Suzuki electric SUV# Suzuki e Vitara# Maruti Suzuki electric cars# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara production capacity# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first dedicated electric SUV for global markets and will be Maruti Suzuki’s first ever EV for India.
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
  • The company’s first battery electric SUV will go into production in May at its Gujarat plant; will be sold with two battery options.
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
  • Here’s how the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric stack up against each other on paper
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared
  • Based on the EV-specific Heartect-e platform, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the production-spec version of the EVX concept
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India
  • The e Vitara will be manufactured at the former Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility for domestic and international markets
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Be Exported To Japan From 2025

Latest News

  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
  • Maruti has revealed that a bulk of the e-Vitara's production allocation for the first year will be for export markets.
    Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
  • Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 tomorrow at the Hunterhood festival
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • Stellantis had previously announced it would bring EVs from the Chinese carmaker to India by the end of 2024.
    Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025
  • The Range Rover EV will be equipped with a massive 117 kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors on each axle
    Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture
  • The factory restomod project shoehorns the 5.0-litre V8 into the bonnet of a classic Defender 90 while also offering open-top motoring thrills.
    Classic Open-Top Land Rover Defender 90 Now Available With 5.0-Litre V8
  • The Yangwang U8 L is 75 mm longer than the standard model, with a 200 mm longer wheelbase.
    BYD Yangwang U8 Long Wheelbase SUV Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025
  • Hybrid cars with prices going up to Rs 20 lakh could be exempted from road tax and registration fees in Delhi.
    Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy
  • The new CLA L sits on a wheelbase identical to the current C-class and gets some China market-specific changes.
    New Mercedes-Benz CLA LWB Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025; Gets A 75 mm Longer Wheelbase
  • In the next 45 days, the Aera will be made available in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and more.
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Go On Sale In Delhi, Mumbai And 6 Other Cities By June 2025
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26