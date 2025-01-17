Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India

In what is possibly a historic moment for the company, Maruti Suzuki has showcased its very first mass-production EV, the e Vitara at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Based on the EV-specific Heartect-e platform, the e Vitara is the production-spec version of the EVX concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The EV will be sold through Nexa outlets in India. Maruti Suzuki stated that it will start producing the EV soon at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant. The manufacturer however, is yet to state when it will launch the EV here.

On the cosmetic front, the e Vitara retains a lot of styling cues from the EVX concept right from the squared-out wheel arches, prominent haunches, short overhangs and the receding roofline. The fascia sports angular headlamp clusters that house Y-shaped DRLs, merged with a sash black element. The SUV also features extensive use of cladding around the wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, and on the lower side of the doors. The rear end of the vehicle gets a connected tail lamp setup that is more or less identical in shape to the concept.

On the inside, the e Vitara is equipped with two freestanding displays housed under the same bezel that sit atop the dashboard. The dashboard of the car is finished in soft touch material and gets rectangular air-con vents. The centre console has a glossy black finish and is laden with physical buttons alongside a rotary gear selector and an electronic parking brake. The upper console with the switchgear is a floating unit with storage space below.

The list of features offered in the e Vitara will include ambient lighting, Harman sound system, ventilated seats, and a 10-way power adjustable driver seat. Safety features include seven airbags as standard and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The ADAS suite includes features such as 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

When it comes to powertrain options, the e Vitara will be offered with either a 49 kWh or 61 kWh battery pack. Front-wheel drive is standard with a 142 bhp and 189 Nm motor integrated into the front axle in the lower-spec models. Higher variants get a stronger 172 bhp on tap.







