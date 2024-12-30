Login
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki, which launched the Dzire subcompact sedan in 2008, took around 16 years and 11 months to achieve this massive production milestone.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Dzire was first launched in 2008
  • Maruti took nearly 17 years to achieve this production milestone
  • The Dzire has also been the best-selling sedan in India

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has achieved a new cumulative production milestone of 3 million (30 lakh) units. The company, which launched the Dzire subcompact sedan in 2008, took around 16 years and 11 months to achieve this massive production milestone. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has greatly contributed to the company’s cumulative sales. In fact, as per JATO Dynamics, for the last 16 years, the Dzire has been the country’s best-selling sedan by volume.

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 28

 

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust, which has been a key to achieving the milestone of 3 million production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Their feedback and support inspire us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring the Dzire exceeds their expectations. The latest Dzire, launched last month, exemplifies this commitment, setting a new benchmark with its modern design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel efficiency.”

 

Also Read: Sedans Launched In India In 2024: New Dzire, Amaze, 5 Series, Camry And More

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 31

 

Maruti Suzuki launched the Dzire sedan in 2008 and interestingly the first-gen model was more than 4 metres long. It was followed by the second and third generations in 2012 and 2017, respectively, while the fourth-gen Dzire went on sale recently, in November 2024. Maruti Suzuki India took 8 years to produce the first 1 million units of the Dzire, which was achieved in 2015. The remaining 2 million units were made over 9 years. Other Maruti Suzuki models to have crossed the 3 million cumulative production milestone include Alto, Swift and WagonR.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 12

 

Interestingly, the Indo-Japanese carmaker has also been exporting the Dzire sedan since 2008. Since the start of its exports in October 2008, around 2.6 lakh units have been exported to 48 countries, with key regions including Latin & Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In FY 2023-24, the Dzire was the second-highest exported model by Maruti Suzuki.

 

 

Although in the past the Dzire was sold in both petrol and diesel engine options, the current-gen model is only offered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT unit. There is also a CNG option that’s on sale at the moment. The price range for the current-gen Dzire starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 10.14 lakh (ex-showeroom).

 

