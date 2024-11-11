2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan. Offered in four trim levels, the new Dzire ranges from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and valid until December 31, 2024. The Dzire is also available on a subscription basis, with prices starting at Rs 18,248 per month.

The full prices are as follows:

Variant MT AMT Dzire LXi Rs 6.79 lakh --- Dzire VXi Rs 7.79 lakh Rs 8.24 lakh Dzire ZXi Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 9.34 lakh Dzire ZXi+ Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh Dzire CNG VXi Rs 8.74 lakh --- Dzire CNG ZXi Rs 9.84 lakh ---

Now in its fourth generation, the Dzire ditches the old four-cylinder K-Series engine for the new three-cylinder Z-Series engine that also powers the Swift hatchback. The new Dzire was also recently awarded a five-star rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), becoming the first Maruti Suzuki model to hold this distinction.

The new Dzire recently awarded a five-star rating by GNCAP

Visually, the fourth-generation Dzire’s design is vastly different from the Swift hatchback on which it is based, with a range of new edgy styling cues. These include the new angular headlamps with horizontal light signatures, a redesigned front bumper with a sharp-looking lip, new fog lamps, and eight-spoke alloy wheels. The grille on the new car looks even larger than the one on the outgoing model. The profile of the new Dzire, while similar to the older model, sports a more well-defined shoulder line. Towards the rear, it gets new tail lamps and a more prominent chrome strip than before.

The interior layout of the new Dzire is identical to the new Swift

The interior layout of the new Dzire is identical to that of the new Swift and features a freestanding 9.0-inch infotainment display. Elements such as the steering wheel, switchgear and analogue dials have been retained from the Swift. Features offered in the subcompact sedan include automatic climate control, wireless charging, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire. The list of standard safety features on the car includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, along with anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system and rear parking sensors.

The Dzire is powered by the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine that also does duty on the Swift

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. A CNG derivative of the same engine is also offered for sale The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.



Upon its launch, the all-new Dzire will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze, with the latter set to receive a generational update next month.

All prices, ex-showroom