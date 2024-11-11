Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Skoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqMaruti Suzuki 2025 New DzireHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki 2025 New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

With the generational update, the Dzire gets a new engine, a larger equipment list, and a greater number of standard safety features
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The car can be had in 4 trim levels - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXI+
  • Powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan. Offered in four trim levels, the new Dzire ranges from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and valid until December 31, 2024. The Dzire is also available on a subscription basis, with prices starting at Rs 18,248 per month.

 

The full prices are as follows:

 

VariantMTAMT
Dzire LXiRs 6.79 lakh---
Dzire VXiRs 7.79 lakhRs 8.24 lakh
Dzire ZXiRs 8.89 lakhRs 9.34 lakh
Dzire ZXi+Rs 9.69 lakhRs 10.14 lakh
Dzire CNG VXiRs 8.74 lakh---
Dzire CNG ZXiRs 9.84 lakh---

Now in its fourth generation, the Dzire ditches the old four-cylinder K-Series engine for the new three-cylinder Z-Series engine that also powers the Swift hatchback. The new Dzire was also recently awarded a five-star rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), becoming the first Maruti Suzuki model to hold this distinction. 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 2

The new Dzire recently awarded a five-star rating by GNCAP

 

Visually, the fourth-generation Dzire’s design is vastly different from the Swift hatchback on which it is based, with a range of new edgy styling cues. These include the new angular headlamps with horizontal light signatures, a redesigned front bumper with a sharp-looking lip, new fog lamps, and eight-spoke alloy wheels. The grille on the new car looks even larger than the one on the outgoing model. The profile of the new Dzire, while similar to the older model, sports a more well-defined shoulder line. Towards the rear, it gets new tail lamps and a more prominent chrome strip than before.

 

Also Read2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine
 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs

The interior layout of the new Dzire is identical to the new Swift

 

The interior layout of the new Dzire is identical to that of the new Swift and features a freestanding 9.0-inch infotainment display. Elements such as the steering wheel, switchgear and analogue dials have been retained from the Swift. Features offered in the subcompact sedan include automatic climate control, wireless charging, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire. The list of standard safety features on the car includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, along with anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system and rear parking sensors.

 

Also ReadNew Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 1 The Dzire is powered by the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine that also does duty on the Swift

 

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series engine that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. A CNG derivative of the same engine is also offered for sale The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
 

Upon its launch, the all-new Dzire will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze, with the latter set to receive a generational update next month.

 

All prices, ex-showroom 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Dzire# 2025 Dzire# New Maruti Dzire# New Maruti Dzire Price# 2025 Maruti suzuki Dzire# subcompact sedan# sedan# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new model gets a load of new features over the previous one and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • With a range of new features over its predecessor, we expect prices for the new Dzire to range between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
  • Set to be launched on November 11, the fourth-generation Dzire – which will be available in both petrol and CNG forms at launch – has become the first Maruti to secure five stars from GNCAP.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
  • This is the fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and it is powered by the new Z-series powertrain first debuted in the Swift
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • Prices of the fourth-generation Dzire subcompact sedan will be revealed on November 11
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine

Latest News

  • Brixton opened the order books for all four motorcycles in India last month.
    Brixton Motorcycles India Launch Slated For November 18
  • With the generational update, the Dzire gets a new engine, a larger equipment list, and a greater number of standard safety features
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
  • Third generation of Honda’s most affordable car in India will feature a freestanding touchscreen on the inside, and is also likely to get cruise control.
    New Honda Amaze Interior, Features, Styling Previewed In Latest Design Sketches
  • The new model gets a load of new features over the previous one and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • With a range of new features over its predecessor, we expect prices for the new Dzire to range between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
  • Honda had previously outlined its electric roadmap along with inaugurating a new EV-dedicated facility in Karnataka earlier this year.
    Honda To Launch First Electric Two-Wheeler In India On November 27: E-Activa Incoming?
  • Bentley has also postponed its plans to shift towards full electrification, with the company now targeting a complete electric lineup by 2035.
    Bentley’s First Electric SUV To Debut In 2026: Full Electrification Plan Pushed To 2035
  • These images hint that the new Duster’s India launch may happen soon, possibly as early as next year.
    New Renault Duster Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2025 Launch
  • The Kylaq will be offered in 4 trim levels and 5 colour options.
    Skoda Kylaq: Top 10 Stats Of The Latest Nexon, Brezza Rival
  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks

Research More on Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

Expected Price : ₹ 9 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 11, 2024

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved