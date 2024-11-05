Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Tiago EVJeep MeridianMercedes-AMG G 63Volkswagen VirtusToyota Rumion
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda KylaqMaruti Suzuki New DzireMercedes-AMG New C 63 SHyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650Triumph Tiger 1200TVS RaiderHonda CB300FDucati Scrambler
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Hero XPulse 210Hero Xpulse 400Hero New Destini 125Hero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine

Prices of the fourth-generation Dzire subcompact sedan will be revealed on November 11
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti has revealed the latest-generation of the Dzire.
  • Gets an all-new design, and a range of new features.
  • Powered by the same engine as the Swift hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan in the Indian market. Now in its fourth generation, the new Dzire replaces the third-generation model which has been on sale since 2017. The new model gets an all-new design and is now offered with an array of new features including a sunroof. It also gets a new engine, the same three-cylinder Z-Series engine as the Swift. Prices of the subcompact sedan will be announced on November 11. Bookings for the car have been open since November 4, with the amount set at Rs 11,000.


Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open Ahead Of November 11 Launch

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled Gets Electric Sunroof New Three Cylinder Engine 1

The fourth-generation Dzire has almost nothing in common design-wise with the Swift

 

On the cosmetic front, the fourth-generation Dzire’s design is vastly different from the Swift hatchback on which it is based. The fascia gets new rectangular headlamps which are merged with the black sash element situated above the openings for the grille. The grille on the fourth-generation model is larger than the one on the model it replaces. While the silhouette of the new Dzire is similar to the outgoing model, it gets a more prominent shoulder line, and rides on newly designed __ inch alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the model gets new tail lamps and a more prominent chrome strip than before.

 

Also ReadNew Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Undisguised; Launch On November 11
 

While the new Dzire’s exterior is completely different from the Swift, the interior layout is the very same, featuring a freestanding 9.0-inch display and retaining elements such as the steering wheel, switchgear and analogue dials. The infotainment screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other features on the model include automatic climate control, wireless charging, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire. In terms of safety features, the vehicle gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, hill-hold assist, and three-point seatbelts. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch 

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled Gets Electric Sunroof New Three Cylinder Engine 3

The Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine as the Swift

 

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. 


The Dzire's rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Maruti Suzuki Dzire images# Maruti Suzuki Dzire specs# Maruti Suzuki Dzire features# Maruti Suzuki Dzire engine# subcompact sedan# Maruti Suzuki subcompact sedan# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-electric SUV is Suzuki’s first mass-production EV and will be offered with two battery pack options and all-wheel drive.
    Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV Is Production Version Of EVX Concept; India Launch In 2025
  • Third generation of Honda’s most affordable car in India is set to replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018.
    New Honda Amaze Teased In First Official Sketch; Launch Likely Early In 2025
  • Potential buyers can now pre-book the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan at their nearest Arena showroom, or online, by paying Rs 11,000.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open Ahead Of November 11 Launch
  • With the year starting to draw to a close we look at some of the important launches and unveils due in November 2024
    New Car Launches, Unveils In November 2024
  • The company reported total sales of 10,63,418 units in the April to September 2024 period.
    Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit Grows 8.3 Per Cent To Rs 6,719.1 Crore In H1 FY2024-25

Latest News

  • The naked street bike is powered by a new 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC mill nested in a trellis frame
    EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled
  • Hero has pulled the wraps off a new, more powerful version of the Karizma XMR, which gets the new 250cc DOHC engine.
    EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets
  • The Xpulse 210 is powered by a larger 210 cc engine and gets a range of cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor
    EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension
  • Prices of the fourth-generation Dzire subcompact sedan will be revealed on November 11
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine
  • The adventure tourer receives an updated front-end design, new features and suspension upgrades
    EICMA 2024: 2025 Honda Transalp XL750 Showcased
  • The new BMW F 450 GS will sit between the existing BMW 310 GS and F 800/900. The bike will enter production in 2025.
    EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept Motorcycle Unveiled; Production Bike To Arrive In 2025
  • Based on the same 457 platform, the Turono 457 is the second offering from Aprilia that will compete against the KTM 390 Duke
    EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled; India Launch in 2025
  • The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, and new features
    EICMA 2024: New KTM 390 Adventure R Unveiled
  • With the 2025 edition, the motorcycle gets features ride-by-wire, switchable traction control and ABS, and a refreshed design
    2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 Unveiled
  • The Skoda Kylaq will mark the company’s entry into the sub-4 metre segment and is aimed to improve the company’s volume game in India.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4-Metre SUV Global Debut Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect

Research More on Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

Expected Price : ₹ 9 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 11, 2024

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved