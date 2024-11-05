2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Dzire subcompact sedan in the Indian market. Now in its fourth generation, the new Dzire replaces the third-generation model which has been on sale since 2017. The new model gets an all-new design and is now offered with an array of new features including a sunroof. It also gets a new engine, the same three-cylinder Z-Series engine as the Swift. Prices of the subcompact sedan will be announced on November 11. Bookings for the car have been open since November 4, with the amount set at Rs 11,000.



The fourth-generation Dzire has almost nothing in common design-wise with the Swift

On the cosmetic front, the fourth-generation Dzire’s design is vastly different from the Swift hatchback on which it is based. The fascia gets new rectangular headlamps which are merged with the black sash element situated above the openings for the grille. The grille on the fourth-generation model is larger than the one on the model it replaces. While the silhouette of the new Dzire is similar to the outgoing model, it gets a more prominent shoulder line, and rides on newly designed __ inch alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the model gets new tail lamps and a more prominent chrome strip than before.

While the new Dzire’s exterior is completely different from the Swift, the interior layout is the very same, featuring a freestanding 9.0-inch display and retaining elements such as the steering wheel, switchgear and analogue dials. The infotainment screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other features on the model include automatic climate control, wireless charging, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire. In terms of safety features, the vehicle gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, hill-hold assist, and three-point seatbelts.

The Dzire is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine as the Swift

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.



The Dzire's rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.